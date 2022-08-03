Amerigo Resources : Q2-2022 Financial Statements
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position - Unaudited
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
14
53,020
59,792
Restricted cash
7
698
721
Trade and settlement receivables
2,162
12,776
Taxes receivable
1,284
1,509
Prepaid expenses
275
703
Inventories
5
8,093
7,728
Interest rate swap
750
-
Non-current assets
66,282
83,229
Property, plant and equipment
6
174,076
178,083
Restricted cash
3,500
3,500
Intangible assets
3,463
3,575
Other non-current assets
750
765
Deferred income tax asset
193
193
Total assets
248,264
269,345
Liabilities
Current liabilities
DET royalties
3
19,094
22,846
Trade and other payables
18,942
17,983
Current portion of borrowings
7
7,000
7,004
Current income tax liabilities
8,235
8,311
Current portion of related party derivative liability
9
1,064
1,031
Current portion of leases
8
1,045
1,202
Interest rate swap
7
-
220
Non-current liabilities
55,380
58,597
Deferred income tax liability
33,089
35,834
Borrowings
7
20,022
23,400
Related party derivative liability
9
8,067
9,873
Leases
8
1,148
2,241
Severance provisions
621
607
Total liabilities
118,327
130,552
Equity
10
Share capital
73,431
76,795
Other reserves
10,707
10,752
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
516
(75)
Retained earnings
45,283
51,321
Total equity
129,937
138,793
Total equity and liabilities
248,264
269,345
Commitments
16
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Robert Gayton"
"George Ireland"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income - Unaudited
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenue
12
33,584
50,503
87,349
99,410
Tolling and production costs
13 (a)
(31,968)
(31,376)
(64,307)
(61,405)
Gross profit
1,616
19,127
23,042
38,005
Other expenses
Other losses
13 (d)
(2,920)
(146)
(2,232)
(1,358)
General and administration
13 (b)
(957)
(922)
(2,536)
(2,170)
Derivative to related parties including changes in fair value
13 (c)
788
8
1,265
(369)
(3,089)
(1,060)
(3,503)
(3,897)
Operating (loss) profit
(1,473)
18,067
19,539
34,108
Finance expense
13 (e)
(267)
(2,136)
(153)
(2,992)
(267)
(2,136)
(153)
(2,992)
(Loss) income before income tax
(1,740)
15,931
19,386
31,116
Income tax expense
(3,331)
(4,345)
(8,968)
(8,605)
Net (loss) income
(5,071)
11,586
10,418
22,511
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Actuarial losses on severance provision
(15)
(2)
(36)
(39)
Unrealized losses on investments, net of tax
-
-
-
(276)
Realized losses on investments, net of tax
-
-
-
(324)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Cumulative translation adjustment
743
(67)
627
(129)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
728
(69)
591
(768)
Comprehensive (loss) income
(4,343)
11,517
11,009
21,743
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
171,124,544
181,790,378
172,618,121
181,451,916
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted
171,124,544
185,444,167
176,090,218
183,947,859
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
(0.03)
0.06
0.06
0.12
Diluted
(0.03)
0.06
0.06
0.12
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(5,071)
11,586
10,418
22,511
Adjustment for items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
5,059
4,321
9,983
8,697
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
649
64
606
(169)
Share-based payments
282
188
490
277
Changes in fair value of derivative
(1,026)
(8)
(1,767)
369
Finance gain
(656)
(567)
(852)
(1,021)
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
(3,097)
1,400
(2,764)
5,654
Other
(92)
(3)
(8)
(46)
Impairment charges
-
86
551
835
(3,952)
17,067
16,657
37,107
Changes in non-cash working capital
Trade, other receivables and taxes receivable
10,465
3,486
10,800
9,382
Restricted cash
2,184
(4,200)
22
(4,200)
Inventories
1,296
(252)
(501)
(2,114)
Trade and other payables
(3,179)
1,492
840
1,771
DET royalties
(4,122)
4,309
(3,752)
8,092
Net cash fom operating activities
2,692
21,902
24,066
50,038
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of plant and equipment
(3,010)
(839)
(5,429)
(1,402)
Proceeds from the sale of investments
-
-
-
3,852
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,010)
(839)
(5,429)
2,450
Cash flows used in financing activities
Repurchase of shares
(8,854)
-
(12,261)
-
Dividends paid
(4,065)
-
(8,240)
-
Repayment of borrowings
(3,500)
(44,054)
(3,500)
(50,601)
Lease repayments
(195)
(341)
(478)
(686)
Exercise of options
36
-
146
-
Proceeds from borrowings net of transaction costs
-
33,821
-
33,821
Net cash used in financing activities
(16,578)
(10,574)
(24,333)
(17,466)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(16,896)
10,489
(5,696)
35,022
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,179)
(223)
(1,076)
(198)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
71,095
38,643
59,792
14,085
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
53,020
48,909
53,020
48,909
Supplementary cash flow information (Note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity - Unaudited
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Share capital
Number of
Amount
Other
Accumulated
Retained
Total equity
shares
reserves
other
earnings
comprehensive
(loss) income
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1, 2021
180,769,351
80,461
10,248
529
19,444
110,682
Share-based payments
-
-
277
-
-
277
Exercise of share purchase options
1,021,027
(104)
(73)
-
-
(177)
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
(129)
-
(129)
Unrealized losses on investments
-
-
-
(276)
-
(276)
Realized losses on investments
-
-
-
(324)
-
(324)
Actuarial losses on severance provision
-
-
-
(39)
-
(39)
Net income
-
-
-
-
22,511
22,511
Balance - June 30, 2021
181,790,378
80,357
10,452
(239)
41,955
132,525
Share-based payments
-
-
383
-
-
383
Exercise of share purchase options
386,516
164
(83)
-
-
81
Shares repurchased in substantial issuer bid
(7,116,345)
(3,127)
-
-
(4,264)
(7,391)
Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid
(1,376,425)
(599)
-
-
(849)
(1,448)
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
84
-
84
Realized gains on investments
-
-
-
86
-
86
Actuarial losses on severance provision
-
-
-
(6)
-
(6)
Net income
-
-
-
-
17,308
17,308
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(2,829)
(2,829)
Balance - December 31, 2021
173,684,124
76,795
10,752
(75)
51,321
138,793
Balance - January 1, 2022
173,684,124
76,795
10,752
(75)
51,321
138,793
Share-based payments
-
-
490
-
-
490
Exercise of share purchase options
1,707,286
681
(535)
-
-
146
Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid
(9,373,575)
(4,045)
-
-
(8,216)
(12,261)
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
627
-
627
Actuarial losses on severance provision
-
-
-
(36)
-
(36)
Net income
-
-
-
-
10,418
10,418
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(8,240)
(8,240)
Balance - June 30, 2022
166,017,835
73,431
10,707
516
45,283
129,937
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.