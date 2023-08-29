American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023.

“Our team delivered strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 despite the softening demand environment,” said Scott Culbreth, President and CEO. “Net sales and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our expectations for the quarter as improved operational performance continues. The Company’s net sales outlook remains unchanged from the prior outlook but we now expect stronger Adjusted EBITDA performance consistent with the improvements needed to meet our long-term goals.”

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased $44.6 million, or 8.2%, to $498.3 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income was $37.9 million ($2.28 per diluted share) compared with $20.1 million ($1.21 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased $17.8 million due to operational improvements in our manufacturing facilities, a stabilizing supply chain and reduced overhead spending, partially offset by a decrease in net sales and a $4.9 million pre-tax charge related to the plywood case. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $2.78 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $1.71 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased $18.7 million, or 33.0%, to $75.2 million, or 15.1% of net sales, compared to $56.5 million, or 10.4% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2023, the Company had $89.7 million in cash plus access to $323.2 million of additional availability under its revolving credit facility. Also, as of July 31, 2023, the Company had $206.3 million in term loan debt and $163.8 million drawn on its revolving credit facility.

Cash provided by operating activities for the current fiscal quarter was $86.7 million and free cash flow totaled $72.5 million. The Company repurchased 328,295 shares, or approximately 2% of shares outstanding, for $22.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

For fiscal 2024 (which includes the now completed first quarter) the Company expects:

  • Low double digit net sales decline year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $245 million

“Our teams improved Adjusted EBITDA by 470 BPS to $75.2 million, or 15.1% of net sales, despite the decline in sales of 8.2% during the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Our team continues to deliver on the commitment to improving our results,” said Paul Joachimczyk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Given our strong performance at the start of the fiscal year, we are increasing our fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by $20 million which expands the range to $225 million to $245 million.”

Our Adjusted EBITDA outlook excludes the impact of certain income and expense items that management believes are not part of underlying operations. These items may include restructuring costs, interest expense, stock-based compensation expense, and certain tax items. Our management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis the impact of these income and expense items on its reported net income, which could be significant, are difficult to predict, and may be highly variable. As a result, the Company does not provide a reconciliation to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for its Adjusted EBITDA outlook.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark celebrates the creativity in all of us. With over 8,800 employees and more than a dozen brands, we’re one of the nation’s largest cabinet manufacturers. From inspiration to installation, we help people find their unique style and turn their home into a space for self-expression. By partnering with major home centers, builders, and independent dealers and distributors, we spark the imagination of homeowners and designers and bring their vision to life. Across our service and distribution centers, our corporate office, and manufacturing facilities, you’ll always find the same commitment to customer satisfaction, integrity, teamwork, and excellence. Visit americanwoodmark.com to learn more and start building something distinctly your own.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

498,255

 

 

$

542,893

 

Cost of sales & distribution

 

 

388,646

 

 

 

456,146

 

Gross profit

 

 

109,609

 

 

 

86,747

 

Sales & marketing expense

 

 

24,360

 

 

 

25,766

 

General & administrative expense

 

 

35,594

 

 

 

30,180

 

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

(172

)

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

49,827

 

 

 

30,801

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

2,437

 

 

 

4,053

 

Pension settlement, net

 

 

 

 

 

(239

)

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

226

 

Income tax expense

 

 

10,615

 

 

 

6,691

 

Net income

 

$

37,850

 

 

$

20,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

16,589,481

 

 

 

16,619,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

2.28

 

 

$

1.21

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

 

 

July 31,

 

April 30,

 

 

2023

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

Cash & cash equivalents

 

$

89,650

 

$

41,732

Customer receivables

 

 

117,763

 

 

119,163

Inventories

 

 

167,539

 

 

190,699

Other current assets

 

 

19,160

 

 

16,661

Total current assets

 

 

394,112

 

 

368,255

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

223,810

 

 

219,415

Operating lease assets, net

 

 

96,609

 

 

99,526

Customer relationship intangibles, net

 

 

19,028

 

 

30,444

Goodwill

 

 

767,612

 

 

767,612

Other assets

 

 

29,458

 

 

33,546

Total assets

 

$

1,530,629

 

$

1,518,798

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion - long-term debt

 

$

2,177

 

$

2,263

Short-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

25,231

 

 

24,778

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

 

 

148,094

 

 

151,083

Total current liabilities

 

 

175,502

 

 

178,124

Long-term debt

 

 

369,362

 

 

369,396

Deferred income taxes

 

 

9,817

 

 

11,930

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

77,806

 

 

81,370

Other liabilities

 

 

3,777

 

 

4,190

Total liabilities

 

 

636,264

 

 

645,010

Stockholders' equity

 

 

894,365

 

 

873,788

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

 

$

1,530,629

 

$

1,518,798

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

86,721

 

 

$

37,295

 

Net cash used by investing activities

 

 

(14,223

)

 

 

(4,560

)

Net cash used by financing activities

 

 

(24,580

)

 

 

(21,364

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

47,918

 

 

 

11,371

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

41,732

 

 

 

22,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

89,650

 

 

$

33,696

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense (benefit), (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude (1) expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. ("RSI acquisition") and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition, (2) non-recurring restructuring charges, (3) net gain/loss on debt forgiveness and modification, (4) stock-based compensation expense, (5) gain/loss on asset disposals, (6) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts, and (7) pension settlement charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the RSI acquisition, (2) non-recurring restructuring charges, (3) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (4) net gain/loss on debt forgiveness and modification, (5) pension settlement charges, and (6) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

37,850

 

 

$

20,070

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

10,615

 

 

 

6,691

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

2,437

 

 

 

4,053

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

11,745

 

 

 

12,430

 

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles

 

 

11,417

 

 

 

11,417

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

74,064

 

 

$

54,661

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1)

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

Non-recurring restructuring charges, net (2)

 

 

(172

)

 

 

 

Pension settlement, net

 

 

 

 

 

(239

)

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (3)

 

 

(1,015

)

 

 

238

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

2,247

 

 

 

1,635

 

Loss on asset disposal

 

 

7

 

 

 

177

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

75,151

 

 

$

56,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

$

498,255

 

 

$

542,893

 

Net income margin (GAAP)

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

3.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

10.4

%

(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition.

(2) Non-recurring restructuring charges are comprised of expenses incurred related to the nationwide reduction-in-force implemented in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023.

(3) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other (income) expense, net in the operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

37,850

 

 

$

20,070

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and restructuring related expenses

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

Non-recurring restructuring charges, net

 

 

(172

)

 

 

 

Pension settlement, net

 

 

 

 

 

(239

)

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

 

 

11,417

 

 

 

11,417

 

Tax benefit of add backs

 

 

(2,940

)

 

 

(2,900

)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

46,175

 

 

$

28,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares (GAAP)

 

 

16,589,481

 

 

 

16,619,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS per diluted share (GAAP)

 

$

2.28

 

 

$

1.21

 

Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

 

$

2.78

 

 

$

1.71

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

86,721

 

$

37,295

Less: Capital expenditures (1)

 

 

14,227

 

 

4,575

Free cash flow

 

$

72,494

 

$

32,720

(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays.

Net Leverage

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

111,504

 

Add back:

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

32,886

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

14,378

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

47,393

 

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles

 

 

45,667

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

251,828

 

Add back:

 

 

Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1)

 

 

80

 

Non-recurring restructuring charges, net (2)

 

 

1,353

 

Pension settlement

 

 

232

 

Net gain on debt modification

 

 

(2,089

)

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (3)

 

 

(1,254

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

8,008

 

Loss on asset disposal

 

 

880

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

259,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

July 31,

 

 

2023

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

2,177

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

369,362

 

Total debt

 

 

371,539

 

Less: cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(89,650

)

Net debt

 

$

281,889

 

 

 

 

Net leverage (4)

 

 

1.09

 

(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition.

(2) Non-recurring restructuring charges are comprised of expenses incurred related to the nationwide reduction-in-force implemented in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023.

(3) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other (income) expense, net in the operating results.

(4) Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023.