Approximately 7% of the noteholders made no election, meaning they will only receive cash at an 80% discount to their claims and will not receive payment until January 31, 2044.

No objections to the Motion have been filed. However, I asked some questions about some of the Brazilian RJ Plan at a hearing on July 11, 2024.

First, I asked whether the New York noteholders included any "retail" investors who might not have had the sophistication to understand the options being presented to them. The Debtors have verified that the notes were not registered securities and were available for purchase in the United States only by qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

Second, I asked for clarification of the mechanics of the cancellation of NY Notes held by those NY Noteholders who made no elections. The Debtors have agreed to the language that is included in paragraph 13 of this Order to ensure that the NY Noteholders receive clear instructions and communications in this regard.

Third, I asked about the reasons for the large disparities between the recoveries for creditors who elected option 2 (who will receive 80% recoveries right away) and creditors who declined to grant releases (who will receive nominal recoveries of only 20% or 30% but who also will have to wait 15 to 20 years to receive them). The Debtors stated that the disparities are "incentives" for releases. The Debtors have also advised me that some creditors complained that the releases actually were "coercive" as a result of these disparities and that the proposed releases therefore violated Brazilian law, but that the Brazilian RJ Court overruled that objection. See Brazilian Confirmation Order at 20-24. [ECF No. 66-4].

It does not appear that any creditors otherwise challenged the disparity in recoveries in Brazil. No creditors have raised issues in this Court regarding the disparate recoveries under the