Amerigo Resources : 43-101 (Technical Report)
NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report
Minera Valle Central Operation
Rancagua, Region VI, Chile
Effective Date: February 01, 2022 Issue Date: March 30, 2022
Prepared for:
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Prepared by:
Global Resource Engineering, Ltd.
Qualified Persons
Hamid Samari, PhD, MMSA 01519QP
Todd Harvey, PhD, PE, SME Registered Member 4144120
Terre Lane, MMSA 01407QP, SME Registered Member 4053005
Larry Breckenridge, PE, Colorado, USA No. 38048
Date and Signature Page
This Technical Report on the Minera Valle Central operation is submitted to Amerigo Resources Ltd. and is effective February 01, 2022.
The Qualified Persons and Responsible Report Sections follow:
Qualified Person
Responsible for Report Sections
Dr. Hamid Samari
1.2, 1.3,1.4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
Dr. Todd Harvey
1.5, 1.7, 13, and 17
Terre Lane
1.0, 1.1,1.6,1.9,1.10,1.11, 2, 3, 4, 5, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 through 27
Larry Breckenridge
1.8, 4.4, 18.2, and 20
(Signed) "Hamid Samari" _____________________
_3/30/2022 _____
Signature Dr. Hamid Samari
Date
(Signed) "Todd Harvey" _____________________
_3/30/2022 _____
Signature Dr. Todd Harvey
Date
(Signed) "Terre Lane" _____________________
_3/30/2022_____
Signature Terre Lane
Date
(Signed) "Larry Breckenridge" ____________________
_3/30/2022_____
Signature Larry Breckenridge
Date
3/30/2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.0
SUMMARY ...................................................................................................................................... 13
1.1
Property Description and Location ......................................................................................... 13
1.2
History ..................................................................................................................................... 14
1.3
Geology Setting and Mineralization ........................................................................................ 14
1.4
Drilling, Sampling and Analysis ............................................................................................... 14
1.5
Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................................ 15
1.6
Mineral Resource Estimate ..................................................................................................... 16
1.7
Recovery Methods .................................................................................................................. 16
1.8
Environmental Studies and Permits ........................................................................................ 17
1.9
Contracts and Royalties .......................................................................................................... 17
1.10
Interpretation and Conclusions .............................................................................................. 17
1.11
Recommendations .................................................................................................................. 19
2.0
INTRODUCTION .............................................................................................................................. 20
2.1
Terms of Reference ................................................................................................................. 20
2.2
Sources of Information ........................................................................................................... 20
2.3
Qualified Persons and Personal Inspection ............................................................................ 21
2.4
Units ........................................................................................................................................ 22
2.5
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements ............................................ 22
3.0
RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ....................................................................................................... 25
4.0
PROPERTY LOCATION AND DESCRIPTION ...................................................................................... 26
4.1
Property Location .................................................................................................................... 26
4.2
Property Overview .................................................................................................................. 27
4.3
Royalties .................................................................................................................................. 29
4.4
Permits .................................................................................................................................... 29
5.0
ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY .............. 31
5.1
Accessibility ............................................................................................................................. 31
5.2
Climate .................................................................................................................................... 32
5.3
Local Resources and Infrastructure ........................................................................................ 32
5.4
Physiography ........................................................................................................................... 32
6.0
HISTORY ......................................................................................................................................... 34
6.1
Chronological Summary .......................................................................................................... 34
6.2
El Teniente's Tailings Production History ................................................................................ 35
6.3
MVC's Production History ....................................................................................................... 36
7.0
GEOLOGIC SETTING AND MINERALIZATION .................................................................................. 39
7.1
Source of Tailings .................................................................................................................... 39
7.2
Lithology and Mineralogy ....................................................................................................... 40
8.0
DEPOSIT TYPES ............................................................................................................................... 43
9.0
EXPLORATION ................................................................................................................................ 44
3/30/2022
10.0 DRILLING ........................................................................................................................................ 45
10.1 Cauquenes Drilling .................................................................................................................. 45
10.1.1 CIMM 1983 Campaign ..................................................................................................... 46
10.1.2 MVC 2011 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 47
10.1.3 MVC 2012 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 48
10.1.4 MVC 2015 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 50
10.1.5 MVC 2016 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 50
10.1.6 MVC 2017 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 51
10.1.7 MVC 2018 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 53
10.1.8 MVC 2019 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 54
10.1.9 MVC 2021 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 55
11.0 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES, AND SECURITY ...................................................................... 57
11.1 Standard operating practices .................................................................................................. 57
11.1.1 Sample Recovery ............................................................................................................. 57
11.1.2 Sample Reduction and Preparation Techniques ............................................................. 58
11.1.3 Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests ................................................................... 58
11.1.4 Verification of Sampling and Tests .................................................................................. 59
11.1.5 Data and Sample Backup Files ........................................................................................ 59
11.2 QP's Opinion on the Adequacy ............................................................................................... 59
12.0 DATA VERIFICATION ....................................................................................................................... 60
13.0 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ................................................................ 61
13.1 Introduction and References .................................................................................................. 61
13.2 Executive Summary And Recommendations .......................................................................... 62
13.3 MVC Plant Performance .......................................................................................................... 65
13.3.1 El Teniente Fresh Tailings ................................................................................................ 65
13.3.2 Cauquenes ....................................................................................................................... 66
13.3.3 Plant Data ........................................................................................................................ 66
13.4 Supporting Test Work and Analysis ........................................................................................ 69
13.4.1
Patterson and Cooke Audit - July 2020 .......................................................................... 69
13.4.1.1
Laboratory Tests .............................................................................................................. 70
13.4.1.2
Plant Audit Results .......................................................................................................... 72
13.4.2
Base Metallurgical Laboratories Test Work - September 2020 ..................................... 73
13.4.2.1
Mineralogical Assessment of Plant Streams ................................................................... 73
13.4.2.2
Fragmentation Characteristics of the Feed Streams ...................................................... 75
13.4.2.3
Concentrate Quality ........................................................................................................ 76
13.4.2.4
Efficiency of Process ........................................................................................................ 77
13.4.2.5
Metallurgical Testing of Process Streams ....................................................................... 80
13.4.2.6
Gravity Testing ................................................................................................................ 92
13.4.3
AGD Grinding Analysis - September 2020 ...................................................................... 92
3/30/2022
13.4.4
Orway Mineral Consultants Canada Ltd. Regrind Mill Sizing - July 2021 ....................... 93
13.4.4.1
Test Results ..................................................................................................................... 93
13.4.4.2
Proposed Regrind Mills ................................................................................................... 95
13.4.4.3
Proposed Cyclones and Pumps ....................................................................................... 95
13.4.4.4
Regrind Upgrades - Plant Changes ................................................................................. 96
13.4.5
Base Metallurgical Laboratories Test Work - May 2021 ................................................ 96
13.4.5.1
Fines Rougher Flotation .................................................................................................. 96
13.4.5.2
Fines Cleaner Test ........................................................................................................... 97
13.4.5.3
Coarse Rougher Flotation ............................................................................................... 99
13.4.5.4
Cleaner Flotation - Effect of Regrind ............................................................................ 100
13.4.5.5
Copper and Molybdenum Separation ........................................................................... 101
13.4.5.6
Cascade and Cleaner Tail Flotation ............................................................................... 103
13.4.5.7
Grindability Testing ....................................................................................................... 103
13.4.6
Base Metallurgical Laboratories Test Work - October 2021 ........................................ 104
13.4.6.1
Levin Testing ................................................................................................................. 105
13.4.6.2
Dewatering Testing ....................................................................................................... 106
14.0 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ................................................................................................... 109
14.1 Cauquenes Tailings Deposit .................................................................................................. 109
14.1.1
Topography and Boundaries ......................................................................................... 109
14.1.2
Drill Hole Database ........................................................................................................ 111
14.1.3
Assay Compositing ........................................................................................................ 112
14.1.3.1
Composite Analysis ....................................................................................................... 112
14.1.3.2
Evaluation of Outliers .................................................................................................... 115
14.1.3.3
Variography ................................................................................................................... 117
14.1.4
Block Model .................................................................................................................. 120
14.1.4.1
Statistical Comparison ................................................................................................... 121
14.1.4.2
Swath Plots .................................................................................................................... 122
14.1.4.3
Block Model Validation ................................................................................................. 124
14.1.5
Resource Classification .................................................................................................. 128
14.1.6
Mineral Resource Statement ........................................................................................ 129
14.2 Colihues Tailings Deposit ...................................................................................................... 133
15.0 MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES .................................................................................................... 134
16.0 MINING METHODS ....................................................................................................................... 135
16.1 Production Phases ................................................................................................................. 137
17.0 RECOVERY METHODS ................................................................................................................... 141
17.1 Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 141
3/30/2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Amerigo Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 18:55:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Sales 2022
184 M
-
-
Net income 2022
26,2 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
45,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,83x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
257 M
257 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,15x
EV / Sales 2023
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
299
Free-Float
78,5%
Chart AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1,84
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.