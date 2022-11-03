AmeriCrew : Private Placement - Form 8-K

acru_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 28, 2022

AmeriCrew Inc.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On October 28, 2022, AmeriCrew Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with five investors (the "Purchasers") whereby the Purchasers lent the Company an aggregate of $255,000 gross proceeds and the Company issued these Purchasers Secured Convertible Promissory Notes (the "Notes"), five-year Class A Common Stock Purchase Warrants (the "Class A Warrants") and five-year Class B Common Stock Purchase Warrants (the "Class B Warrants") at an exercise price of $1.9032 per share and $2.50 per share, respectively, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the SPA. The proceeds shall be used for working capital.

The terms of the SPA, Notes, Class A Warrants and Class B Warrants, and related Guaranty Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement were previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed on October 6, 2022.

The Company paid Westpark Capital, Inc. a fee of 9% of the gross proceeds of this offering and issued it Placement Agent Warrants equal to 9% of the total amount of warrants issued to the five investors in connection with the October 28, 2022 closing. The offer and sale of the Notes, Class A Warrants and Class B Warrants pursuant to the SPA and the Placement Agent Warrants was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and was exempt from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506(b) promulgated thereunder.

The issuances of the Notes, the Class A Warrants and the Class B Warrants are exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D as promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering.

The foregoing description of the terms of the SPA, Notes, the Class A Warrants, the Class B Warrants, the Guaranty Agreement, the Registration Rights Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form of SPA, the form of Note, the form of Class A Warrants, the form of Class B Warrants, the form of Guaranty Agreement, and the form of Registration Rights Agreement, a copy of which is filed or incorporated by reference as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6, respectively, to the Form 8-K filed on October 6, 2022 and is incorporated herein by reference.

