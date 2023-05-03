Americana Restaurants Q1 2023 net profit down 19.2% -statement

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants
International, a fast food restaurant operator in the
Middle East and Kazakhstan, on Thursday reported a net profit of
$58.1 million in the first quarter, down 19.2% from the same
period a year ago, according to a bourse statement.
The company, which is the franchisee of Pizza Hut and KFC in
the Middle East, among others, raised $1.8 billion in an initial
public offering and a subsequent dual listing in Abu Dhabi and
Riyadh last year.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal
Editing by Chris Reese)