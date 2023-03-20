Brazil's Americanas faces more debt, asset sales as it restructures

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer
Americanas SA has presented to a court its
post-bankruptcy reorganization plan, a local newspaper reported
on Monday, marking potential progress to recovery after
disclosing billions of dollars in accounting irregularities.
Sources with knowledge of the situation, however, told
Reuters that the company shoulders a higher debt load than
previously disclosed. The sources declined to be named as they
are not authorized to speak to the media.
Americanas presented the first draft of a legal recovery
plan to a court in Rio de Janeiro state, O Globo newspaper
reported.
In January, the company entered bankruptcy protection after
disclosing accounting "inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais
($3.78 billion).
The company said in early March it had offered a 10 billion
reais capital injection to its creditors that will come from top
shareholders.
According to O Globo, the retailer will also put up for sale
assets including Hortifruti/Natural da Terra, Uni.co as well as
its stake in the Vem Conveniencia joint venture.
Sources close to the matter said the company holds debts of
more than 50 billion reais, which exceeds the 42 billion reais
previously acknowledged during the bankruptcy proceedings.
Additional liabilities have been discovered since Americanas
filed for bankruptcy, the sources said, adding that a document
detailing the company's financial situation will be presented in
court later on Monday.
The company said it has no information regarding the
delivery of the restructuring plan, while the court said it has
not received any plan from the retailer.
