Brazil's Americanas presents reorganization plan to court -media report

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer
Americanas SA has presented to court its
reorganization plan, a local newspaper said on Monday, which
could mark the first step to its recovery after unveiling
accounting inconsistencies worth over 20 billion reais.
The company has presented the first draft of its judicial
recovery plan to a court in Rio de Janeiro state, o Globo
newspaper said.
Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January
after disclosing accounting "inconsistencies" worth 20 billion
reais ($3.78 billion).
The company said in
early March
it has offered a capital injection to its creditors of 10
billion reais ($1.93 billion) which would come from top
shareholders.
According to O Globo, the retailer will offer the 10
billion real injection, plus the selling proposal of
Hortifruti/Natural da Terra and other assets.
The company said it has no information regarding
delivery of the plan.
