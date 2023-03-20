Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Americanas S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:45 2023-03-20 pm EDT
1.080 BRL   +3.85%
06:55pBrazil's Americanas presents reorganization plan to court -media report
RE
06:24pBrazil's Americanas presents reorganization plan to court -media report
RE
03/17Brazilian securities watchdog launches new probes into Americanas accounting fiasco
RE
Brazil's Americanas presents reorganization plan to court -media report

03/20/2023 | 06:55pm EDT
SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA has presented to court its reorganization plan, a local newspaper said on Monday, which could mark the first step to its recovery after unveiling accounting inconsistencies worth over 20 billion reais.

The company has presented the first draft of its judicial recovery plan to a court in Rio de Janeiro state, o Globo newspaper said.

Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January after disclosing accounting "inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais ($3.78 billion).

The company said in

early March

it has offered a capital injection to its creditors of 10 billion reais ($1.93 billion) which would come from top shareholders.

According to O Globo, the retailer will offer the 10 billion real injection, plus the selling proposal of Hortifruti/Natural da Terra and other assets.

The company said it has no information regarding delivery of the plan. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Andre Romani Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. 3.85% 1.08 Delayed Quote.-89.22%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.36% 5.6129 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 30 752 M 5 862 M 5 862 M
Net income 2022 160 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2022 8 411 M 1 603 M 1 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,35x
Yield 2022 26,4%
Capitalization 975 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,04 BRL
Average target price 25,35 BRL
Spread / Average Target 2 338%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonardo Coelho Pereira Chief Executive Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.-89.22%178
AMAZON.COM, INC.17.80%1 013 966
JD.COM, INC.-30.82%60 885
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.40%24 165
COUPANG, INC.-10.54%23 349
ETSY, INC.-12.06%13 131