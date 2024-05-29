Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

01-01-23

31-12-23

29-05-24

E272943

!!

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Bradley R. Kipp

29-05-24

Director

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Country

Mexico

Mexico

Mexico

United States of America

United States of America

United States of America

United States of America

United States of America

United States of America

United States of America

Additional Notes:

01-01-23

31-12-23

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

CAD

E272943

Payments by Payee

Notes

Payments

Government of Mexico

Secretariat of Economy

$

4,342,911

$

418,209

$

4,761,120

Mining Concessions and Taxes

Ejido San Felipe

$

124,952

$

124,952

Right-Of-Way Easement

Ejido San Jose de las Bocas

$

134,861

$

134,861

Right-Of-Way Easement

Shoshone County

Shoshone County Tax Collector

$

346,297

$

346,297

Property Taxes

Pershing County

Pershing County Treasurer

$

855,261

$

855,261

Property Taxes

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

$

457,598

$

457,598

Pension Benefit Guarantee

State of Nevada

Nevada Division of Environmental Protection

$

115,500

$

115,500

Environmental Permits and Fees

Department of the Treasury

$

298,965

$

298,965

PPP Loan Repayment

Government of United States of America

U.S. Department of Interior

$

180,187

$

180,187

Mining Claims

Government of United States of America

Bureau of Land Management

$

293,704

$

293,704

Mining Claims

All amounts reported in Canadian dollars ("CAD") coverted from the Company's reporting currency of U.S. dollars ("USD") at average USD/CAD exchange rate of approximately 1.35. Amounts paid in Mexican pesos ("MXN") are coverted to CAD at average MXN/CAD exchange rate of approximately 0.0762.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Country

Mexico

United States of America

United States of America

United States of America

Additional Notes3:

01-01-23

31-12-23

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

CAD

E272943

Payments by Project

Cosalá Operations

$

4,342,911

$

678,022

$

5,020,933

Relief Canyon

$

855,261

$

409,204

$

1,264,465

Galena Complex

$

346,297

$

879,078

$

1,225,375

Drumlummon

$

57,672

$

57,672

