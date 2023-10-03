Amwell (NYSE: AMWL):

What: During Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The future of business and clinical technologies, Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) and Northwell Health executives will host a roundtable discussion titled, “How AI and automation can identify high-risk patients, slash gaps in care and reduce no-show rates.” The presentation will explore why combining predictive analytics and automated longitudinal care programs is an untapped opportunity, use cases for these interventions and outcomes, as well as insights on how generative AI can be leveraged in healthcare as the industry works toward enabling hybrid care through intelligent automation. Who: Featured speakers:

Cynthia Horner, M.D., vice president at Amwell Medical Group

Kathleen Mazza, Ph.D., R.N., MBA, senior business advisor at Northwell Health When: 12:15 p.m. CT, Oct. 4 Where: Room 314, Navy Pier: 600 E Grand Ave., Chicago, IL Why: AI innovation is empowering health systems to meet the needs of vulnerable populations by directing clinicians’ attention in real time to the right patients between visits. The true value for healthcare AI lies in predictive analytics and Northwell Health has seen the outcomes it can lead to. Based on data from the health system’s automated pregnancy program, which includes a chatbot powered by Amwell, its clinicians found that 16% of what were thought to be routine pregnancies were medium-high risk. This enabled providers to identify patients that needed early interventions to save lives, reduce complications and lower downstream medical costs.

About Amwell:

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the hybrid care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

©2023 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Carepoint™ and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003426019/en/