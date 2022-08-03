Log in
AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.

(ARG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:27 2022-08-03 pm EDT
1.190 CAD   -7.03%
07/12Amerigo Resources Ltd. Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/12Amerigo Resources Ltd. Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/12Amerigo Reports Q2-2022 Production Results
AQ
Amerigo Resources : Q2-2022 Financial Statements

08/03/2022
Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position - Unaudited

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

14

53,020

59,792

Restricted cash

7

698

721

Trade and settlement receivables

2,162

12,776

Taxes receivable

1,284

1,509

Prepaid expenses

275

703

Inventories

5

8,093

7,728

Interest rate swap

750

-

Non-current assets

66,282

83,229

Property, plant and equipment

6

174,076

178,083

Restricted cash

3,500

3,500

Intangible assets

3,463

3,575

Other non-current assets

750

765

Deferred income tax asset

193

193

Total assets

248,264

269,345

Liabilities

Current liabilities

DET royalties

3

19,094

22,846

Trade and other payables

18,942

17,983

Current portion of borrowings

7

7,000

7,004

Current income tax liabilities

8,235

8,311

Current portion of related party derivative liability

9

1,064

1,031

Current portion of leases

8

1,045

1,202

Interest rate swap

7

-

220

Non-current liabilities

55,380

58,597

Deferred income tax liability

33,089

35,834

Borrowings

7

20,022

23,400

Related party derivative liability

9

8,067

9,873

Leases

8

1,148

2,241

Severance provisions

621

607

Total liabilities

118,327

130,552

Equity

10

Share capital

73,431

76,795

Other reserves

10,707

10,752

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

516

(75)

Retained earnings

45,283

51,321

Total equity

129,937

138,793

Total equity and liabilities

248,264

269,345

Commitments

16

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Robert Gayton"

"George Ireland"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income - Unaudited

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

12

33,584

50,503

87,349

99,410

Tolling and production costs

13 (a)

(31,968)

(31,376)

(64,307)

(61,405)

Gross profit

1,616

19,127

23,042

38,005

Other expenses

Other losses

13 (d)

(2,920)

(146)

(2,232)

(1,358)

General and administration

13 (b)

(957)

(922)

(2,536)

(2,170)

Derivative to related parties including changes in fair value

13 (c)

788

8

1,265

(369)

(3,089)

(1,060)

(3,503)

(3,897)

Operating (loss) profit

(1,473)

18,067

19,539

34,108

Finance expense

13 (e)

(267)

(2,136)

(153)

(2,992)

(267)

(2,136)

(153)

(2,992)

(Loss) income before income tax

(1,740)

15,931

19,386

31,116

Income tax expense

(3,331)

(4,345)

(8,968)

(8,605)

Net (loss) income

(5,071)

11,586

10,418

22,511

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to net income:

Actuarial losses on severance provision

(15)

(2)

(36)

(39)

Unrealized losses on investments, net of tax

-

-

-

(276)

Realized losses on investments, net of tax

-

-

-

(324)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:

Cumulative translation adjustment

743

(67)

627

(129)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

728

(69)

591

(768)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(4,343)

11,517

11,009

21,743

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

171,124,544

181,790,378

172,618,121

181,451,916

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

171,124,544

185,444,167

176,090,218

183,947,859

(Loss) earnings per share

Basic

(0.03)

0.06

0.06

0.12

Diluted

(0.03)

0.06

0.06

0.12

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Net (loss) income

(5,071)

11,586

10,418

22,511

Adjustment for items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization

5,059

4,321

9,983

8,697

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

649

64

606

(169)

Share-based payments

282

188

490

277

Changes in fair value of derivative

(1,026)

(8)

(1,767)

369

Finance gain

(656)

(567)

(852)

(1,021)

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(3,097)

1,400

(2,764)

5,654

Other

(92)

(3)

(8)

(46)

Impairment charges

-

86

551

835

(3,952)

17,067

16,657

37,107

Changes in non-cash working capital

Trade, other receivables and taxes receivable

10,465

3,486

10,800

9,382

Restricted cash

2,184

(4,200)

22

(4,200)

Inventories

1,296

(252)

(501)

(2,114)

Trade and other payables

(3,179)

1,492

840

1,771

DET royalties

(4,122)

4,309

(3,752)

8,092

Net cash fom operating activities

2,692

21,902

24,066

50,038

Cash flows used in investing activities

Purchase of plant and equipment

(3,010)

(839)

(5,429)

(1,402)

Proceeds from the sale of investments

-

-

-

3,852

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,010)

(839)

(5,429)

2,450

Cash flows used in financing activities

Repurchase of shares

(8,854)

-

(12,261)

-

Dividends paid

(4,065)

-

(8,240)

-

Repayment of borrowings

(3,500)

(44,054)

(3,500)

(50,601)

Lease repayments

(195)

(341)

(478)

(686)

Exercise of options

36

-

146

-

Proceeds from borrowings net of transaction costs

-

33,821

-

33,821

Net cash used in financing activities

(16,578)

(10,574)

(24,333)

(17,466)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(16,896)

10,489

(5,696)

35,022

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,179)

(223)

(1,076)

(198)

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period

71,095

38,643

59,792

14,085

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

53,020

48,909

53,020

48,909

Supplementary cash flow information (Note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity - Unaudited

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Share capital

Number of

Amount

Other

Accumulated

Retained

Total equity

shares

reserves

other

earnings

comprehensive

(loss) income

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2021

180,769,351

80,461

10,248

529

19,444

110,682

Share-based payments

-

-

277

-

-

277

Exercise of share purchase options

1,021,027

(104)

(73)

-

-

(177)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(129)

-

(129)

Unrealized losses on investments

-

-

-

(276)

-

(276)

Realized losses on investments

-

-

-

(324)

-

(324)

Actuarial losses on severance provision

-

-

-

(39)

-

(39)

Net income

-

-

-

-

22,511

22,511

Balance - June 30, 2021

181,790,378

80,357

10,452

(239)

41,955

132,525

Share-based payments

-

-

383

-

-

383

Exercise of share purchase options

386,516

164

(83)

-

-

81

Shares repurchased in substantial issuer bid

(7,116,345)

(3,127)

-

-

(4,264)

(7,391)

Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid

(1,376,425)

(599)

-

-

(849)

(1,448)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

84

-

84

Realized gains on investments

-

-

-

86

-

86

Actuarial losses on severance provision

-

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

Net income

-

-

-

-

17,308

17,308

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(2,829)

(2,829)

Balance - December 31, 2021

173,684,124

76,795

10,752

(75)

51,321

138,793

Balance - January 1, 2022

173,684,124

76,795

10,752

(75)

51,321

138,793

Share-based payments

-

-

490

-

-

490

Exercise of share purchase options

1,707,286

681

(535)

-

-

146

Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid

(9,373,575)

(4,045)

-

-

(8,216)

(12,261)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

627

-

627

Actuarial losses on severance provision

-

-

-

(36)

-

(36)

Net income

-

-

-

-

10,418

10,418

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(8,240)

(8,240)

Balance - June 30, 2022

166,017,835

73,431

10,707

516

45,283

129,937

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amerigo Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 18:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
