Brazil's Americanas CEO, CFO resign as $3.88 bln accounting inconsistencies discovered

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian
retailer Americanas SA said on Wednesday its chief
executive and chief financial officer resigned after the
discovery of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion) in
accounting "inconsistencies."
Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial departed less than two
weeks after taking the job, when he replaced Miguel Gutierrez.
Joao Guerra, a long-time Americanas executive not involved
with accounting or financial management, will take over as CEO
on an interim basis.
CFO Andre Covre also had just joined Lojas Americanas, long
controlled by three Brazilian billionaires who founded 3G
Capital.
In a statement, Americanas said the inconsistencies related
to supplier financing operations in previous years including
2022. "The company estimates that the cash impact of
the inconsistencies is not material," it said.
Internal inquiries and work by independent auditors will be
needed to determine the impact of the inconsistencies on the
company's financial statements, Americanas said.
Given this and "a change in the administration’s
priorities," the two executives "communicated their decision not
to remain in the company with immediate effect," the retailer
said.
In a letter to employees seen by Reuters, Rial said
Americanas has 8 billion reais in cash and will "keep paying
suppliers and other liabilities on time". Rial also said the
company will need to address its net equity position, which may
require a capital raise, but that would not be the only option.
Rial will discuss the findings in a conference call with
investors hosted by Banco BTG Pactual on Thursday
morning, the bank confirmed.
The amount of accounting inconsistencies is larger than the
company's net equity, 15 billion reais, said Fabrício Gonçalvez,
CEO at Box Asset Management. "This is awful news for the retail
sector, especially considering it happened with a large company
such as Americanas", said Gonçalvez. "How can $3.9 billion
escape from auditors?"
The amount is also almost twice Americanas' 10.7 billion
reais market capitalization, according to Refinitiv data.
Despite his resignation, Rial will continue to advise the 3G
Capital founders, the firm said.
In late 2021, founders of 3G Capital, which controls
beverages maker Anheuser Busch Inbev and Kraft Heinz Co
, reduced their stake in the retailer as part of a
restructuring but continue to be "reference shareholders."
Brazilian retailers are under pressure from high borrowing
costs. Americanas shares ended 2022 with a 68.7% slump, but
since then have climbed about 24%.
The accounting problems will make the recently announced
plan to migrate the company to U.S. markets unfeasible. It was
delayed late last year.
($1 = 5.1600 reais)
