Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Americanas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:54:39 2023-01-16 am EST
1.970 BRL   -37.46%
09:46aBrazil's Americanas plunges as second industry group files lawsuit
RE
08:26aFitch Downgrades Americanas' IDRs to 'CC'
AQ
01/15Brazil's BTG Pactual appeals decision protecting billionaire-backed Americanas from creditors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Americanas plunges as second industry group files lawsuit

01/16/2023 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's Americanas SA plunged on Monday as a second industry group filed a lawsuit against the retailer after it revealed almost $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies" and its CEO and CFO resigned.

Americanas' shares were down roughly 40% to 1.90 real in morning trading, making it the biggest faller on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa, which was down 1.5%.

The move also followed news that Americanas could be liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.81 billion) in debt earlier than planned, with a judge setting a 30-day deadline for the company to file for a potential bankruptcy protection.

The latest blow came as the Instituto da Cidadania, which represents citizens and consumers, filed a lawsuit at the Fifth Business Court in Rio de Janeiro.

Its initial affidavit said the company acted in bad faith, "given the defendant's attitude of filing false financial statements".

Americanas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in the company had already plummeted 77.33% on Thursday after the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais.

On Saturday, Banco BTG Pactual SA filed an appeal of a decision that protected Americanas from creditors, attacking the retailer's shareholders, a trio of Brazilian billionaires and founders of 3G Capital.

An industry group representing investors is also suing the retailer.

"The scenario remains adverse for the company and we continue to recommend exiting its assets," Guide Investimentos analyst Gabriel Araujo Gracia said in a research note, citing the high level of uncertainty surrounding the case. "The story seems far from over." ($1 = 5.1248 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. -37.46% 1.97 Delayed Quote.-66.11%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. -3.66% 11.59 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
BRAZIL IBOVESPA -1.40% 109358.82 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.49% 5.5423 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
All news about AMERICANAS S.A.
09:46aBrazil's Americanas plunges as second industry group files lawsuit
RE
08:26aFitch Downgrades Americanas' IDRs to 'CC'
AQ
01/15Brazil's BTG Pactual appeals decision protecting billionaire-backed Americanas from cre..
RE
01/13Americanas S A : Fato Relevante
PU
01/13Brazil's court grants injunction protecting retailer Americanas from creditors
RE
01/13Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal..
RE
01/13Minority shareholders denounce Brazil's Americanas for 'multi-billion fraud'
RE
01/12Brazil's Americanas shares plunge more than 75% on 'accounting inconsistencies'
RE
01/11Brazil's Americanas CEO Rial, CFO Covre resign amid $3.8 billion accounting `inconsiste..
RE
01/11Brazil's Americanas CEO, CFO resign as $3.88 bln accounting inconsistencies discovered
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 637 M 5 815 M 5 815 M
Net income 2022 -569 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2022 8 230 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,00x
Yield 2022 8,21%
Capitalization 2 843 M 558 M 558 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,15 BRL
Average target price 18,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 495%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Sidney Victor da Costa Breyer Independent Director
Paulo Alberto Lemann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.-66.11%558
AMAZON.COM, INC.16.81%1 000 986
JD.COM, INC.13.31%99 566
COUPANG, INC.14.96%29 936
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.94%28 196
ETSY, INC.12.43%16 926