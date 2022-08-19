Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Americanas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
13.03 BRL   -4.40%
05:52pBrazil retailer Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO
RE
05:02pBrazil's Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO
RE
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Americanas S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil retailer Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO

08/19/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA on Friday chose longtime banking executive Sergio Rial to be its next chief executive, effective Jan. 1, replacing Miguel Gutierrez, who has held the post for more than two decades.

Rial, who served as CEO of lender Santander Brasil for roughly 6 years, remains the bank's chairman. He has also been chairman of fuel distributor Vibra Energia since April.

Rial was named vice-chairman of poultry producer BRF's board in March.

The move to name him CEO "reinforces the company's growth with profitability strategy," Americanas said in a securities filing.

There is no information yet on whether Rial will leave any of his other positions. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. -4.40% 13.03 Delayed Quote.-56.60%
BRF S.A. -1.68% 16.41 Delayed Quote.-25.89%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.89% 5.1885 Delayed Quote.-17.11%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 1.69% 18.68 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
All news about AMERICANAS S.A.
05:52pBrazil retailer Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO
RE
05:02pBrazil's Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO
RE
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Americanas S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12AMERICANAS S A : Minute of Meeting - Fiscal Council
PU
08/12AMERICANAS S A : Board of Directors Minute of Meeting
PU
08/11AMERICANAS S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/11Americanas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/23AMERICANAS S A : Annual Report - 2021
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Americanas S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Americanas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 958 M 6 138 M 6 138 M
Net income 2022 82,3 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2022 9 035 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 143x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 12 250 M 2 353 M 2 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,63 BRL
Average target price 31,71 BRL
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel G. Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez CEO & Investor Relations Director
José Timotheo de Barros Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.-56.60%2 366
AMAZON.COM, INC.-14.65%1 449 689
JD.COM, INC.-21.24%84 323
COUPANG, INC.-39.86%31 217
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.09%24 593
ETSY, INC.-47.73%14 490