  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Americanas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:50 2023-01-11 pm EST
12.00 BRL   +0.76%
05:34pBrazil's Americanas CEO, CFO resign as $3.88 bln accounting inconsistencies discovered
RE
2022Americanas S.A.(BOVESPA:AMER3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
2022Americanas S.A.(BOVESPA:AMER3) dropped from Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
Brazil's Americanas CEO, CFO resign as $3.88 bln accounting inconsistencies discovered

01/11/2023 | 05:34pm EST
(Corrects to say Rial will advise 3G Capital founders as individual shareholders, not the firm 3G Capital, in 12th paragraph)

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Wednesday its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned after the discovery of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion) in accounting "inconsistencies."

Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial departed less than two weeks after taking the job, when he replaced Miguel Gutierrez.

Joao Guerra, a long-time Americanas executive not involved with accounting or financial management, will take over as CEO on an interim basis.

CFO Andre Covre also had just joined Lojas Americanas, long controlled by three Brazilian billionaires who founded 3G Capital.

In a statement, Americanas said the inconsistencies related to supplier financing operations in previous years including 2022. "The company estimates that the cash impact of the inconsistencies is not material," it said.

Internal inquiries and work by independent auditors will be needed to determine the impact of the inconsistencies on the company's financial statements, Americanas said.

Given this and "a change in the administration’s priorities," the two executives "communicated their decision not to remain in the company with immediate effect," the retailer said.

In a letter to employees seen by Reuters, Rial said Americanas has 8 billion reais in cash and will "keep paying suppliers and other liabilities on time". Rial also said the company will need to address its net equity position, which may require a capital raise, but that would not be the only option.

Rial will discuss the findings in a conference call with investors hosted by Banco BTG Pactual on Thursday morning, the bank confirmed.

The amount of accounting inconsistencies is larger than the company's net equity, 15 billion reais, said Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO at Box Asset Management. "This is awful news for the retail sector, especially considering it happened with a large company such as Americanas", said Gonçalvez. "How can $3.9 billion escape from auditors?"

The amount is also almost twice Americanas' 10.7 billion reais market capitalization, according to Refinitiv data.

Despite his resignation, Rial will continue to advise the 3G Capital founders, the firm said.

In late 2021, founders of 3G Capital, which controls beverages maker Anheuser Busch Inbev and Kraft Heinz Co , reduced their stake in the retailer as part of a restructuring but continue to be "reference shareholders."

Brazilian retailers are under pressure from high borrowing costs. Americanas shares ended 2022 with a 68.7% slump, but since then have climbed about 24%.

The accounting problems will make the recently announced plan to migrate the company to U.S. markets unfeasible. It was delayed late last year. ($1 = 5.1600 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo and Carolina Pulice in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. 0.76% 12 Delayed Quote.23.32%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 1.05% 56.93 Real-time Quote.1.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.04% 5.5743 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
KRAFT HEINZ 0.54% 42.56 Delayed Quote.4.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 251 M 5 621 M 5 621 M
Net income 2022 -501 M -96,3 M -96,3 M
Net Debt 2022 8 323 M 1 599 M 1 599 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,9x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 10 830 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,00 BRL
Average target price 24,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel G. Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial President
André Covre Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.23.32%2 061
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.00%916 823
JD.COM, INC.13.40%99 644
COUPANG, INC.21.48%32 096
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.2.73%29 851
ETSY, INC.1.01%15 954