Americold Realty Trust : Description of Common Stock - Form 8-K

Description of Common Stock

The following description of the Company's common stock is based upon the Company's articles of incorporation, or our articles of incorporation, the Company's bylaws, or our bylaws, and applicable provisions of law. The following summary is not complete and is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by express references to, our articles of incorporation and bylaws.

General. The authorized shares of stock of the Company under our articles of incorporation consist of 500,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share and 25,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share.

Under our articles of incorporation, our board of directors is authorized to classify and reclassify any unissued shares of stock into other classes or series of stock, and to cause the issuance of such shares, without obtaining stockholder approval or ratification unless such approval or ratification is required by applicable law, the terms of any other class or series of Company stock or the rules of any stock exchange or automated quotation system on which any shares of Company stock are listed or traded. In addition, our articles of incorporation authorize our board of directors, without stockholder approval, to amend the articles of incorporation from time to time to increase or decrease the aggregate number of authorized shares of stock or the number of authorized shares of any class or series of stock.

Description of Common Stock. The Company is authorized under our articles of incorporation to issue up to 500,000,000 shares of common stock.

Subject to the preferential rights of any other class or series of shares of stock and to the provisions of our articles of incorporation regarding the restrictions on the ownership and transfer of shares of common stock, holders of common stock are entitled to receive dividends on such shares of common stock if, as and when authorized by our board of directors and declared by us out of assets legally available therefor and to share ratably in the assets of the Company legally available for distribution to our stockholders in the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up after payment of or adequate provision for all known debts and liabilities of the Company.

Subject to the provisions of our articles of incorporation regarding the restrictions on the ownership and transfer of shares of common stock, each outstanding share of common stock entitles the holder to one vote on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders, including the election of directors, and, except as provided with respect to any other class or series of stock, the holders of such common stock will possess the exclusive voting power. Each of our directors are elected by a majority of the votes cast with respect to such director at any meeting of stockholders duly called and at which a quorum is present and directors are to be elected, provided that in any contested election the directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes cast at any meeting of stockholders duly called and at which a quorum is present and directors are to be elected. There is no cumulative voting in the election of directors, which means that the holders of a majority of the shares of outstanding common stock elect all of the directors then

1







standing for election and the holders of the remaining shares of common stock are not able to elect any directors.

Holders of shares of common stock have no preference, conversion, exchange, sinking fund, redemption or appraisal rights and have no preemptive rights to subscribe for any of the securities. Subject to the provisions of our articles of incorporation regarding the restrictions on the ownership and transfer of shares of common stock, all shares of common stock have equal dividend, liquidation and other rights.

Our articles of incorporation authorize our board of directors to reclassify any unissued shares of common stock into other classes or series of shares of stock and to establish the number of shares in each class or series and to set the preferences, conversion and other rights, voting powers, restrictions, limitations as to dividends or other distributions, qualifications or terms or conditions of redemption for each such class or series.

Description of Preferred Stock. Our articles of incorporation authorize our board of directors to classify any unissued shares of preferred stock and to reclassify any previously classified but unissued shares of preferred stock of any series from time to time, into one or more series, as authorized by our board of directors. Prior to issuance of shares of preferred stock of any series, our board of directors is required by Maryland law and our articles of incorporation to set, subject to the provisions of our articles of incorporation regarding the restrictions on transfer of shares of stock, the terms, preferences, conversion or other rights, voting powers, restrictions, limitations as to dividends or other distributions, qualifications and terms or conditions of redemption for such series. Thus, our board of directors could authorize the issuance of shares of preferred stock with terms and conditions which could have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a transaction or a change in control of the Company that might involve a premium price for holders of common stock or otherwise be in their best interest.

Power to Issue Additional Common Stock and Preferred Stock. Our articles of incorporation allow our board of directors to issue additional authorized but unissued shares of common or preferred stock and to classify or reclassify unissued shares of common or preferred stock and thereafter to cause the Company to issue such classified or reclassified stock in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility in structuring possible future financings and acquisitions and in meeting other needs which might arise. The additional classes or series, as well as our common stock, are available for issuance without further action by our stockholders, unless such action is required by applicable law or the rules of any stock exchange on which the securities may be listed or traded. Although our board of directors has no intention at the present time of doing so, it could authorize the Company to issue a class or series of stock that could, depending upon the terms of such class or series, delay, defer or prevent a transaction or a change in control of the Company that might involve a premium price for holders of common stock or otherwise be in their best interest.

Restrictions on Transfer. To qualify as a REIT under the Code, our shares of common stock must be beneficially owned by 100 or more persons during at least 335 days of a taxable year of

2







twelve months or during a proportionate part of a shorter taxable year (other than the first year for which an election to be a REIT was made). Also, not more than 50% of the value of our outstanding shares of common stock may be owned, directly or indirectly, by five or fewer individuals (as defined in the Code to include certain entities) during the last half of a taxable year (other than the first year for which an election to be a REIT was made).

Our articles of incorporation, subject to certain exceptions, contain certain restrictions on the number of our shares of stock that a person may own. Our articles of incorporation provide that no individual (including certain entities treated as individuals) may own, or be deemed to own by virtue of the relevant applicable attribution rules of the Code, more than 9.8% (in value) of our outstanding stock, or the Ownership Limit. Our articles of incorporation further prohibit (a) any person from beneficially or constructively owning shares of our stock that would result in the Company being "closely held" under Section 856(h) of the Code or otherwise cause us to fail to qualify as a REIT, (b) any person from transferring shares of stock of the Company if such transfer would result in shares of our stock being beneficially owned by fewer than 100 persons and (c) any person from beneficially owning shares of our stock to the extent such ownership would result in our failing to qualify as a "domestically controlled qualified investment entity" within the meaning of Section 897(h) of the Code (after taking into account for such purpose the statutory presumptions set forth in Section 897(h)(4)(E) of the Code).

Our board of directors is required to exempt a proposed transferee (prospectively or retrospectively) from the Ownership Limit (but not any of the other restrictions on the transfer or ownership of shares of our stock) and may establish or increase an excepted holder limit for such individual, or an Excepted Holder, if the proposed transferee provides our board of directors with information, satisfactory in the sole and absolute discretion of our board of directors, demonstrating: (a) that such exemption would not result in the Company being "closely held" within the meaning of Section 856(h) of the Code or failing to qualify as a "domestically controlled qualified investment entity" within the meaning of Section 897(h) of the Code; (b) that such holder does not own, actually or constructively, an interest in a tenant of the Company (or a tenant of any entity owned or controlled by the Company) that would cause the Company to own, directly or indirectly, more than a 9.8% interest in such a tenant other than a tenant from whom the Company (or an entity owned or controlled by the Company) derives and is expected to continue to derive a sufficiently small amount of revenue that the rent from such tenant would not, in the opinion of our board of directors, adversely affect our ability to qualify as a REIT; and (c) that such exemption would not otherwise result in our failure to qualify as a REIT. The individual seeking an exemption must represent to the satisfaction of our board of directors that it will not violate the aforementioned restrictions while such person beneficially or constructively owns our shares of common stock in excess of the Ownership Limit. The individual also must agree that any violation or attempted violation of any of the foregoing restrictions will result in the automatic transfer of the shares causing such violation to the Trust (as defined below). In connection with granting a waiver of the Ownership Limit or creating or modifying an Excepted Holder limit, or at any other time, our board of directors may increase or decrease the Ownership

3







Limit unless, after giving effect to any increased or decreased Ownership Limit, five or fewer persons could beneficially own, in the aggregate, more than 49.9% in value of our outstanding stock. A decreased Ownership Limit will not apply to any individual whose percentage of ownership of our stock is in excess of the decreased Ownership Limit until the individual's ownership of our stock equals or falls below the decreased Ownership Limit, but any further acquisition of our stock will be subject to the decreased Ownership Limit. Our board of directors may require a ruling from the IRS or an opinion of counsel, in either case in form and substance satisfactory to our board of directors, in its sole discretion, in order to determine or ensure our status as a REIT prior to granting an exemption.

Any person who acquires or attempts or intends to acquire beneficial or constructive ownership of shares of our stock that will or may violate any of the foregoing restrictions on transferability and ownership, or any person who would have owned shares of stock of the Company that resulted in a transfer of shares to the Trust, is required to give written notice immediately (or, in the case of a proposed or attempted transaction, at least 15 days prior written notice) to the Company and provide the Company with such other information as the Company may request in order to determine the effect of such transfer on our status as a REIT. The foregoing restrictions on transferability and ownership will not apply if our board of directors determines that it is no longer in our best interests to attempt to qualify, or to continue to qualify, as a REIT or that compliance is no longer required in order for us to qualify as a REIT.

Pursuant to our articles of incorporation, if any transfer of shares of our stock would result in shares of our stock being beneficially owned by fewer than 100 persons, such transfer will be null and void and the intended transferee will acquire no rights in such shares. In addition, if any transfer of shares of our stock occurs which, if effective, would result in any person beneficially or constructively owning shares of our stock in excess or in violation of the other transfer or ownership limitations described above, or a Prohibited Owner, then that number of shares of our stock, the beneficial or constructive ownership of which otherwise would cause such person to violate such limitations (rounded up to the nearest whole share), will be automatically transferred to a trust, or the Trust, for the exclusive benefit of one or more charitable beneficiaries designated by us, or the Charitable Beneficiary, and the Prohibited Owner may not acquire any rights in such shares. The automatic transfer will be deemed to be effective as of the close of business on the Business Day (as defined in our articles of incorporation) prior to the date of the violative transfer. Shares of stock held in the Trust will constitute issued and outstanding shares of stock. The Prohibited Owner may not benefit economically from ownership of any shares of stock held in the Trust, and will have no rights to dividends or possess any rights to vote or other rights attributable to the shares of stock held in the Trust. The trustee of the Trust, or the Trustee, will have all voting rights and rights to dividends or other distributions with respect to shares of stock held in the Trust, which rights are to be exercised for the exclusive benefit of the Charitable Beneficiary. Any dividend or other distribution paid prior to us discovering that shares of stock have been transferred to the Trustee will be paid by the recipient of such dividend or distribution to the Trustee upon demand, and any dividend or other distribution authorized but

4







unpaid must be paid when due to the Trustee. Any dividend or distribution so paid to the Trustee will be held in trust for the Charitable Beneficiary. The Prohibited Owner will have no voting rights with respect to shares of held in the Trust and, subject to Maryland law, effective as of the date that the shares of stock have been transferred to the Trust, the Trustee will have the authority (at the Trustee's sole discretion) (i) to rescind as void any vote cast by a Prohibited Owner prior to our discovery that such shares have been transferred to the Trust and (ii) to recast such vote in accordance with the desires of the Trustee acting for the benefit of the Charitable Beneficiary. However, if the Company has already taken irreversible trust action, then the Trustee shall not have the authority to rescind and recast such vote.

Within 20 days of receiving notice from us that shares of stock have been transferred to the Trust, the Trustee must sell the shares of stock held in the Trust to a person, designated by the Trustee, whose ownership of the shares will not violate the ownership limitations set forth in our articles of incorporation. Upon such sale, the interest of the Charitable Beneficiary in the shares sold will terminate and the Trustee must distribute the net proceeds of the sale to the Prohibited Owner and to the Charitable Beneficiary as follows. The Prohibited Owner will receive the lesser of (i) the price paid by the Prohibited Owner for the shares or, if the Prohibited Owner did not give value for the shares in connection with the event causing the shares to be held in the Trust (e.g., a gift, devise or other such transaction), the Market Price (as defined in our articles of incorporation) of such shares on the day of the event causing the shares to be held in the Trust and (ii) the price per share received by the Trustee from the sale or other disposition of the shares held in the Trust. The Trustee may reduce the amount payable to the Prohibited Owner by the amount of dividends and other distributions which have been paid to the Prohibited Owner and are owed by the Prohibited Owner to the Trustee. Any net sale proceeds in excess of the amount payable to the Prohibited Owner shall be paid immediately to the Charitable Beneficiary. If, prior to our discovery that shares of stock have been transferred to the Trust, the shares are sold by a Prohibited Owner, then (i) the shares will be deemed to have been sold on behalf of the Trust and (ii) to the extent that the Prohibited Owner received an amount for the shares that exceeds the amount that such Prohibited Owner was entitled to receive pursuant to the aforementioned requirement, such excess will be paid to the Trustee upon demand.

In addition, shares of our stock held in the Trust will be deemed to have been offered for sale to us, or our designee, at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) the price per share in the transaction that resulted in the transfer to the Trust (or, in the case of a devise or gift, the Market Price at the time of the devise or gift) and (ii) the Market Price on the date we, or our designee, accept such offer. We may reduce the amount payable to the Prohibited Owner by the amount of dividends and other distributions which have been paid to the Prohibited Owner and are owed by the Prohibited Owner to the Trustee. We may pay the amount of such reduction to the Trustee for the benefit of the Charitable Beneficiary. We have the right to accept any offer until the Trustee has sold the shares of stock held in the Trust. Upon such a sale to the Company, the interest of the Charitable Beneficiary in the shares sold shall terminate and the Trustee shall distribute the net proceeds of the sale to the Prohibited Owner.

5







To the extent shares of stock of the Company are certificated, all certificates representing common stock and preferred stock will bear a legend referring to the restrictions described above.

Every owner of 5% or more (or such lower percentage as required by the Code or the regulations promulgated thereunder) of all classes or series of our stock, including our common stock, within 30 days after the end of each taxable year, is required to give written notice to us stating the name and address of the owner, the number of shares of each class and series of our stock which the owner beneficially owns and a description of the manner in which the shares are held and whether the beneficial owner of the shares is a "foreign person" within the meaning of Section 897(h) of the Code. Each such owner must provide any additional information as we may reasonably request in order to determine the effect, if any, of the beneficial ownership on our status as a REIT or as a "domestically controlled qualified investment entity" and to ensure compliance with the Ownership Limit. In addition, each stockholder is, upon reasonable demand, required to provide to us any relevant information we reasonably request in order to determine our status as a REIT or as a "domestically controlled qualified investment entity" and to comply with the requirements of any taxing authority or governmental authority or to determine such compliance.

These ownership limitations could delay, defer or prevent a transaction or a change in control that might involve a premium price for our common stock or otherwise be in the best interest of our stockholders. To reduce the ability of our board of directors to use these ownership limitations to delay, defer or prevent a transaction or a change in control of the Company, our articles of incorporation require our board of directors to grant a waiver of the 9.8% ownership limitation if an individual seeking a waiver demonstrates that such ownership would not jeopardize our status as a REIT.

Transfer Agent and Registrar. The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock will be American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. The transfer agent and registrar's address is 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11219.



