Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATA   KYG0404A1022

AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.

(ATA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Americas Technology Acquisition : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination - Form 8-K

03/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

Dallas, TX, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATA.U) (the "Company"), announced today that an aggregate of $1,150,000 (the "Extension Payment") has been deposited into the Company's trust account for its public shareholders, representing $0.10 per public share, which enables the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from March 17, 2022 to June 17, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of the two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.

About Americas Technology Acquisition Corp.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities with an initial focus on technology, media, and telecommunications verticals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Jorge Marcos
Chief Executive Officer
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp.
(303) 885-8688

Disclaimer

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:38:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
05:40pAMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial ..
PU
05:28pAMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obl..
AQ
05:20pAmericas Technology Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate I..
GL
01/11AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
01/11Americas technology acquisition corp. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis o..
AQ
01/10AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Inte..
AQ
2021AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION : Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial ..
PU
2021AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obl..
AQ
2021Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate I..
GL
2021AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,75 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Marcos Chief Executive Officer
Juan Pablo Visoso Lomelín Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Harris Chairman
Alberto Pontonio Independent Director
Maurizio Angelone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAS TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.0.79%148
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.13%61 822
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.45%26 724
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-8.27%14 630
HAL TRUST-6.45%12 944
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-11.03%11 340