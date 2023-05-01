Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
146.59 USD   -1.12%
04:42pAmerican Water Works : West Virginia American Water Submits Rate Request Driven by $340 Milli...
PU
04:38pAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pWest Virginia American Water Submits Rate Request Driven by $340 Million in Investment; Proposes New Low-Income Tariff for Customers in Need
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

West Virginia American Water Submits Rate Request Driven by $340 Million in Investment; Proposes New Low-Income Tariff for Customers in Need

05/01/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

West Virginia American Water filed a rate adjustment request today with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) reflecting approximately $340 million in water and wastewater system investments made from 2020 through February 2025 to continue providing safe and reliable service. The company continues to make needed investments to replace aging infrastructure, comply with water quality and environmental regulations and meet customers’ water and wastewater service needs. If approved, new rates reflecting these investments would not go into effect until February 2024.

“This rate request provides for recovery of our investment from 2020 to present and seeks to facilitate future system investments into 2025,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “The rates established in our last request did not recognize more than $48 million in system investments we had made by the time those rates took effect. Today’s filing seeks to remedy this investment recovery delay and to create long-term rate stability for our customers by accounting for the investment occurring throughout our water and wastewater systems.”

Recognizing the needs of our most vulnerable customers, the company is proposing a new Low-Income Tariff as part of this filing. This expanded, four-tiered proposal will better tailor rates to different levels of household income. Under this expanded tariff, eligible households would receive monthly bill discounts of between 15 and 65 percent for water and wastewater service. In addition to the proposed tariff, the current Department of Health and Human Resources 20 percent discount program and other customer assistance programs would continue.

“As a company, we believe that the service we provide must be safe, complying with all Environmental Protection Agency regulations and Safe Drinking Water Act standards; reliable, demonstrating resiliency in the face of adverse conditions; and affordable,” continued Burton. “With this in mind, we are pleased to expand our low-income options with our proposed tariff that will reduce rates for qualifying customers.”

If West Virginia American Water’s proposed rates are approved as requested in today’s filing, the monthly water bill for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month would increase approximately $15 per month after factoring in the current Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) currently appearing on customer bills. The average residential wastewater bill of 3,000 gallons would increase approximately $19 per month. New rates will not take effect until February 2024, following a 300-day statutory review by the PSC.

The PSC’s rate review process offers multiple opportunities for customer involvement. Customers can participate through written comments, attendance at public hearings, and consumer advocacy organizations that participate in the proceedings. For more information on the company’s rate proposal and to find out what actions customers may take, visit westvirginiaamwater.com and select “Your Water and Wastewater Rates” under the Customer Service menu.

About West Virginia American Water:
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 587,000 people.

About American Water:
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing.

For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
04:42pAmerican Water Works : West Virginia American Water Submits Rate Request Driven by $340 Mi..
PU
04:38pAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
04:34pWest Virginia American Water Submits Rate Request Driven by $340 Million in Investment;..
BU
11:47aAmerican Water Works : New Jersey American Water Opens Annual Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant..
PU
09:56aCalifornia American Water Rejects Unauthorized Purchase Offer
AQ
08:57aAmerican Water Works : Iowa American Water Issues Drinking Water Safety Assurance
PU
04/30Certain Performance Stock Units of American Water Works Company, Inc. are subject to a ..
CI
04/30Certain Restricted Stock Units of American Water Works Company, Inc. are subject to a L..
CI
04/30Certain Common Stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Ag..
CI
04/28California American Water Rejects Unauthorized Purchase Offer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 169 M - -
Net income 2023 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 28 856 M 28 856 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
EV / Sales 2024 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 148,25 $
Average target price 158,45 $
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-2.74%28 856
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.13%6 246
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-0.50%2 547
SJW GROUP-6.49%2 342
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-2.64%1 306
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS8.60%1 290
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer