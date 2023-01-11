Advanced search
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:50 2023-01-11 pm EST
12.00 BRL   +0.76%
2022Americanas S.A.(BOVESPA:AMER3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
2022Americanas S.A.(BOVESPA:AMER3) dropped from Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
2022Brazil's Americanas appoints Covre as CFO starting next year
RE
Brazil's Americanas CEO Rial resigns amid 'accounting inconsistencies'

01/11/2023 | 05:34pm EST
SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Wednesday its chief executive and chief financial office had resigned after the discovery of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion) in accounting "inconsistencies."

The departure of Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial comes less than two week after he took over the job, after serving as at the helm of lender Santander Brasil for roughly six years.

CFO Andre Covre had joined Lojas Americanas, long controlled by Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital, at the same time as Rial.

In late 2021, the 3G founders had reduced their stake in the retailer as part of a restructuring but continue to be "reference shareholders."

The disparities found "reduced the balance in the suppliers account related to previous fiscal years" and are estimated to be of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion), Americanas said in a securities filing.

The firm also estimated that the cash impact of the inconsistencies is not material. However, it is not possible to assess all of its impacts on Americanas income statement and balance sheet.

Among the inconsistencies, Americanas said there was supplier financing operations in which the firm is a debtor to financial institutions and are not "adequately reflected in the suppliers account in the financial statements dated Sept. 30, 2022," it said. ($1 = 5.1600 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. 0.76% 12 Delayed Quote.23.32%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.45% 5.5687 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 251 M 5 621 M 5 621 M
Net income 2022 -501 M -96,3 M -96,3 M
Net Debt 2022 8 323 M 1 599 M 1 599 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,7x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 10 749 M 2 066 M 2 066 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,91 BRL
Average target price 24,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel G. Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial President
André Covre Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.23.32%2 061
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.00%916 823
JD.COM, INC.13.40%99 644
COUPANG, INC.21.48%32 096
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.2.73%29 851
ETSY, INC.1.01%15 954