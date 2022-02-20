Americanas S A : Notice to the Market - Unavailability of the e-commerce

Americanas S.A.

CNPJ/ME n. 00.776.574/0006-60

NIRE 33.300.290.745

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Americanas S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") resolution n.º 44/21, in addition to the information disclosed through the Notice to the Market on February 19, 2022, informs that it proactively suspended part of the IT servers of the eCommerce operation in the early hours of this Sunday (02/20), and promptly activated its response protocols upon identifying unauthorized access. The company works with technical resources and specialists to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the eCommerce operation as quickly as possible. The Company reinforces that it works with strict protocols to prevent and mitigate such risks. The physical stores did not have their activities interrupted and remained operating.

Rio de Janeiro, February 20, 2022.

Miguel Gutierrez

Investor Relations Officer