    AMER3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(AMER3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18 04:07:38 pm
33.72 BRL   -1.63%
01:11pAMERICANAS S A : Notice to the Market - Unavailability of the e-commerce
02/01AMERICANAS S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.022243 new shares @ 23.73 BRL for 1 existing share
02/01AMERICANAS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
Americanas S A : Notice to the Market - Unavailability of the e-commerce

02/20/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Americanas S.A.

CNPJ/ME n. 00.776.574/0006-60

NIRE 33.300.290.745

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Americanas S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") resolution n.º 44/21, in addition to the information disclosed through the Notice to the Market on February 19, 2022, informs that it proactively suspended part of the IT servers of the eCommerce operation in the early hours of this Sunday (02/20), and promptly activated its response protocols upon identifying unauthorized access. The company works with technical resources and specialists to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the eCommerce operation as quickly as possible. The Company reinforces that it works with strict protocols to prevent and mitigate such risks. The physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remained operating.

Rio de Janeiro, February 20, 2022.

Miguel Gutierrez

Investor Relations Officer

Americanas SA published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 18:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 185 M 5 300 M 5 300 M
Net income 2021 441 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4 141 M 807 M 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,7x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 30 454 M 5 937 M 5 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,72 BRL
Average target price 50,01 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel G. Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez CEO & Investor Relations Director
José Timotheo de Barros Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.6.95%5 937
AMAZON.COM, INC.-8.47%1 553 008
JD.COM, INC.2.55%110 948
ETSY, INC.-41.86%16 139
WAYFAIR INC.-32.57%13 391
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.21%9 412