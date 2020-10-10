Americas Gold and Silver : Fact Sheet 10-Oct-2020

*Up to October 5, 2020. Premier and Wesdome converted from CAD to USD

AMERICAS DISCONNECT FROM GOLD AND GOLD EQUITIES PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY

P&P M&I INFERRED Gold 610k oz 44k oz 27k oz Silver 31M oz 52M oz 59M oz Zinc 134M lbs 787M lbs 245M lbs Lead 129M lbs 517M lbs 595M lbs Copper 28M lbs 28M lbs 24M lbs

Note: Pro forma 2021 production based on 2021 outlook as per Americas February 18, 2020 press release; gold equivalent production and gold equivalent reserves calculated using spot prices (US$26.73/oz Ag, US$1,942/oz Au, US$0.85/lb Pb, US$3.06/lb Cu and US$1.11/lb Zn).

1. Reserves and Resources reflect the 60/40 JV with Eric Sprott. For further notes related to mineral reserves please refer to the company's website www.americas-gold.com