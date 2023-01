Americanas S A : Fato Relevante

Americanas S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 00.776.574/0006-60

NIRE 3330029074-5

MATERIAL FACT

Americanas S.A. ("Americanas" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, in continuity with the Material Facts of January 11, 13 and 19, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that filed, on this date, together with its subsidiaries ST Importações Ltda, JSM Global S.Á.R.L. and B2W Digital Lux S.Á.R.L. ("Americanas Group"), a petition for judicial recovery (recuperação judicial) of the Americanas Group before the 4th Commercial Court of the State of Rio de Janeiro, pursuant to Law No. 11.101/05.

Despite the efforts and measures that the management has been taking in the past few days, together with its financial and legal advisors, to protect the Company from the effects resulting from the discovery of purchase financing in the amount of BRL20 billion not adequately reflected in the financial statements as of Sept 30th, 2022, considering (i) the Company's challenges in interfacing with creditors and suppliers since the occurrence of such facts; (ii) the need to meet, in an adequate and organized manner, the interests of its creditors, shareholders and stakeholders; (iii) that, on the present date, the cash position available to the Company has been greatly reduced; and, furthermore, (iv) the need to preserve the continuity of the offer of quality services to its customers, within the commitments assumed by the Company and the maintenance of the continuity of its business and its social function, the members of the Company's Board of Directors unanimously decided to approve, on an emergency basis, the filing for judicial reorganization of the Company before the 4th Commercial Court of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in the records of the Provisional Injunction in Preparation for an Eventual Reorganization Proceeding filed on January 12, 2023, ad referendum of the Company's General Meeting, according to the sole paragraph of Article 122 of Law No. 6. 404/76 and Law 11.101/05 and other applicable legal provisions.

The total credits listed in the documents filed with the petition for judicial recovery sum, on this date, of approximately R$ 43 billion. The Company's management intends to take the necessary measures and perform the acts required for the effectiveness of the recovery request, in all jurisdictions in which such measures are necessary.

The Company will continue its efforts to provide a broad service to the population, with a strong social commitment to bring affordable products to its 53 million clients. To that effect, the reference shareholder group informed the Chairman of the Board its intention to maintain the Company's liquidity in levels that permit a good operation of its stores, its digital channel - americanas.com -, of Ame and other entities under Americanas' control. The Company will maintain its efforts in the search for a solution with its creditors, to maintain its commitment as a generator of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, a broad social impact, a source of production and stimulus to economic activity, and a relevant taxpayer.

The judicial recovery request will be submitted to the ratification of the Company's General Meeting, to be called in due course. The documents required by Law 6,404/76 and the applicable CVM rules related to the subject matter of this Material Fact, including the petition through