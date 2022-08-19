Brazil retailer Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas
SA on Friday chose longtime banking executive Sergio
Rial to be its next chief executive, effective Jan. 1, replacing
Miguel Gutierrez, who has held the post for more than two
decades.
Rial, who served as CEO of lender Santander Brasil
for roughly 6 years, remains the bank's chairman. He
has also been chairman of fuel distributor Vibra Energia
since April.
Rial was named vice-chairman of poultry producer BRF's
board in March.
The move to name him CEO "reinforces the company's growth
with profitability strategy," Americanas said in a securities
filing.
There is no information yet on whether Rial will leave any
of his other positions.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)