Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Reporting Year
From
01-01-23
To:
31-12-23
Date submitted
29-05-24
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E272943
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Bradley R. Kipp
29-05-24
Date
Position Title
Director
Country
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
United States of America
United States of America
United States of America
United States of America
United States of America
United States of America
United States of America
Additional Notes:
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc… within
Production
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement
34
Payee Name
Payee that Received Payments2
Entitlements
to Payee
Notes
Payments
Government of Mexico
Secretariat of Economy
$
4,342,911
$
418,209
$
4,761,120
Mining Concessions and Taxes
Ejido San Felipe
$
124,952
$
124,952
Right-Of-Way Easement
Ejido San Jose de las Bocas
$
134,861
$
134,861
Right-Of-Way Easement
Shoshone County
Shoshone County Tax Collector
$
346,297
$
346,297
Property Taxes
Pershing County
Pershing County Treasurer
$
855,261
$
855,261
Property Taxes
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
$
457,598
$
457,598
Pension Benefit Guarantee
State of Nevada
Nevada Division of Environmental Protection
$
115,500
$
115,500
Environmental Permits and Fees
Department of the Treasury
$
298,965
$
298,965
PPP Loan Repayment
Government of United States of America
U.S. Department of Interior
$
180,187
$
180,187
Mining Claims
Government of United States of America
Bureau of Land Management
$
293,704
$
293,704
Mining Claims
All amounts reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") coverted from the Company's reporting currency of U.S. dollars ("USD") at average USD/CAD exchange rate of approximately 1.35. Amounts paid in Mexican pesos ("MXN") are coverted to CAD at average MXN/CAD exchange rate of approximately 0.0762.
- Enter the proper name of the Payee receiving the money (i.e. the municipality of x, the province of y, national government of z).
2 Optional field.
3 When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
4 Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.
Payments by Project
Production
Infrastructure
Total Amount
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement
Notes23
Entitlements
paid by Project
Payments
Cosalá Operations
$
4,342,911
$
678,022
$
5,020,933
Relief Canyon
$
855,261
$
409,204
$
1,264,465
Galena Complex
$
346,297
$
879,078
$
1,225,375
Drumlummon
$
57,672
$
57,672
All amounts reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") coverted from the Company's reporting currency of U.S. dollars ("USD") at average USD/CAD exchange rate of approximately 1.35. Amounts paid in Mexican pesos ("MXN") are coverted
to CAD at average MXN/CAD exchange rate of approximately 0.0762.
- Enter the project that the payment is attributed to. Some payments may not be attributable to a specific project, and do not need to be disclosed in the "Payments by Project" table.
2 When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
3 Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the "Additional Notes" row or the "Notes" column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency
