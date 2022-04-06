Amerigo Resources : 2022 Notice of Meeting and Information Circular

NOTICE OF MEETING

AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.

May 2, 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TAKE NOTICE that the 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of AMERIGO

RESOURCES LTD. (the "Company") will be via virtual meeting, on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm (Vancouver time) for the following purposes:

1. to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, together with the report of the auditors thereon;

2. to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

3. to determine the number of directors at seven (7) and to elect the directors of the Company; and

4. to transact any other business that may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournment thereof.

If you were a shareholder of the Company on March 28, 2022, you have the right to vote. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Meeting is being conducted as virtual only and the Company encourages shareholders to read, complete, date, sign, and return the enclosed Form of Proxy ("Proxy") or Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") in the manner specified on the form, no later than 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on April 28, 2022. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the virtual only Meeting online athttps://meetnow.global/MUT57GZwhere they can participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.

Accompanying this Notice are an Information Circular, a form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form (VIF) and a Financial Statement Request Form. The accompanying Information Circular provides information relating to the matters to be addressed at the meeting and is incorporated into this Notice.

A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxyholder to attend and vote in his or her stead. If you are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment thereof in person, please read the Notes accompanying the form of Proxy enclosed herewith and then complete and return the Proxy within the time set out in the Notes. The enclosed form of Proxy is solicited by Management but, as set out in the Notes, you may amend it if you so desire by striking out the names listed therein and inserting in the space provided the name of the person you wish to represent you at the Meeting. Please advise the Company of any change in your address.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 28th day of March 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Klaus Zeitler

Executive Chairman

(As at March 28, 2022, except as indicated)

GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is providing this Information Circular and a form of proxy in connection with management's solicitation of proxies (a "Proxy" or "Proxies") for use at the virtual only Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held on May 2, 2022, and at any adjournments thereof. If you were a shareholder of the Company on March 28, 2022, you have the right to vote. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Meeting is being conducted as virtual only and the Company encourages shareholders to read, complete, date, sign, and return the enclosed Form of Proxy ("Proxy") or Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") in the manner specified on the form, no later than 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on April 28, 2022. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the virtual only Meeting online athttps://meetnow.global/MUT57GZwhere they can participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast. The solicitation of Proxies will be primarily by mail, but Proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company at nominal cost. In accordance with National Instrument 54-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 54-101"), arrangements have been made with brokerage houses and other intermediaries, clearing agencies, custodians, nominees and fiduciaries to forward solicitation materials to the beneficial owners of the common shares without par value in the authorized share structure of the Company (the "Shares") held of record by such persons, and the Company may reimburse such persons for reasonable fees and disbursements incurred by them in so doing. All costs of this solicitation will be borne by the Company.

PARTICIPATING AT THE MEETING

The Meeting will be hosted online by way of a live webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. A summary of the information shareholders will need to attend the online Meeting is provided below. The Meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on May 2, 2022.

Registered shareholders that have a 15-digit control number, along with duly appointed proxyholders who were assigned an Invitation Code by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent") (see details under the heading "Appointment of Proxyholders") will be able to vote and submit questions during the Meeting. To do so, please go tohttps://meetnow.global/MUT57GZprior to the start of the Meeting to login. Click on "Shareholder" and enter your 15-digit control number or click on "Invitation Code" and enter your Invitation Code. Beneficial Shareholders (as defined in this Circular under the heading "Beneficial (Non-Registered) Shareholders") who have not appointed themselves to vote at the Meeting, may login as a guest, by clicking on "Guest" and completing the online form.

Beneficial Shareholders who do not have a 15-digit control number or Invitation Code will only be able to attend as a guest which allows them listen to the Meeting however will not be able to vote or submit questions. Please see the information under the heading "Beneficial (Non-Registered) Shareholders" for an explanation of why certain shareholders may not receive a form of proxy.

If you are eligible to vote at the Meeting, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting.

VOTING AT THE MEETING

A registered shareholder or a Beneficial Shareholder who has appointed themselves or a third party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting, will appear on a list of shareholders prepared by the Transfer Agent, the registrar for the Meeting. To have their Shares voted at the Meeting, each registered shareholder or proxyholder will be required to enter their control number or Invitation Code provided by the Transfer Agent athttps://meetnow.global/MUT57GZprior to the start of the Meeting. In order to vote, Beneficial Shareholders who appoint themselves as a proxyholder MUST register with the Transfer Agent athttps://www.computershare.com/Amerigoafter submitting their voting instruction form in order to receive an Invitation Code (please see the information under the headings "Appointment of Proxyholders" below for details).

Should a shareholder encounter difficulties during the registration process or while accessing and attending the Meeting, they should contact the following numbers:

Local 888-724-2416;

International +1 781 575-2748

APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDERS

A shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting may by means of a Proxy appoint a proxyholder or one or more alternate proxyholders, who need not be shareholders, to attend and act at the Meeting for the shareholder on the shareholder's behalf. The only methods by which a shareholder may appoint a person as proxyholder are by submitting a Proxy by mail, fax, hand delivery, phone or by way of the Internet, as set out below and in the accompanying form of Proxy.

The individuals named as Management Nominees in the accompanying form of Proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company. A shareholder wishing to appoint some other person (who need not be a shareholder) to represent the shareholder at the Meeting has the right to do so, either by striking out the names of the Management Nominees in the accompanying form of Proxy and inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of Proxy or by completing another form of Proxy. Such a shareholder should notify the nominee of his or her appointment, obtain his or her consent to act as proxy and instruct him or her on how the shareholder's Shares are to be voted. In any case, the form of Proxy should be dated and executed by the shareholder or his/her attorney authorized in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal, or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a third party proxyholder to represent them at the online Meeting must submit their proxy or voting instruction form (if applicable) prior to registering your proxyholder. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step once you have submitted your proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a Username to participate in the Meeting. To register a proxyholder, shareholders MUST visithttps://www.computershare.com/Amerigoby April 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm PDT and provide the Transfer Agent with their proxyholder's contact information, so that the

To attend and vote at the virtual Meeting, Beneficial Shareholders in the United States must first obtain a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Meeting. Follow the instructions from your broker or bank included with these proxy materials, or contact your broker or bank to request a legal proxy form. After first obtaining a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, to then register to attend the Meeting, you must submit a copy of your legal .

If a shareholder who has submitted a Proxy attends the Meeting via the webcast and has accepted the terms and conditions when entering the Meeting online, any votes cast by such shareholder on a ballot will becounted and the submitted Proxy will be disregarded. Without an Invitation Code, proxyholders will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

PROXY INSTRUCTIONS

Only shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Shares or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Registered shareholders may wish to vote by Proxy whether or not they are able to attend the Meeting online. Registered shareholders may vote by Proxy. Registered Shareholders who wish to vote by Proxy must complete, date and sign the form of Proxy and return it by mail, fax, hand delivery, phone or by way of the Internet to Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 Fax: Within North America: 1-866-249-7775 Outside North America: (416) 263-9524; Phone: 1-866-732-8683; Internet:www.investorvote.com, not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof at which the Proxy is to be used.

Registering your proxyholder is an additional step once you have submitted your proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a Username to participate in the Meeting.

REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES

In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a shareholder who has given a Proxy may revoke it by either executing a Proxy bearing a later date or by executing a valid notice of revocation, either of the foregoing to be executed by the shareholder or the shareholder's authorized attorney in writing or, if the shareholder is a company, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney duly authorized; and by depositing (a) the Proxy bearing a later date with Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof at which the Proxy is to be used; or (b) the notice of revocation at the registered office of the Company, Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2B5, at any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, that precedes any reconvening thereof, or to the chair of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any reconvening thereof, or in any other manner provided by law. In addition, if a shareholder who has submitted a Proxy attends the Meeting via the webcast and has accepted the terms and conditions when entering the Meeting online, any votes cast by such shareholder on a ballot will be counted and the submitted Proxy will be disregarded. A revocation of a Proxy will not affect a matter on which a vote is taken before the revocation.

EXERCISE OF DISCRETION

On a poll, the nominees named in the accompanying form of Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Shares represented thereby in accordance with the instructions of the shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and, if the security holder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy will confer discretionary authority on the nominees named therein with respect to each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors, any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein and any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting.

In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the Management Nominees named in the accompanying form of Proxy will vote Shares represented by the Proxy in favour of the matters specified in the Notice of Meeting and in favor of all other matters proposed by management of the Company at the Meeting.

As of the date of this Information Circular, management of the Company knows of no amendment, variation or other matter that may come before the Meeting but, if any amendment, variation or other matter properly