  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Well Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMWL   US03044L1052

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

(AMWL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42:51 2023-05-17 am EDT
2.125 USD   -2.07%
09:17a Amwell Announces Hire of Kathy Weiler as EVP, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer
BU
05/09 Transcript : American Well Corporation Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference, May-09-2023 03:00 PM
CI
05/04 Credit Suisse Trims American Well's Price Target to $3.50 From $4 After Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Amwell Announces Hire of Kathy Weiler as EVP, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer

05/17/2023 | 09:17am EDT
Industry veteran brings decades of experience driving growth initiatives for top healthcare companies to fuel growth at Amwell

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced the appointment of Kathy Weiler as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, effective June 1, 2023. As a member of Amwell’s executive leadership team, Weiler will lead the company’s growth strategy, driving strategic initiatives and leading the business development, sales and account management, commercial enablement, marketing, and strategic and channel partnerships teams. Weiler will partner with Amwell clients to help them achieve greater clinical, operational and financial outcomes by leveraging the Amwell Converge™ platform to deliver digitally enabled hybrid care solutions at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005119/en/

Kathy Weiler, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, Amwell (Photo: Business Wire)

Kathy Weiler, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, Amwell (Photo: Business Wire)

“The healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation to establish digital-first approaches to hybrid care, connecting all venues of care beyond the traditional four walls of a hospital. Amwell is the digital enablement partner for our clients navigating these complex challenges,” said Amwell CEO Dr. Ido Schoenberg. “We are thrilled to couple Kathy’s world-class experience and leadership with Amwell’s deep knowledge of digital care best practices as we work to enable our clients to achieve important operational and clinical goals.”

Weiler comes to Amwell from Optum where she led consumerism as Chief Consumer Officer. Previously, she was Chief Consumer Strategy Officer at UnitedHealth Group and the Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Optum Health, leading all marketing efforts for Optum Care and Optum’s Population Health Solutions, Complex Care Management, Medical Benefits Management, Behavioral Health, Prevention and Financial Services businesses. Prior to joining Optum and UnitedHealth Group, Weiler was Chief Marketing, Product and Digital Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts where she drove strategic growth and retention business objectives across all business units. Earlier in her career, she worked with several financial services organizations, including serving as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Fidelity Investments FAS business.

“I am honored to join Amwell and work closely with our clients, partners and employees to address the most pressing priorities facing healthcare today, delivering on the promise of digitally enabled hybrid care,” said Weiler.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

©2023 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Conversa®, ConvergeTM, CarepointTM and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 277 M - -
Net income 2023 -516 M - -
Net cash 2023 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 123
Free-Float 78,6%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Average target price 3,35 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ido Schoenberg Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Roy Schoenberg President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Shepardson Chief Financial Officer
Jason Medeiros Senior Executive
Serkan Kutan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION-23.32%609
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-28.00%86 024
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.84%75 806
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.35%30 565
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.74%26 507
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-5.34%19 278
