Amerigo Resources : Annual Information Form - Year Ended December 31, 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange: ARG

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

For the year ended December 31, 2021

Dated: March 30, 2022

NOMENCLATURE ....................................................................................................................... 1

CURRENCY ................................................................................................................................. 1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ................. 1

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION ......................................................................... 3

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ....................................................................................................... 3

Name, Address and Incorporation ................................................................................... 3

Intercorporate Relationships ............................................................................................ 4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS- THREE-YEAR HISTORY ............................ 5

2019 ................................................................................................................................. 6

2020 ................................................................................................................................. 8

2021 ............................................................................................................................... 10

Subsequent to December 31, 2021 ............................................................................... 12

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ......................................................................................... 12

General .......................................................................................................................... 12

MVC Operation .............................................................................................................. 14

Underlying Contracts with DET ...................................................................................... 15

Consolidated Bank Loan ................................................................................................ 16

Term Loan ...................................................................................................................... 17

Molybdenum Plant Expansion Lease ............................................................................. 18

Molybdenum Concentrate Smelting and Refining Contracts .......................................... 18

Power Supply Contract .................................................................................................. 18

Other Royalties .............................................................................................................. 19

Risk Factors ................................................................................................................... 20

MINERA VALLE CENTRAL TECHNICAL REPORT .................................................................. 28

DIVIDENDS ............................................................................................................................... 35

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ..................................................................................................... 37

Trading Price and Volume .............................................................................................. 37

Prior Sales ...................................................................................................................... 38

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS .................................................................................................. 38

Directors ......................................................................................................................... 38

Officers ........................................................................................................................... 41

Ownership of Securities by Directors and Officers ......................................................... 42

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions .......................................... 42

Conflicts of Interest ........................................................................................................ 43

AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION ....................................................................................... 44

Audit Committee Mandate .............................................................................................. 44

Composition of the Audit Committee .............................................................................. 44

Relevant Education and Experience .............................................................................. 44 -i-

Reliance on Certain Exemptions .................................................................................... 44

Audit Committee Oversight ............................................................................................ 44

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures .......................................................................... 44

External Auditor Services Fees (By Category) ............................................................... 44

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ........................................................ 45

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ................... 45

TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS ............................................................................... 45

MATERIAL CONTRACTS .......................................................................................................... 45

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ....................................................................................................... 46

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................... 46

SCHEDULE A AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ......................................................................... 1

NOMENCLATURE

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), unless the context otherwise requires, "we", "Amerigo" or the "Company" refers to Amerigo Resources Ltd. and its subsidiaries, "Codelco" refers to Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile and "DET" refers to Codelco's El Teniente Division.

All information contained in this AIF is as at December 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated.

This AIF should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"), and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available at www.amerigoresources.com and under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In this AIF, there are references to the terms "cash cost" and "total cost". Cash cost and total cost are non-IFRS measures which do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). While the Company's cash cost and total cost are prepared on a basis consistent with the industry standard Brook Hunt definitions, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Cash cost and total cost are commonly used as performance indicators in the mining industry and are an important performance metric for the Company. Cash cost is the aggregate of copper and molybdenum production and tolling costs, notional smelting and refining charges, administration and notional transportation costs, minus by-product credits. Total cost is the aggregate of cash cost, notional DET copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties, depreciation and amortization.

CURRENCY

We report our financial results and prepare our financial statements in United States dollars. All currency amounts in this AIF are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. References to "Cdn$" are to Canadian dollars and references to "CLP" are to Chilean pesos.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This AIF contains certain forward-looking information and statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements concerning:

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

forecasted production and operating costs; potential impact of COVID-19 on our business and operations; our strategies and objectives; our estimates of the availability and quantity of tailings, and the quality of our mine plan estimates; our estimates in respect of annual 2022 sustaining capital expenditures and other Capex projects, and the number of sustaining capital and other Capex projects to be completed during 2022; the sufficiency of water reserves of Colihues to maintain projected Cauquenes tonnage processing in 2022 and future years; prices and price volatility for copper, molybdenum, and other commodities and of materials we use in our operations; the demand for and supply of copper, molybdenum, and other commodities and materials that we produce, sell and use; sensitivity of our financial results and share price to changes in commodity prices;

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

our financial resources and our expected ability to meet our obligations for the next 12 months; the expected amount of MVC's annual free cash flow that will become available for distribution to Amerigo shareholders each year during the term of the Term Loan; our assessment of the probabilities of DET exercising its early exit options under the DET Agreement as remote; interest and other expenses; domestic and foreign laws affecting our operations; our tax position and the tax rates applicable to us; our ability to comply with our loan covenants; the production capacity of our operations, our planned production levels and future production; hazards inherent in the mining industry causing personal injury or loss of life, severe damage to or destruction of property and equipment, pollution or environmental damage, claims by third parties and suspension of operations estimates of asset retirement obligations and other costs related to environmental protection; our future capital and production costs, including the costs and potential impact of complying with existing and proposed environmental laws and regulations in the operation and closure of our operations; repudiation, nullification, modification or renegotiation of contracts; our financial and operating objectives; our environmental, health and safety initiatives; the outcome of legal proceedings and other disputes in which we may be involved; the outcome of negotiations concerning metal sales, treatment charges and royalties; disruptions to the Company's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity; our dividend policy; and general business and economic conditions.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control, including risks that may affect our operating or capital plans; risks generally encountered in the permitting and development of mineral projects such as unusual or unexpected geological formations, negotiations with government and other third parties, unanticipated metallurgical difficulties, delays associated with permits, approvals and permit appeals, ground control problems, adverse weather conditions, process upsets and equipment malfunctions; risks associated with labour disturbances and availability of skilled labour and management; risks related to the potential impact of global or national health concerns, including COVID-19, and the inability of employees to access sufficient healthcare; government or regulatory actions or inactions, fluctuations in the market prices of our principal commodities, which are cyclical and subject to substantial price fluctuations; risks created through competition for mining projects and properties; risks associated with lack of access to markets; risks associated with availability of and our ability to obtain both tailings from Codelco's Division El Teniente's current production and historic tailings from tailings deposits; risks with respect to the ability of the Company to draw down funds from bank facilities and lines of credit, and the availability of and ability of the Company to obtain adequate funding on reasonable terms for expansions and acquisitions; mine plan estimates; risks posed by fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, as well as general economic conditions; risks associated with environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for the provision of critical services; risks associated with non-performance by contractual counterparties; title risks; social and political risks associated with operations in foreign countries; risks of changes in laws affecting our operations or their interpretation, including foreign exchange controls; and risks associated with tax reassessments and legal proceedings. Notwithstanding the efforts of the Company and MVC, there can be no guarantee that Amerigo's or MVC's staff will not contract COVID-19 or that Amerigo's and MVC's measures to protect staff from COVID-19 will be effective. Many of these risks and uncertainties apply not only to the Company and its operations, but also to Codelco and its operations. Codelco's ongoing mining operations provide a significant portion of the materials MVC processes and its resulting metals production, therefore these risks and uncertainties may also affect their operations and in turn have a material effect on the Company.

Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this AIF. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about:

•

•

•

•

•

general business and economic conditions; interest and currency exchange rates; changes in commodity and power prices; acts of foreign governments and the outcome of legal proceedings; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of copper and other commodities and products used in our operations;

