Americas Gold and Silver : Fact Sheet 20-Sep-2020

FIRST GOLD POUR COMPLETED AT RELIEF CANYON;Relief Canyon gold mine is expected to be in commercial production inQ4-2020
Multiple North American precious metal assets
Significant silver optionality through re-start at Cosalá and exploration results at Galena
Projecting significant increase in silver production given positive momentum in silver prices
Avg daily trading volume of ~3-4M shares
Dual-listedon the NYSE American and TSX for increased liquidity
+500% INCREASE IN PRECIOUS METAL PRODUCTION BY 2021*
INCREASING LEVERAGE TO PRECIOUS METALS
PRECIOUS METAL REVENUE
PRECIOUS METALS RESERVES
2021 OUTLOOK
2020 ACTUAL
2019
PRECIOUS METALS = 75%
2018
PRECIOUS METALS = 80%
ACTUAL
ACTUAL
25%
15%
23%
55%
77%
45%
85%
75%
Precious Metals
Precious Metals
Base Metals
Base Metals
* 2021 production outlook as per Americas February 18, 2020 press release assuming spot prices
UPSIDE POTENTIAL
RESERVES AND RESOURCES 1
40% 2020 YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE *
20%
0%
GDX
-20%
GDX-J
Premier
Wesdome
-40%
Gold
McEwen
Americas
-60%2019
Gold
JAN 2020
FEB 2020
MAR 2020
APR 2020
MAY 2020
JUN 2020
JUL 2020
AUG 2020
AMERICAS DISCONNECT FROM GOLD AND GOLD EQUITIES PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY
*Up to September 10, 2020. Premier and Wesdome converted from CAD to USD
P&P
M&I
INFERRED
Gold
610k oz
44k oz
27k oz
Silver
31M oz
52M oz
59M oz
Zinc
134M lbs
787M lbs
245M lbs
Lead
129M lbs
517M lbs
595M lbs
Copper
28M lbs
28M lbs
24M lbs
Note: Pro forma 2021 production based on 2021 outlook as per Americas February 18, 2020 press release; gold equivalent production and gold equivalent reserves calculated using spot prices (US$26.73/oz Ag, US$1,942/oz Au, US$0.85/lb Pb, US$3.06/lb Cu and US$1.11/lb Zn).
1. Reserves and Resources reflect the 60/40 JV with Eric Sprott. For further notes related to mineral reserves please refer to the company's website www.americas-gold.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Andrea Totino
www.americas-gold.com
Suite 2870, 145 King St. West
atotino@americas-gold.com
+1 416-848-9503
Toronto, ON M5H 1J8
TSX: USA | NYSE American: USAS
RELIEF CANYON, Nevada
ACHEIVED FIRST GOLD POUR FEBRUARY 2020
• Project acquired at $1,180/oz gold
Initial capital to first gold within budget of US$28-30 million
Expected annual production of~90,000 oz Au at AISC of ~$800/oz; ~6-year initial mine life1
At current gold prices, Relief Canyon is a very high return project
Significant exploration upside; <20% of 11,700-ha land package explored to date
P&P reserves of 610,000 oz Au2; 24.8 Mt at 0.77 g/t
July 2018 Feasibility Study available on the company's website atwww.americas-gold.com.
Resource is constrained to a $1,500 pit shell and is exclusive of reserves. For notes related to mineral reserves please refer to the company's websitewww.americas-gold.com.
COSALÁ OPERATIONS,Mexico
Ability to adjust metal production quickly to changing commodity markets
Large land package with exploration upside
SR Upper Zone
High Grade Silver
Low Grade Zinc & Lead
SR Main Zone
Low Grade Silver
High Grade Zinc & Lead
EC120
High Grade Silver
Low Grade Copper
San Rafael mine built on-time and under budget
At full production, exceeding pre-feasibility targets
2019 production of 0.6 million silver ounces
Working towards restarting operation before year end
Over 1 million silver ounces expected in 2021
Potential to increase production to 2.5 - 3.0 million ounces in 2022
Involves development of SR Upper Zone and EC120 for marginal incremental capital
GALENA COMPLEX, Idaho
60/40 Joint venture with Eric Sprott
Significant increase to mineral resources1 based on initial drilling (100% of asset): P&P - 12 Moz Ag(-); M&I - 37.3 Moz Ag (up 36%); Inferred - 78.5 Moz Ag (up 100%)
Recapitalization plan that began in October 2019 is proceeding as expected with benefits in production, productivity and resource growth
Deepest loading pocket on 5500 level completed improving productivity; Extensive repair completed to 5500 and 4300 levels allowing diamond drill stations to test vein extensions at depth
Galena valuation based on analyst estimates is significantly undervalued compared to both developers and producers despite the fact that the mine has over $100 million in infrastructure in place with tremendous exploration potential
Drilling to date encouraging, Initial results reporting bonanza silver-grades2
Reserves and resources amended as per 60/40 JV with Eric Sprott. For further information related to mineral reserves please refer to the company's websitewww.americas-gold.com.
Please refer to company's website for additional drill results
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
TSX: USA | NYSE American: USAS
Common Shares116M
Market Capitalization
$336M
52 Week Spread
$1.00 - $3.92
Average Volume
~3.0-4.0M
SHARE OWNERSHIP
34%
Other Institutional
Sprott
44%
Pierre Lassonde
Sandstorm
Other Insiders
8%
Retail
1%
6%
7%
As at Sept.10, 2020. All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated
SIGNIFICANT PRECIOUS METAL GROWTH IN THE NEAR-TERM
2019
2020
2021
Close Acquisition
FIRST GOLD POUR
COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION
and Financing
RELIEF
Construction
Ramp-up
Steady-State Operations
CANYON
& Exploration
PRODUCTION
SAN RAFAEL
Steady-State/Optimization
Begin Mining High-Grade Ag
Upper Zone*
DEVELOPMENT
GALENA
Strategic Recapitalization Plan
Increased Production
EC120
Pre-Feasibility
Exploration Potential to Increase Size and Scale
Study Complete
* 2021 production outlook as per Americas February 18, 2020 press release assuming spot prices
TSX: USA | NYSE American: USAS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 20:09:08 UTC
0
All news about AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION