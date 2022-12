SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Monday that Andre Covre was appointed as its new chief financial officer starting Jan. 1, 2023.

The move adds to a broad management shake-up that saw longtime banking executive Sergio Rial nominated in August as Americanas' chief executive officer from 2023, replacing Miguel Gutierrez, who held the post for more than two decades.

Covre has previously worked as CFO at Brazil's Grupo Ultra . (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)