Brazil's Americanas plunges as second industry group files lawsuit

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's Americanas SA plunged on Monday as a second industry group filed a lawsuit against the retailer after it revealed almost $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies" and its CEO and CFO resigned.

Americanas' shares were down roughly 40% to 1.90 real in morning trading, making it the biggest faller on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa, which was down 1.5%.

The move also followed news that Americanas could be liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.81 billion) in debt earlier than planned, with a judge setting a 30-day deadline for the company to file for a potential bankruptcy protection.

The latest blow came as the Instituto da Cidadania, which represents citizens and consumers, filed a lawsuit at the Fifth Business Court in Rio de Janeiro.

Its initial affidavit said the company acted in bad faith, "given the defendant's attitude of filing false financial statements".

Americanas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in the company had already plummeted 77.33% on Thursday after the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais.

On Saturday, Banco BTG Pactual SA filed an appeal of a decision that protected Americanas from creditors, attacking the retailer's shareholders, a trio of Brazilian billionaires and founders of 3G Capital.

An industry group representing investors is also suing the retailer.

"The scenario remains adverse for the company and we continue to recommend exiting its assets," Guide Investimentos analyst Gabriel Araujo Gracia said in a research note, citing the high level of uncertainty surrounding the case. "The story seems far from over." ($1 = 5.1248 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Alistair Bell)