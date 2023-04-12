Advanced search
    BTOW3   BRAMERACNOR6

AMERICANAS S.A.

(BTOW3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:46:42 2023-04-12 am EDT
1.090 BRL   +5.83%
Retail sales in Brazil begins year with record high in January

04/12/2023 | 10:32am EDT
Consumers shop at a weekly street market in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sector started 2023 stronger than expected and with record high sales in January, although the outlook is that the tight credit scenario and weak economy amid high interest rates will weigh on the sector going forward.

Brazil's retail sales rose 3.8% in January compared with the previous month, the strongest performance for the month since the series started in 2000, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The growth was 2.6% from the same month a year earlier, it added.

This happened despite the bankruptcy protection request in the month by Americanas, one of the largest retail chains in the country.

A Reuters poll of economists showed that expectations were for an increase of 3.2% on a monthly basis and 1.4% year on year.

"It's an important result, because retail sales had been showing negative results," said Cristiano Santos, director of the poll, who highlighted a weak comparison base - in the last two months of last year, sales accumulated a loss of 3.5%.

The data backs up industry executives' comments in mid-March.

Magazine Luiza's president, Frederico Trajano, said on March 10 that the company's January sales performance "was above expectations."

Among the eight activities surveyed, seven showed increased sales in the first month of the year.

"We had a bad Black Friday and Christmas, and in early 2023 there was a wave of promotions and sales. Those summer promotions boosted sales," Santos said.

The highlights in January were growth of 27.9% in the fabrics, clothing and footwear sector; and 2.3% in supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco.

(Reporting by Steven Grattan and Camila Moreira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. 4.85% 1.09 Delayed Quote.-89.33%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.79% 5.4203 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 1.85% 3.86 Delayed Quote.37.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 893 M 5 970 M 5 970 M
Net income 2022 160 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 7 933 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 34,0%
Capitalization 930 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart AMERICANAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Americanas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICANAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,03 BRL
Average target price 25,35 BRL
Spread / Average Target 2 361%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonardo Coelho Pereira Chief Executive Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Saggioro Garcia Chairman
Mauro Muratório Not Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICANAS S.A.-89.33%186
AMAZON.COM, INC.21.63%1 023 906
JD.COM, INC.-28.72%62 736
COUPANG, INC.5.03%27 412
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.87%23 738
ETSY, INC.-13.98%12 919
