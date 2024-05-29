Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

From: 01-01-23 To: 31-12-23 Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Currency of the CAD Report E272943

Payments by Project

Production Infrastructure Total Amount Project Name1 Taxes Royalties Fees Bonuses Dividends Improvement Notes23 Entitlements paid by Project Payments Cosalá Operations $ 4,342,911 $ 678,022 $ 5,020,933 Relief Canyon $ 855,261 $ 409,204 $ 1,264,465 Galena Complex $ 346,297 $ 879,078 $ 1,225,375 Drumlummon $ 57,672 $ 57,672

All amounts reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") coverted from the Company's reporting currency of U.S. dollars ("USD") at average USD/CAD exchange rate of approximately 1.35. Amounts paid in Mexican pesos ("MXN") are coverted

to CAD at average MXN/CAD exchange rate of approximately 0.0762.