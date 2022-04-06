Amerigo Resources : Proxy

AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.

Annual General Meeting to be held on May 2, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).

2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.

3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.

4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.

5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.

7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

9. Shareholders who wish to appoint a third party proxyholder to represent them at the online meeting must submit their proxy prior to registering your proxyholder. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step once you have submitted your proxy. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving an Invite Code to participate in the meeting. To register a proxyholder, shareholders MUST visithttps://www.computershare.com/Amerigoby April 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm, PDT and provide Computershare with their proxyholder's contact information, so that Computershare may provide the proxyholder with an Invitation Code via email.

Proxies submitted must be received by 1:00 pm, Pacific Daylight Time, on April 28, 2022.

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoint: Klaus Zeitler, or failing this person, Robert Gayton (the "Management Nominees")

Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

Note: If completing the appointment box above YOU MUST go tohttp://www.computershare.com/Amerigoand provide Computershare with the name and email address of the person you are appointing. Computershare will use this information ONLY to provide the appointee with an invite code to gain entry to the online meeting.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held online at https:// meetnow.global/MUT57GZ on May 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm, Pacific Daylight Time, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at 7.

2. Election of Directors

01. Klaus Zeitler

02. Aurora Davidson

03. Robert Gayton

04. Alberto Salas

05. George Ireland

06. Michael Luzich

07. Margot Naudie

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

4. Transaction of Other Business

To transact any other business that may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournment thereof.

If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

