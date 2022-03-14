American West Metals : Shallow Mineralisation Intersected at West Desert

ASX RELEASE

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Thick intervals of shallow zinc and copper mineralisation highlights

open pit potential at West Desert

Over 102m of strong and shallow mineralisation identified in drill core of WD22-02, the third diamond drill hole completed by AW1 at the West Desert Project

Extensive massive zinc and copper rich skarns have been visually logged in the drill hole with assays pending

The drill core will be used for resource estimation and metallurgical test work for a potential open pit mining scenario

Fourth drill hole is currently underway targeting the continuity of high-grade zinc and copper mineralisation in the eastern portion of the deposit

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce thick mineralised intercepts in the third diamond drill hole completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Drill hole WD22-02 was designed to test the extent of near surface ore lenses and was drilled to 233.8m - much shallower than the previous two drill holes.

WD22-02 intersected two major mineralised intervals with a total of 102m of copper and zinc mineralisation visually identified in the drill core. The mineralisation is variably weathered and consists of oxide and transitional classified ores. The drill hole confirms the continuity near surface of the deeper mineralised zones encountered within WD22-01 and WD22-01C and is supportive of the open pit potential at West Desert.

Historical metallurgical test work on the oxidised zinc and copper mineralisation has produced highly encouraging results and suggests the potential for the economic extraction of zinc, copper and indium.

Dave O'Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:

"We are very pleased to report that the third diamond drill hole on this important drill section has been successfully completed.

"The visual observations from WD22-02 show more than 102m of zinc and copper mineralisation commencing from 20m downhole.

"The drill hole confirms the upper extensions of very thick mineralisation encountered in the first two drill holes completed by American West. This near surface mineralisation is important to our development strategy and the potential for an open pit operation.

"The drilling results continue to confirm our assumptions on the continuity of mineralisation and highlight the quality and scale of the West Desert Deposit"