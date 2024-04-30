Americold Breaks Ground on First Cold Storage Facility on CPKC Rail Network in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - April 30, 2024 - Americold Realty Trust, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, has officially broken ground on a new $127 million cold storage facility in Kansas City, Missouri. State and local leaders joined company executives to celebrate the company's new investment in Missouri.

"Americold is yet another example of an industry-leading employer choosing Missouri due to our economic advantages," said Governor Mike Parson. "This innovative company's presence in Kansas City is a welcome addition to the region's thriving logistics sector. We congratulate Americold on its new facility and look forward to the benefits that this investment will provide for Missourians."

The company plans to create nearly 190 new jobs in the region. The new 335,000-square-foot facility in Kansas City is part of a strategic collaboration with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to co-locate Americold warehouse facilities on the CPKC network.

"We are thrilled to break ground on a new cold storage facility in Kansas City," said George Chappelle, CEO of Americold. "This facility is the first to be built as part of our strategic collaboration with CPKC. By combining our cold storage capabilities with CPKC's extensive rail network, Americold is poised to deliver a differentiated offering to support more customers across North America."

"Today's groundbreaking for this new facility marks the beginning of a significant collaboration that shows what we can achieve with vision and working together for our customers," said Keith Creel, President and CEO of CPKC. "This project is the first of many across our network and, when combined with our unparalleled cross-border service, will build a new refrigerated supply chain for our customers. Just over one year ago here in Kansas City, when we celebrated the creation of CPKC, we talked about the unique economic benefits our unrivaled network would bring to Kansas City, Missouri and beyond. We are seeing that happen today."

The new facility will support CPKC's Mexico Midwest Express (MMX) service, North America's only single-line rail service offering for refrigerated shippers between U.S. Midwest markets and Mexico. It will also enable more seamless and efficient service for MMX customers.

"I am proud to welcome Americold into our growing and vibrant business community in Kansas City. With the ability to tap into our talented, highly-skilled workforce and our centralized Canadian Pacific Kansas City transportation system allowing access to more consumers internationally, Kansas City is the prime location for an innovative company like Americold to plant its roots," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "We look forward to the continued success of Americold in our community and the exciting new opportunities available to Kansas City as a result."

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Americold to Kansas City," said Steven Anthony, Vice President of Business Development for the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City Missouri. "Their presence here, along with the great partnership with CPKC, will further reinforce Kansas City's deep strength in cold storage warehousing and logistics. The new jobs that will be generated and high-paying wages are icing on the cake."

"We're proud to support Americold alongside our partners as the company establishes its first facility in Kansas City," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "This exciting project will help Missourians prosper through its significant investment, job creation, and positive impact on our state's transportation and logistics industry."

"It is always exciting when a company breaks ground in Missouri, and we are thrilled to officially welcome Americold to Kansas City," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Americold is joining more than 20,000 distribution and logistics companies in the state who are benefitting from Missouri's central location, solid infrastructure, and low business costs. We look forward to watching Americold's facility take shape and seeing their success unfold here in Missouri."

Missouri Partnership worked with several partners to attract Americold to Kansas City, including: the City of Kansas City, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri, KC SmartPort, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Evergy, and Spire.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 33,400+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $7.6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins | janelle@missouripartnership.com | 314.541.4911

###