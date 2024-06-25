Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 6, 2024 for the Company’s annual and special meeting of Shareholders held June 25, 2024 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting today in Toronto as well as the results for other matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Darren Blasutti

78,513,968

93.74%

5,239,457

6.26%

Christine Carson

78,714,392

93.98%

5,039,032

6.02%

Alex Davidson

72,063,020

86.04%

11,690,405

13.96%

Alan Edwards

78,866,933

94.17%

4,886,492

5.83%

Bradley Kipp

72,136,981

86.13%

11,616,443

13.87%

Gordon Pridham

72,092,830

86.08%

11,660,594

13.92%

Manuel Rivera

78,718,678

93.99%

5,034,747

6.01%

Lorie Waisberg

68,654,700

81.97%

15,098,725

18.03%

In addition, the Company’s shareholders passed a resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration. The Company’s shareholders also approved the issuance of up to 27,500,000 Common Shares, which is in excess of 25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (as at June 12, 2023), issuable upon the retraction of the Convertible Debentures.

The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on June 25, 2024. A total of 108,292,557 of the Company’s common shares were voted, representing 43.14% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date for the Meeting.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR+ or www.americas-gold.com.