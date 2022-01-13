Americold Realty Trust Announces 2021 Tax Treatment of Distributions

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the 2021 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

CUSIP 03064D108

Declared Paid Qualified Ordinary ROC Total 2020 Q4 Dividend 12/8/2020 1/15/2021 0.0789 0.1112 0.1901 2021 Q1 Dividend 3/11/2021 4/15/2021 - 0.0913 0.1287 0.2200 2021 Q2 Dividend 5/20/2021 7/15/2021 - 0.0913 0.1287 0.2200 2021 Q3 Dividend 8/19/2021 10/15/2021 - 0.0913 0.1287 0.2200 - 0.3527 0.4973 0.8501

The Company paid its fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.21 per share in calendar year 2021. This dividend included a qualified dividend of $0.0199 per share, which was included in the shareholders’ 2020 distributions. The remainder of the 2020 fourth quarter dividend of $0.1901 per share is included with the shareholders’ 2021 distributions. The Company paid its fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.22 per share in calendar year 2022. The 2021 fourth quarter dividend will be included with the shareholders’ 2022 distributions and is not included on the 2021 Form 1099.

