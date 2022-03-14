Log in
American West Metals : Shallow Mineralisation Intersected at West Desert

03/14/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
ASX RELEASE

(ASX: AW1)

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Thick intervals of shallow zinc and copper mineralisation highlights

open pit potential at West Desert

  • Over 102m of strong and shallow mineralisation identified in drill core of WD22-02, the third diamond drill hole completed by AW1 at the West Desert Project
  • Extensive massive zinc and copper rich skarns have been visually logged in the drill hole with assays pending
  • The drill core will be used for resource estimation and metallurgical test work for a potential open pit mining scenario
  • Fourth drill hole is currently underway targeting the continuity of high-grade zinc and copper mineralisation in the eastern portion of the deposit

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce thick mineralised intercepts in the third diamond drill hole completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Drill hole WD22-02 was designed to test the extent of near surface ore lenses and was drilled to 233.8m - much shallower than the previous two drill holes.

WD22-02 intersected two major mineralised intervals with a total of 102m of copper and zinc mineralisation visually identified in the drill core. The mineralisation is variably weathered and consists of oxide and transitional classified ores. The drill hole confirms the continuity near surface of the deeper mineralised zones encountered within WD22-01 and WD22-01C and is supportive of the open pit potential at West Desert.

Historical metallurgical test work on the oxidised zinc and copper mineralisation has produced highly encouraging results and suggests the potential for the economic extraction of zinc, copper and indium.

Dave O'Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:

"We are very pleased to report that the third diamond drill hole on this important drill section has been successfully completed.

"The visual observations from WD22-02 show more than 102m of zinc and copper mineralisation commencing from 20m downhole.

"The drill hole confirms the upper extensions of very thick mineralisation encountered in the first two drill holes completed by American West. This near surface mineralisation is important to our development strategy and the potential for an open pit operation.

"The drilling results continue to confirm our assumptions on the continuity of mineralisation and highlight the quality and scale of the West Desert Deposit"

American West Metals Limited

Suite 2, 28 Ord Street

info@aw1group.com

West Perth WA 6005

ACN: 645 960 550

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

Figure 1: Schematic geological section at 288850E showing main geological units and drilling. The zinc and copper dominant mineralisation intersected in WD22-02 is shown as well as indicative historical intersections encountered close to this section (blue text boxes).

EXPANDING THE MINING AND DEVELOPMENT OPTIONALITY

WD22-02 is the third drill hole of American West's initial drill program and was targeting near surface high-grade zinc and copper zones, and also acquiring material for metallurgical test work in the oxide and transitional zones.

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

2

The drill hole was drilled on the same section and above WD22-01 and WD22-01C, where the distance between historical drilling is greater than 90m (Figures 1 & 3). This area of the orebody contains extensive shallow mineralisation which could support open pit development.

The historical resource at West Desert is a large historical and foreign resource (Ni 43-101 compliant) of over 59Mt, including a higher-grade core of approximately 16Mt @ 6.3% Zn, 0.3% Cu and 33g/t In. A Preliminary Economic Assessment dated 2 May 2014 prepared in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 outlined the economic potential for the West Desert Deposit.

American West is assessing a number of different development options for West Desert including a proposal that is focused on mining the high-grade core through an open-pit operation that transitions to underground mining at depth (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Open pit design work has begun using the existing high-grade resource model and financial

assumptions.

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

3

DRILL HOLE WD22-02 PRELIMINARY DETAILS

WD22-02 was drilled to a depth of 233.8m and encountered a combined total of 102m metres of visual mineralisation mostly within two major zones (Figure 1 & Table 2). Intersections are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be close to true widths.

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

Depth (m)

Azi

Dip

WD22-01

West Desert

288849

7745308

792.56

182.2

-56.4

WD22-01C

West Desert

288849

7745309

776

184

-78

WD22-02

West Desert

288834

4415234

233.8

181

-52

Table 1: Program drill hole details

Figure 3: Plan view of the high-grade core of the West Desert Deposit (Red shading showing current >2% Zn ore

blocks) and drilling. Drill hole WD22-02 is located within a resource gap of ~ 90m.

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

4

Significant near surface mineralisation:

Drill hole WD22-02 confirmed the extension of the Main Zone of the West Desert Deposit to the near surface.

The upper most interval is hosted within marble and is likely a relic of the upper mineralisation encountered in WD22-01 and WD22-01C. This interval is approximately 5m thick and contains sphalerite along fractures and as veinlets.

The second interval, and first major zone, of mineralisation is approximately 31m thick and consists of strongly oxidised massive gossan. The gossan shows relic textures after sulphide and contains visual zinc and copper oxides. This interval also contains large volumes of iron oxides and is likely the weathered product of massive skarn mineralisation.

The lower interval is approximately 65m thick and contains abundant sphalerite veins within strong skarn mineralisation in dolomite. This material is more of a transitional ore type and is weakly to moderately weathered along fractures.

A number of minor zones of sphalerite mineralisation are also present within faults.

Hole ID

From

To

Min

Description

(m)

(m)

WD22-02

25

30

sph

Sphalerite in fractures and veinlets in massive dolomite -

weak to moderate oxidisation

75

106

sph, Zn ox,

Massive Fe rich gossan with abundant zinc and copper

Cu ox

oxides. Some preserved sphalerite visible. Strongly oxidised.

125

126

sph

Sphalerite in narrow magnetite skarn

Transitional mineralisation with strongest weather zones

134

199

sph

along fractures and faults. Sphalerite veins within

dolomite/marble.

Table 2: Description of intervals with visually identified mineralisation. Mineralogy key is sph = sphalerite, chpy = chalcopyrite, py = pyrite, gal = galena, mol = molybdenite, bor = bornite

FAVOURABLE OXIDE METALLURGICAL RESULTS AT WEST DESERT

Historical metallurgical test work on oxide mineralisation from West Desert was completed by Kappes, Cassiday and Associates in Reno, Nevada during 2009. The test work showed extremely encouraging results and forms the basis of the work to be completed on new samples from the current drilling program.

During the 2009 work, a master composite sample was created from 36 drill core intervals from drilling completed in 2007 and 2008. The master composite contained an average grade of 9.6% Zn, 0.25% Cu and 15.7g/t In. The bulk sample was crushed into two different size fractions (<1.7mm and >1.7mm) and underwent a series of tests using sulphuric acid leach.

The test work showed that the coarser >1.7mm material achieved recoveries of 95% for zinc, 78% for copper and 43% for indium. The average acid consumption for the coarse fraction tests was 163kg per tonne of ore.

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

5



Disclaimer

American West Metals Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
