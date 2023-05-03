Advanced search
    AMR   AEE01135A222

AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AMR)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-05-02
3.870 AED   -2.03%
3.870 AED   -2.03%
05:51pAmericana Restaurants Q1 2023 net profit down 19.2% -statement
RE
05:30pAmericana Restaurants Q1 2023 net profit down 19.2% -statement
RE
02/23Americana Restaurants International PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Americana Restaurants Q1 2023 net profit down 19.2% -statement

05/03/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Americana Restaurants International, a fast food restaurant operator in the Middle East and Kazakhstan, on Thursday reported a net profit of $58.1 million in the first quarter, down 19.2% from the same period a year ago, according to a bourse statement.

The company, which is the franchisee of Pizza Hut and KFC in the Middle East, among others, raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering and a subsequent dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh last year. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal Editing by Chris Reese)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 670 M - -
Net income 2023 317 M - -
Net cash 2023 29,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 8 877 M 8 877 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Americana Restaurants International PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 1,14 $
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amarpal Sandhu Chief Executive Officer
Harsh Bansal Chief Financial & Growth Officer
Mohammed bin Ali Rashed Al-Abbar Chairman
Ramandeep Singh Virdi Chief Information Officer
Arif Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Harmi Albastaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC30.30%9 061
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION13.11%217 243
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.46.98%56 263
YUM! BRANDS, INC.11.05%39 840
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.99%25 937
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.11.55%21 967
