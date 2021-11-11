Americanas Announces 3Q21 Results

message from management

The third quarter marks the beginning of a new journey, in which digital and physical are combined, creating a new company to deliver the best experience to customers, partners and investors alike. It is the beginning of a new chapter, with the purpose of "bringing together the best in the world to improve people's lives".

In these past 90 days, we reached important achievements, such as the integration of databases, the migration of more than 1,700 CNPJs, the integration of the financial, commercial, and Shared Service Center structures. In addition, we initiated the operation of the first stores with a new layout, which reflects the change in the Brazilian consumer behavior spurred by the pandemic, and leverages our O2O (online to offline) strategy. The new design allows the stores, in addition to shopping places, to also act as points of experimentation, distribution, financial services hubs (Ame Zone) and promote media for launches.

The initial results are already coming to fruition and are encouraging. We grew above the market and had share gains in digital and physical, generating 24% growth in total sales, even in the face of a challenging scenario. According to GFK, retail sales fell 3% in the period. During the quarter, we still operated with restrictions on 18.4% of the stores' sales area due to the pandemic.

The R$ 13 billion in GMV for the quarter (+R$ 2.5 billion vs. 3Q20) demonstrates the strength of our business model, which delivers a powerful combination of growth, profitability (11.8% EBITDA margin), and cash generation (R$108 million).

These results illustrate that our cross-platform strategy has proven to be successful. We were pioneers by launching, in 1999, a digital platform with the dream that one day it could be bigger than our physical platform. We built something unique. In this first quarter following the combination of assets, the digital platform represented 77% of GMV.

Long-term winning business models are unique for their ability to reinvent themselves. Investing in digital over these years has proven to be an extremely valuable decision.

Ame is an important example of our long-term vision in building disruptive businesses. Created just 3 years ago, our Fintech quickly evolved into a complete financial platform, surpassing the mark of 25 million downloads and reaching a TPV of R$22 billion in the last 12 months. Ame is evolving to become an important monetization front for Americanas S.A., acting on three main pillars: engagement, platform, and credit.

Our business model also contemplates inorganic growth. In 15 years we have made 29 acquisitions, 10 of which took place between 2020 and 2021, which makes evident the acceleration of our M&A engine. The last two acquisitions were Hortifruti Natural da Terra (HNT), the largest retail chain specializing in fresh products, which has 77 stores focused on fruits and vegetables, and Skoob, the largest digital content platform for readers in Brazil, with more than 8 million users.

In the quarter, with the approval of Cade, we integrated grupo Uni.co (438 stores), creating new growth fronts through a franchise platform. Once the joint venture with Vibra (former BR

