Brazil's Americanas CEO Rial resigns amid 'accounting inconsistencies'

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer
Americanas SA said on Wednesday its chief executive
and chief financial office had resigned after the discovery of
around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion) in accounting
"inconsistencies."
The departure of Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial comes less
than two week after he took over the job, after serving as at
the helm of lender Santander Brasil for roughly six
years.
CFO Andre Covre had joined Lojas Americanas, long controlled
by Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and
Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital, at the same
time as Rial.
In late 2021, the 3G founders had reduced their stake in
the retailer as part of a restructuring but continue to be
"reference shareholders."
The disparities found "reduced the balance in the suppliers
account related to previous fiscal years" and are estimated to
be of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion), Americanas said
in a securities filing.
The firm also estimated that the cash impact of the
inconsistencies is not material. However, it is not possible to
assess all of its impacts on Americanas income statement and
balance sheet.
Among the inconsistencies, Americanas said there was
supplier financing operations in which the firm is a debtor to
financial institutions and are not "adequately reflected in the
suppliers account in the financial statements dated Sept. 30,
2022," it said.
($1 = 5.1600 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)