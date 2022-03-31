Log in
Amerigo Resources : 43-101 (Technical Report)

03/31/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report

Minera Valle Central Operation

Rancagua, Region VI, Chile

Effective Date: February 01, 2022 Issue Date: March 30, 2022

Prepared for:

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Prepared by:

Global Resource Engineering, Ltd.

Qualified Persons

Hamid Samari, PhD, MMSA 01519QP

Todd Harvey, PhD, PE, SME Registered Member 4144120

Terre Lane, MMSA 01407QP, SME Registered Member 4053005

Larry Breckenridge, PE, Colorado, USA No. 38048

Date and Signature Page

This Technical Report on the Minera Valle Central operation is submitted to Amerigo Resources Ltd. and is effective February 01, 2022.

The Qualified Persons and Responsible Report Sections follow:

Qualified Person

Responsible for Report Sections

Dr. Hamid Samari

1.2, 1.3,1.4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Dr. Todd Harvey

1.5, 1.7, 13, and 17

Terre Lane

1.0, 1.1,1.6,1.9,1.10,1.11, 2, 3, 4, 5, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 through 27

Larry Breckenridge

1.8, 4.4, 18.2, and 20

(Signed) "Hamid Samari" _____________________

_3/30/2022_____

Signature Dr. Hamid Samari

Date

(Signed) "Todd Harvey"_____________________

_3/30/2022_____

Signature Dr. Todd Harvey

Date

(Signed) "Terre Lane"_____________________

_3/30/2022_____

Signature Terre Lane

Date

(Signed) "Larry Breckenridge"____________________

_3/30/2022_____

Signature Larry Breckenridge

Date

3/30/2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.0

SUMMARY ...................................................................................................................................... 13

1.1

Property Description and Location ......................................................................................... 13

1.2

History ..................................................................................................................................... 14

1.3

Geology Setting and Mineralization ........................................................................................ 14

1.4

Drilling, Sampling and Analysis ............................................................................................... 14

1.5

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................................ 15

1.6

Mineral Resource Estimate ..................................................................................................... 16

1.7

Recovery Methods .................................................................................................................. 16

1.8

Environmental Studies and Permits ........................................................................................ 17

1.9

Contracts and Royalties .......................................................................................................... 17

1.10

Interpretation and Conclusions .............................................................................................. 17

1.11

Recommendations .................................................................................................................. 19

2.0

INTRODUCTION .............................................................................................................................. 20

2.1

Terms of Reference ................................................................................................................. 20

2.2

Sources of Information ........................................................................................................... 20

2.3

Qualified Persons and Personal Inspection ............................................................................ 21

2.4

Units ........................................................................................................................................ 22

2.5

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements ............................................ 22

3.0

RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ....................................................................................................... 25

4.0

PROPERTY LOCATION AND DESCRIPTION ...................................................................................... 26

4.1

Property Location .................................................................................................................... 26

4.2

Property Overview .................................................................................................................. 27

4.3

Royalties .................................................................................................................................. 29

4.4

Permits .................................................................................................................................... 29

5.0

ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY .............. 31

5.1

Accessibility ............................................................................................................................. 31

5.2

Climate .................................................................................................................................... 32

5.3

Local Resources and Infrastructure ........................................................................................ 32

5.4

Physiography ........................................................................................................................... 32

6.0

HISTORY ......................................................................................................................................... 34

6.1

Chronological Summary .......................................................................................................... 34

6.2

El Teniente's Tailings Production History ................................................................................ 35

6.3

MVC's Production History ....................................................................................................... 36

7.0

GEOLOGIC SETTING AND MINERALIZATION .................................................................................. 39

7.1

Source of Tailings .................................................................................................................... 39

7.2

Lithology and Mineralogy ....................................................................................................... 40

8.0

DEPOSIT TYPES ............................................................................................................................... 43

9.0

EXPLORATION ................................................................................................................................ 44

3/30/2022

  • 10.0 DRILLING ........................................................................................................................................ 45

  • 10.1 Cauquenes Drilling .................................................................................................................. 45

    • 10.1.1 CIMM 1983 Campaign ..................................................................................................... 46

    • 10.1.2 MVC 2011 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 47

    • 10.1.3 MVC 2012 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 48

    • 10.1.4 MVC 2015 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 50

    • 10.1.5 MVC 2016 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 50

    • 10.1.6 MVC 2017 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 51

    • 10.1.7 MVC 2018 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 53

    • 10.1.8 MVC 2019 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 54

    • 10.1.9 MVC 2021 Campaign ....................................................................................................... 55

  • 11.0 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES, AND SECURITY ...................................................................... 57

    • 11.1 Standard operating practices .................................................................................................. 57

      • 11.1.1 Sample Recovery ............................................................................................................. 57

      • 11.1.2 Sample Reduction and Preparation Techniques ............................................................. 58

      • 11.1.3 Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests ................................................................... 58

      • 11.1.4 Verification of Sampling and Tests .................................................................................. 59

      • 11.1.5 Data and Sample Backup Files ........................................................................................ 59

    • 11.2 QP's Opinion on the Adequacy ............................................................................................... 59

  • 12.0 DATA VERIFICATION ....................................................................................................................... 60

  • 13.0 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ................................................................ 61

    • 13.1 Introduction and References .................................................................................................. 61

    • 13.2 Executive Summary And Recommendations .......................................................................... 62

    • 13.3 MVC Plant Performance .......................................................................................................... 65

    13.3.1 El Teniente Fresh Tailings ................................................................................................ 65

    13.3.2 Cauquenes ....................................................................................................................... 66

    13.3.3 Plant Data ........................................................................................................................ 66

13.4 Supporting Test Work and Analysis ........................................................................................ 69

13.4.1

Patterson and Cooke Audit - July 2020 .......................................................................... 69

13.4.1.1

Laboratory Tests .............................................................................................................. 70

13.4.1.2

Plant Audit Results .......................................................................................................... 72

13.4.2

Base Metallurgical Laboratories Test Work - September 2020 ..................................... 73

13.4.2.1

Mineralogical Assessment of Plant Streams ................................................................... 73

13.4.2.2

Fragmentation Characteristics of the Feed Streams ...................................................... 75

13.4.2.3

Concentrate Quality ........................................................................................................ 76

13.4.2.4

Efficiency of Process ........................................................................................................ 77

13.4.2.5

Metallurgical Testing of Process Streams ....................................................................... 80

13.4.2.6

Gravity Testing ................................................................................................................ 92

13.4.3

AGD Grinding Analysis - September 2020 ...................................................................... 92

3/30/2022

13.4.4

Orway Mineral Consultants Canada Ltd. Regrind Mill Sizing - July 2021 ....................... 93

13.4.4.1

Test Results ..................................................................................................................... 93

13.4.4.2

Proposed Regrind Mills ................................................................................................... 95

13.4.4.3

Proposed Cyclones and Pumps ....................................................................................... 95

13.4.4.4

Regrind Upgrades - Plant Changes ................................................................................. 96

13.4.5

Base Metallurgical Laboratories Test Work - May 2021 ................................................ 96

13.4.5.1

Fines Rougher Flotation .................................................................................................. 96

13.4.5.2

Fines Cleaner Test ........................................................................................................... 97

13.4.5.3

Coarse Rougher Flotation ............................................................................................... 99

13.4.5.4

Cleaner Flotation - Effect of Regrind ............................................................................ 100

13.4.5.5

Copper and Molybdenum Separation ........................................................................... 101

13.4.5.6

Cascade and Cleaner Tail Flotation ............................................................................... 103

13.4.5.7

Grindability Testing ....................................................................................................... 103

13.4.6

Base Metallurgical Laboratories Test Work - October 2021 ........................................ 104

13.4.6.1

Levin Testing ................................................................................................................. 105

13.4.6.2

Dewatering Testing ....................................................................................................... 106

14.0 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ................................................................................................... 109

14.1 Cauquenes Tailings Deposit .................................................................................................. 109

14.1.1

Topography and Boundaries ......................................................................................... 109

14.1.2

Drill Hole Database ........................................................................................................ 111

14.1.3

Assay Compositing ........................................................................................................ 112

14.1.3.1

Composite Analysis ....................................................................................................... 112

14.1.3.2

Evaluation of Outliers .................................................................................................... 115

14.1.3.3

Variography ................................................................................................................... 117

14.1.4

Block Model .................................................................................................................. 120

14.1.4.1

Statistical Comparison ................................................................................................... 121

14.1.4.2

Swath Plots .................................................................................................................... 122

14.1.4.3

Block Model Validation ................................................................................................. 124

14.1.5

Resource Classification .................................................................................................. 128

14.1.6

Mineral Resource Statement ........................................................................................ 129

  • 14.2 Colihues Tailings Deposit ...................................................................................................... 133

  • 15.0 MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES .................................................................................................... 134

  • 16.0 MINING METHODS ....................................................................................................................... 135

  • 16.1 Production Phases ................................................................................................................. 137

  • 17.0 RECOVERY METHODS ................................................................................................................... 141

  • 17.1 Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 141

3/30/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amerigo Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 18:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
