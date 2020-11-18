Log in
Amwell : to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

11/18/2020

Amwell®, (NYSE: AMWL) (the "Company") a national telehealth leader, today announced that Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Keith Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2020. They are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available in the investors section of Amwell’s website at https://investors.amwell.com and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, and Amwell Medical Group are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 238 M - -
Net income 2020 -246 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 089 M 5 089 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 686
Free-Float 60,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 37,29 $
Last Close Price 21,66 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ido Schoenberg Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Roy Schoenberg President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt Knight Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Antall Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION0.00%5 089
ADOBE INC.41.88%224 484
AUTODESK, INC.35.61%55 414
WORKDAY INC.37.90%53 783
TWILIO INC.192.92%43 473
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.52%42 541
