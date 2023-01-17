Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Americanas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:45:09 2023-01-17 am EST
2.080 BRL   +7.22%
10:31aAmericanas' Rial says billionaire backers fully supported 'course correction'
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
01/16BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Americanas' Rial says billionaire backers fully supported 'course correction'

01/17/2023 | 10:31am EST
A man walks in front of a Lojas Americanas store in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Tuesday the company's billionaire backers gave him "unconditional support" after nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies were uncovered.

Sergio Rial said that Americanas' reference shareholders, three Brazilian billionaires who founded 3G Capital - Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles - fully backed him on a "course correction" following the discovery of the accounting scandal.

Rial resigned last Wednesday, less than two weeks after taking the position, on the back of distortions he attributed to differences in accounting for the financial cost of bank loans and debt with suppliers.

Americanas, which is seen liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.82 billion) in debt earlier than planned, was granted an injunction protecting it from creditors and setting a 30-day deadline for it to file for a potential bankruptcy protection.

"We reached the scenario seen in the securities filing with transparency and reliability," Rial said after his short tenure as CEO, taking over from former CEO Miguel Gutierrez during the second half of 2022.

He is a former head of Banco Santander Brasil SA, the local unit of Spain's Banco Santander, where he still serves as chairman of the board.

Rial left Americanas alongside chief financial officer Andre Covre, who had just joined the firm as well.

"With the initial diagnosis there was an urgent need for a course correction," Rial added in a LinkedIn post, praising the board of directors and the reference shareholders for "the transparency and the unconditional support they gave me."

"As for my departure, it comes from understanding the need to make room for the company to restructure itself from a starting point totally different from that I expected to find," said the executive.

Shares in Americanas rose more than 10% on Tuesday, but were still down nearly 77% year-to-date.

($1 = 5.1180 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. 7.22% 2.08 Delayed Quote.-79.69%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 0.22% 13.63 Delayed Quote.1.80%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 0.59% 15.34 Delayed Quote.1.81%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.18% 3.105 Delayed Quote.10.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 458 M 5 760 M 5 760 M
Net income 2022 -569 M -111 M -111 M
Net Debt 2022 8 230 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,08x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 1 751 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,94 BRL
Average target price 19,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 894%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Sidney Victor da Costa Breyer Independent Director
Paulo Alberto Lemann Director
