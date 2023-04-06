Americold Realty Trust : VIEW OUR 2022 REPORT

Every so often, companies must step back, evaluate their strategies, and evolve with the changing world around them. As innovation drives technology change, companies must adapt. As people's habits and priorities change, so too must a company's. This idea of self- reflection and continuous improvement set the tone for Americold in 2022.
In 2022 we relaunched Americold's vision, mission, and values. Our growth over the last few years made 2022 the perfect year to reset, reshape, and emerge as a more focused organization. I am proud of the work our leadership team has put into redefining our brand and I see the positive impact it is already having.
As a value-added cold chain partner, Americold holds safety, reliability, and environmental stewardship
in the highest of regards. Our comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy focuses on three areas: promoting energy excellence through innovation and new technology adoption, investing in our associates, and giving back
to our communities. This report details our efforts in these areas, including more than $3.6 million in sustainability investments across our portfolio of temperature-controlled facilities.
I encourage you to read about our ESG objectives, including our programs and practices to ensure a happy, healthy, and engaged workforce. Americold associates are our most valuable asset and our boots on the ground ensuring safe food handling, customer satisfaction, and regulatory compliance.
To that end, it is our job as a company to ensure each and every associate feels safe, valued, and encouraged to contribute.
In the environmental space, we proudly commit to being a conscientious consumer of our precious natural resources. That means taking steps
to reduce power intake, water consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Among our 2022 highlights, Americold committed to achieving LEED or BREEAM standards for all new construction and major facility renovations. With this, we will push the industry forward and help define the energy efficient future of temperature-controlled warehousing.
As one of our five values, giving back is at the cornerstone of our business, shaping Americold's commitment to the communities in which we live and work. In this report, I am happy to highlight many examples of charity, kindness, and pure selflessness. From supporting Ukrainian refugees to supplying children in need with school supplies and weekend meals, our associates truly care for their communities.
Lastly, you'll read about Americold's enduring commitment to strong governance practices, as evidenced by robust oversight at all levels of the company. We believe good governance is key to building our business long term.
Americold is an essential component of the food supply chain with irreplaceable assets, a best-in-class team, and compelling growth prospects. I look forward to further building on Americold's sustainability goals and living up to our commitments of corporate responsibility.
Sincerely,
George Chappelle
Chief Executive Officer, Americold
About our Business
Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature controlled warehouses, we are
a multi-national company operating 242 facilities in 12 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
We are guided by strong food industry fundamentals and supported by best-in-class operating platforms. Our expertise spans facility ownership, operation, acquisition, and development.
Our 2022 focus included developing our people and improving our processes to cultivate a strong company culture. From our global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and across our facilities around the world, we're building and reenergizing the Americold brand. As a market leader in the temperature-controlled warehousing segment, Americold is committed to delivering sustainable growth and value for our shareholders, customers, and associates.
Direct Presence Joint Venture Presence
Direct Presence
Joint Venture Presence
Our Place in the Cold Chain
Temperature-controlled warehouses play a critical role in the farm-to-table supply chain. That is, bringing product from manufacturer to end consumer in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner. As a market leader, Americold operates three types of facilities that are essential to the temperature-controlled food supply chain, also known
as the cold chain.
Americold's Production Advantaged Warehouses are attached to or sit adjacent to food manufacturing facilities. Here, product is brought down to temperature, preserved, and stored until it is forward deployed. The next stop: Distribution Centers, which bring together products from multiple manufacturers in major distribution cities. At this point, the path varies depending on where the food will be purchased by end consumers.
Retail Distribution Centers supply retail establishments, like grocery
stores, big box/club stores, and convenience stores. Food Service Distribution Centers hold product for food service establishments like restaurants, schools, universities, hotels, hospitals, sporting events, and government programs.
