Americold Realty Trust : VIEW OUR 2022 REPORT

In 2022 we relaunched Americold's vision, mission, and values. Our growth over the last few years made 2022 the perfect year to reset, reshape, and emerge as a more focused organization. I am proud of the work our leadership team has put into redefining our brand and I see the positive impact it is already having.

As a value-added cold chain partner, Americold holds safety, reliability, and environmental stewardship

in the highest of regards. Our comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy focuses on three areas: promoting energy excellence through innovation and new technology adoption, investing in our associates, and giving back

to our communities. This report details our efforts in these areas, including more than $3.6 million in sustainability investments across our portfolio of temperature-controlled facilities.

I encourage you to read about our ESG objectives, including our programs and practices to ensure a happy, healthy, and engaged workforce. Americold associates are our most valuable asset and our boots on the ground ensuring safe food handling, customer satisfaction, and regulatory compliance.