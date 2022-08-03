Amerigo Resources : Q2-2022 Financial Statements

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity - Unaudited

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Share capital Number of Amount Other Accumulated Retained Total equity shares reserves other earnings comprehensive (loss) income $ $ $ $ $ Balance - January 1, 2021 180,769,351 80,461 10,248 529 19,444 110,682 Share-based payments - - 277 - - 277 Exercise of share purchase options 1,021,027 (104) (73) - - (177) Cumulative translation adjustment - - - (129) - (129) Unrealized losses on investments - - - (276) - (276) Realized losses on investments - - - (324) - (324) Actuarial losses on severance provision - - - (39) - (39) Net income - - - - 22,511 22,511 Balance - June 30, 2021 181,790,378 80,357 10,452 (239) 41,955 132,525 Share-based payments - - 383 - - 383 Exercise of share purchase options 386,516 164 (83) - - 81 Shares repurchased in substantial issuer bid (7,116,345) (3,127) - - (4,264) (7,391) Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid (1,376,425) (599) - - (849) (1,448) Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 84 - 84 Realized gains on investments - - - 86 - 86 Actuarial losses on severance provision - - - (6) - (6) Net income - - - - 17,308 17,308 Dividends declared - - - - (2,829) (2,829) Balance - December 31, 2021 173,684,124 76,795 10,752 (75) 51,321 138,793 Balance - January 1, 2022 173,684,124 76,795 10,752 (75) 51,321 138,793 Share-based payments - - 490 - - 490 Exercise of share purchase options 1,707,286 681 (535) - - 146 Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid (9,373,575) (4,045) - - (8,216) (12,261) Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 627 - 627 Actuarial losses on severance provision - - - (36) - (36) Net income - - - - 10,418 10,418 Dividends declared - - - - (8,240) (8,240) Balance - June 30, 2022 166,017,835 73,431 10,707 516 45,283 129,937

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.