American West Metals : Strong Copper Intersected in Second Drill Hole - West Desert

ASX RELEASE

(ASX: AW1)

Thursday, 3nd March 2022

Thick intervals of strong visual copper mineralisation intersected

outside of current resource at West Desert

A total of 332m of mineralisation over nine intervals identified in drill core of WD22-01C, the second diamond drill hole completed by AW1 at the West Desert Project

WD22-01C, the second diamond drill hole completed by AW1 at the West Desert Project Extensive semi-massive and massive copper sulphides along with further strong zinc and molybdenite intervals have been visually logged in the drill hole with assays pending

semi-massive and massive copper sulphides along with further strong zinc and molybdenite intervals have been visually logged in the drill hole with assays pending Excellent resource growth potential confirmed with the majority of the mineralisation intersected in WD22-01C outside of the historical resource

WD22-01C outside of the historical resource Third drill hole is currently underway targeting shallow high-grade mineralisation for open pit potential

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that the second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Drill hole WD22-01C was designed to test extensions of high-grade copper mineralisation along the porphyry and skarn contact on the margins of the historical West Desert Deposit.

An impressive total of 332m of copper, zinc and molybdenite mineralisation has been visually identified in the drill core. The mineralisation is distributed through nine major intervals, most of which are located outside of the historical resource envelope. These new extensions of the known mineralised zones have the potential to add substantial additional resources to the West Desert Deposit.

Significantly, the results in WD22-01C support the potential for further expansion of the West Desert Deposit. The copper rich zones in this part of the deposit remain open along strike and at depth, with historical intersections also containing significant gold. Additionally, strong and thick intervals of molybdenite mineralisation were encountered within the porphyry and skarn intersected by WD22-01C and appear to be increasing in abundance with depth.

Dave O'Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:

"We are very pleased to report that our second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed and has exceeded our expectations.

"The visual observations from WD22-01C show a total of 332m of mineralisation with nine main zones of zinc and copper within a mix of skarn and porphyry style mineralisation.

"The drill hole confirms the extensions to high value copper, zinc and molybdenum mineralisation in an under- explored part of the mineral system. The fact that these zones still remain open has huge implications for the growth potential for West Desert, particularly with regard to the quality and inventory of copper and molybdenite rich ores.