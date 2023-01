Americanas S A : Fato Relevante

Americanas S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 00.776.574/0006-60

NIRE 3330029074-5

MATERIAL FACT

Americanas S.A. ("Americanas" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Judge of the 4th Commercial Court of the State of Rio de Janeiro, within the scope of the lawsuit for Provisional Injunction in Preparation for an Eventual Reorganization Proceeding ("Injunction Relief") granted the requests formulated to, among other measures, determine the interim stay (i) of the effects of any and all contractual clauses that impose the early maturity of the Company's debts, as well as (ii) the enforceability of all obligations related to the financial instruments and the related institutions and all entities of its economic groups.

The Injunction Relief was filed on an emergency basis by the Company´s management and investment vehicles for raising funds abroad of the Americanas Group, B2W Digital Lux S.À.R.L ("B2W Lux") and JSM Global S.À.R.L. ("JSM"), as a result of the discovery of the facts mentioned in the Material Fact of January 11, 2023 and with the purpose of providing the continuity of its business activities and enabling the adequate protection of the Americanas Group while it seeks, with its creditors, a viable alternative in light of the maturity schedule of its financial debts.

In view of the urgency in adopting measures to protect the Company and the other companies of the Americanas Group, the Company judged that requesting for an urgent injunction relief would be the most appropriate measure at this time to (i) preserve the continuity of the supply of quality services to its clients (consumers, sellers, merchants, suppliers, partners and our team), within the commitments assumed with all its stakeholders, (ii) preserve the value of the Company and the Americanas Group, and (iii) ensure the continuity of its business and its social function.

Under the terms of the said decision, it was determined, with respect to the Company, B2W Lux and JSM: