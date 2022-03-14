American West Metals : Shallow Mineralisation Intersected at West Desert

Significant near surface mineralisation:
Drill hole WD22-02 confirmed the extension of the Main Zone of the West Desert Deposit to the near surface.
The upper most interval is hosted within marble and is likely a relic of the upper mineralisation encountered in WD22-01 and WD22-01C. This interval is approximately 5m thick and contains sphalerite along fractures and as veinlets.
The second interval, and first major zone, of mineralisation is approximately 31m thick and consists of strongly oxidised massive gossan. The gossan shows relic textures after sulphide and contains visual zinc and copper oxides. This interval also contains large volumes of iron oxides and is likely the weathered product of massive skarn mineralisation.
The lower interval is approximately 65m thick and contains abundant sphalerite veins within strong skarn mineralisation in dolomite. This material is more of a transitional ore type and is weakly to moderately weathered along fractures.
A number of minor zones of sphalerite mineralisation are also present within faults.
|
|
Hole ID
|
|
|
From
|
|
|
To
|
|
|
Min
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WD22-02
|
25
|
|
30
|
|
|
sph
|
|
Sphalerite in fractures and veinlets in massive dolomite -
|
|
|
|
|
|
weak to moderate oxidisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
106
|
|
|
sph, Zn ox,
|
|
Massive Fe rich gossan with abundant zinc and copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cu ox
|
|
oxides. Some preserved sphalerite visible. Strongly oxidised.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
126
|
|
|
sph
|
|
Sphalerite in narrow magnetite skarn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transitional mineralisation with strongest weather zones
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
199
|
|
|
sph
|
|
along fractures and faults. Sphalerite veins within
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dolomite/marble.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Description of intervals with visually identified mineralisation. Mineralogy key is sph = sphalerite, chpy = chalcopyrite, py = pyrite, gal = galena, mol = molybdenite, bor = bornite
FAVOURABLE OXIDE METALLURGICAL RESULTS AT WEST DESERT
Historical metallurgical test work on oxide mineralisation from West Desert was completed by Kappes, Cassiday and Associates in Reno, Nevada during 2009. The test work showed extremely encouraging results and forms the basis of the work to be completed on new samples from the current drilling program.
During the 2009 work, a master composite sample was created from 36 drill core intervals from drilling completed in 2007 and 2008. The master composite contained an average grade of 9.6% Zn, 0.25% Cu and 15.7g/t In. The bulk sample was crushed into two different size fractions (<1.7mm and >1.7mm) and underwent a series of tests using sulphuric acid leach.
The test work showed that the coarser >1.7mm material achieved recoveries of 95% for zinc, 78% for copper and 43% for indium. The average acid consumption for the coarse fraction tests was 163kg per tonne of ore.