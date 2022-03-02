Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. American West Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AW1   AU0000187239

AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED

(AW1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American West Metals : Strong Copper Intersected in Second Drill Hole - West Desert

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

(ASX: AW1)

Thursday, 3nd March 2022

Thick intervals of strong visual copper mineralisation intersected

outside of current resource at West Desert

  • A total of 332m of mineralisation over nine intervals identified in drill core of WD22-01C, the second diamond drill hole completed by AW1 at the West Desert Project
  • Extensive semi-massive and massive copper sulphides along with further strong zinc and molybdenite intervals have been visually logged in the drill hole with assays pending
  • Excellent resource growth potential confirmed with the majority of the mineralisation intersected in WD22-01C outside of the historical resource
  • Third drill hole is currently underway targeting shallow high-grade mineralisation for open pit potential

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that the second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Drill hole WD22-01C was designed to test extensions of high-grade copper mineralisation along the porphyry and skarn contact on the margins of the historical West Desert Deposit.

An impressive total of 332m of copper, zinc and molybdenite mineralisation has been visually identified in the drill core. The mineralisation is distributed through nine major intervals, most of which are located outside of the historical resource envelope. These new extensions of the known mineralised zones have the potential to add substantial additional resources to the West Desert Deposit.

Significantly, the results in WD22-01C support the potential for further expansion of the West Desert Deposit. The copper rich zones in this part of the deposit remain open along strike and at depth, with historical intersections also containing significant gold. Additionally, strong and thick intervals of molybdenite mineralisation were encountered within the porphyry and skarn intersected by WD22-01C and appear to be increasing in abundance with depth.

Dave O'Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:

"We are very pleased to report that our second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed and has exceeded our expectations.

"The visual observations from WD22-01C show a total of 332m of mineralisation with nine main zones of zinc and copper within a mix of skarn and porphyry style mineralisation.

"The drill hole confirms the extensions to high value copper, zinc and molybdenum mineralisation in an under- explored part of the mineral system. The fact that these zones still remain open has huge implications for the growth potential for West Desert, particularly with regard to the quality and inventory of copper and molybdenite rich ores.

American West Metals Limited

Suite 2, 28 Ord Street

info@aw1group.com

West Perth WA 6005

ACN: 645 960 550

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

For personal use only

"Its exciting to be here onsite overseeing the drilling in action. The technical team is justifiably excited by these results and the scale and quality of mineralisation here at West Desert."

Figure 1: Chalcopyrite rich magnetite skarn in drill core from WD22-01C. The interval is located within the Main

Zone of the deposit and from 418m (1,371ft) downhole.

FOCUS ON INCREASING HIGH-GRADE COPPER INVENTORY

WD22-01C is the second drill hole of American West's 7,500m program which is drilling a number of key high- grade zinc and copper zones, and also acquiring material for metallurgical test work in the oxide and transitional zones.

The drill hole was drilled below WD22-01, our first hole at West Desert, and designed to test extensions to the high-grade copper and gold zones along the porphyry/skarn contact and within one of the largest gaps in drilling of the historical resource. The distance between historical drilling in this section is greater than 90m (Figure 2).

The historical resource at West Desert is a large historical and foreign resource (Ni 43-101 compliant) of over 59Mt, including a higher-grade core of approximately 16.5Mt @ 6.3% Zn, 0.3% Cu and 33g/t In. Significantly, the resource remains open at depth and along strike. A Preliminary Economic Assessment dated 2 May 2014 prepared in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 outlined the economic potential for the West Desert deposit.

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

2

For personal use only

Figure 2: Plan view of the West Desert Deposit (Red shading showing current >2% Zn ore blocks) and drilling. Drill hole WD22-01C was collared within a resource gap of ~ 90m, but in the deeper areas the drill hole is still open to the west and at depth.

DRILL HOLE WD22-01C PRELIMINARY DETAILS

WD22-01C was drilled to a depth of 776m and encountered a combined total of 332m metres of visual mineralisation within nine major zones (Figure 3 & Table 2). Intersections are expressed as downhole widths and are interpreted to be true widths within the porphyry and skarn mineralisation, and close to true widths where CRD is present.

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

Depth (m)

Azi

Dip

WD22-01C

West Desert

288849

7745309

776

184

-78

Table 1: Drill hole details

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

3

For personal use only

Confirmed continuity of upper zinc zones:

The upper most interval is approximately 47m thick and confirms the continuity of the upper zone intersected within WD22-01. The interval is comprised of weak to moderately weathered fine grained sphalerite mineralisation in massive dolomite. This zone is variably weathered with oxidation controlled by faulting and skarn development.

The following interval (42m) also matches that encountered in the first drill hole and is comprised of highly mineralised sphalerite veins and massive skarn, with strong chalcopyrite mineralisation where the skarn is in contact with the porphyry intrusion.

A number of minor zones of sphalerite mineralisation (not included in Table 2) are present within faults in a zone where different phases of granodioritic and quartz monzonite porphyry are present.

Figure 3: Schematic geological section at 288850E showing main geological units and drilling. The zinc and copper dominant mineralisation intersected in WD22-01C is shown as well as indicative historical intersections encountered close to this section (blue text boxes).

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

4

For personal use only

Thick copper rich zones:

Drill hole WD22-01C intersected the targeted copper rich zones at approximately 365m downhole depth.

The first interval within this zone is 64m thick and comprised of zinc-copper skarn on the interpreted porphyry contact. This intersection contains coarse grained to massive sulphide mineralisation, including a zone of semi- massive to massive chalcopyrite between 418-427m downhole (Figure 1). The copper mineralisation continues into the adjacent porphyry as chalcopyrite rich veins.

The following three zones (10m, 14m, 18m) display further skarn mineralisation mixed with areas of porphyry stock, with molybdenite appearing as large, coarse grained clots with sphalerite in the lower interval.

The above zones grade into a 59m thick interval of strong chalcopyrite and molybdenite dominant skarn mineralisation showing classic propylitic textures. This zone is followed by 38m of sphalerite dominant sulphides (with potential galena) within relatively unaltered porphyry.

The lower most interval is comprised of an incomplete zone with 36m of strong molybdenite, pyrite and quartz veining, with increasing abundance at depth (Figure 4). This interval is similar to historical drilling within the deeper porphyry zones of West Desert, which show molybdenum grades up to 2.6% Mo.

The drill hole ended in mineralisation. The hole was terminated at 776m due to poor weather conditions and the loss of power to the drill site (preventing water return for the drilling).

Figure 4: Strong molybdenite, pyrite and quartz veins from WD22-01C at 750m (2460ft).

www.americanwestmetals.com (ASX: AW1)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American West Metals Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED
05:58pAMERICAN WEST METALS : Strong Copper Intersected in Second Drill Hole - West Desert
PU
02/20AMERICAN WEST METALS : 121 Mining Presentation - February 2022
PU
02/14American West Metals Finds New Mineral Zones at West Desert Project in Utah
MT
02/13American West Metals Limited Announces Drilling Results of West Desert Project in Utah
CI
01/17American West Metals Starts Drilling at Utah Zinc-Copper-Indium Project; Shares Up 8%
MT
01/17American West Metals Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Underway At West Desert
CI
01/14American West Metals Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
01/11American West Metals Generates Anomalies at West Desert Project in Utah
MT
01/10American West Metals Limited Announces Results of Recent Gravity Survey Completed over ..
CI
2021American West Metals Expands West Desert Project in Utah
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,12 M -2,27 M -2,27 M
Net cash 2021 1,09 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
American West Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Prineas Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Richard Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Shipway Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED-4.00%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.17%170 970
RIO TINTO PLC20.99%130 231
GLENCORE PLC18.67%77 644
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.15%63 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.35%41 086