Americas Gold and Silver : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 6-K

Operational and Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $10.9 million and net loss of $18.6 million for Q3-2021 or a loss of ($0.13) per share, with the loss mostly attributable to operating costs at Relief Canyon. With the temporary suspension of mining at Relief Canyon, the Company has significantly reduced the monthly spend moving forward. The Company continues leaching operations and ongoing metallurgical test work at Relief Canyon.

The Cosalá Operations are operational with the San Rafael mine and Los Braceros mill expected to ramp-up to full production of approximately 1,800 tonnes per day next month. Concentrate shipments have resumed. A return to revenue and cash flow generation is expected later in Q4-2021.

Galena's Recapitalization Plan is proceeding well with the Company continuing to experience higher year-over-year silver production in Q3-2021 compared to Q3-2020. Silver production has increased by 35% year-over-year.

Phase 2 drill program at the Galena Complex began in late August 2021 with the initial focus on expanding the recently discovered Silver Vein extension at depth from an eastern drill station on the 5500 Level as well as definition drilling on the 4900 Level. With the completion of Phase 1 drilling midyear, proven and probable silver ounces increased by 38%, measured and indicated silver ounces increased by 72% and inferred silver ounces increased by 36%, year-over-year.

On November 12, 2021, the Company amended its existing 2024 Convertible Debenture by increasing the outstanding principal balance by C$6.3 million for a total outstanding of C$17.9 million, among other terms.

"With the reopening of the Cosalá Operations and the strong current metal prices, I am confident the Company has turned the corner with the return to cash flow generation expected in the near term and the risk of further equity dilution significantly reduced," stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti.

Cosalá Operations

The Cosalá Operations have re-started and all workers have been re-called. The Company has addressed over 95% of the recommendations from the Ministry of Labour report. Outstanding items are longer-term, caused by the 19-month illegal blockade, and administrative in nature.

Production from the San Rafael mine is expected to increase over the next month as the normal mining cycle is re-established. The Los Braceros processing plant will initially be fed with a combination of existing stockpiled ore and new production from the mine. The milling rate is expected to ramp-up in tandem with mine production with a goal of processing 1,800 tonnes per day. Including the mill stockpile and the broken ore in the San Rafael mine, the operation has over 20,000 tonnes of ore ready to be processed. Approximately 20 loads of existing concentrate were shipped in late October.

Initial production will focus on maximizing near-term free cash flow by mining high-grade zinc areas of the Main Zone which were fully developed prior to the illegal blockade. Over the course of the next six months, the mine will continue development into the Upper Zone, which carries silver grades approximately 5-6 times higher than the Main Zone. Mining the silver-rich areas of the Cosalá Operations is expected to significantly increase silver production to over 2.5 million ounces of silver per year.

Galena Complex

The Phase II drill program at the Galena Complex began in late August 2021. The initial focus is to test the recently discovered Silver Vein extension to 800 feet below the 5500 Level before year end. In addition, continued definition drilling from the 4900 Level to define mineral reserves and increase mineral resources adjacent to current production areas is part of the Phase II plan. To date, the Silver Vein extension has been delineated to approximately 350 ft below the 5500 Level. Drilling will continue at depth until the end of 2021.

As part of the 5500 Level Phase I drilling (completed in June 2021) targeting the Silver Vein extension, the Company also intersected the 220 Vein near existing infrastructure. During the Phase II drilling plan, the Company is targeting the Silver Vein extension and 220 Vein intersection and Company geologists believe both the width and grade increases at the intersection. A short drill program began in late October to test this area from the 5500 Level. The Company believes this high-grade area can be exploited in the near term and positively impact silver production. Mining of the Silver Vein extension will resume in late November 2021 and continue into 2022. This program is expected to increase silver production and profitability of the operation even before the new hoist installation is completed in Q3-2022.

The goal of Phase II drilling is to add significant mine life in known vein systems and to discover new ore bodies both at depth and near surface. Drilling at depth will continue to focus on the three south-east plunging veins which include the 72 Vein, the Silver Vein extension and the down-dip extension of the 360 Complex. The Company is targeting an additional 50 million ounces of silver from the Phase II drill program (on a 100% basis).

Fiscal 2021 is a transitional year at the Galena Complex however the operation has already benefited from the Recapitalization Plan with silver and lead production continuing to increase on a yearly and quarterly basis. The Company is targeting to increase production to a 2 million ounce per year plan by the end of 2022. Assuming continued exploration success, the Company anticipates the operation will again reach peak historical annual production levels of approximately 5 million ounces per year in the longer term.

Relief Canyon

A record of decision for the Phase 2 Environmental Impact Study ("EIS") was published by the Bureau of Land Management on October 4, 2021. The EIS will allow the Company to deepen the existing pit below the water table, expand the mining permit boundary, expand and add waste rock storage facilities, heap leach pads, process ponds, groundwater dewatering facilities, and groundwater re-infiltration facilities.

The Company is committed to continuing efforts to resolve the metallurgical challenges at Relief Canyon. However, the Company is in the process of reopening the Cosalá Operations and is currently prioritizing its capital resources to the restart. As a result of these capital allocation decisions, Relief Canyon has temporarily suspended mining operations as of August 13, 2021 with approval by the Board of Directors.

The Company continues leaching operations with the most recent run-of-mine leach pad having recovered over 60% of gold place on that pad to-date. An extensive audit of drilling, sampling, ore control, and modelling, implementing internal QA/QC programs, and metallurgy testing program on carbonaceous material is ongoing in an effort to improve recoveries and the overall profitability. The Company plans to update the market in early 2022 on next steps.

Financing

On November 12, 2021, the Company amended its existing 2024 Convertible Debenture by increasing the outstanding principal balance by C$6.3 million to a total outstanding principal of C$17.9 million, in addition to amending its conversion price of C$3.35 to C$1.48 (based on a 35% premium to the 5-day VWAP at the time the increase to the principal amount was originally discussed), and retraction option terms. The net proceeds raised will be used for the previously stated purposes relating to the reopening of the Cosalá Operations and working capital purposes. All other material terms of the debenture remain unchanged. The effectiveness of the amendments and the listing of the shares issuable upon conversion are subject to the approval of the TSX.

The Company continues to deliver gold ounces under the Sandstorm agreement and expects to meet its near-term delivery requirements. If the Company is unable to meet its requirements, Sandstorm has agreed to provide equity funding to support any liquidity with respect to such requirements in 2022.

Consolidated Operations

Consolidated operating results from YTD-2021 were generally not comparable to YTD-2020 due to the illegal blockade at the Cosalá Operations, the Recapitalization Plan at the Galena Complex, and the temporary suspension of mining operations at Relief Canyon. Consolidated revenue increased by $3.6 million during Q3-2021 compared to Q3-2020 primarily due to increased silver production and realized lead prices at the Galena Complex during the period plus revenue from Relief Canyon following the declaration of commercial production.

