Amerigo Resources : Q2-2022 MD&A

ABOUT AMERIGO

Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo") owns a 100% interest in Minera Valle Central S.A. ("MVC"), a producer of copper and molybdenum concentrates. MVC, located in Chile, has a long-term contract with Codelco's DET to process fresh and historic tailings from El Teniente. El Teniente, in production since 1905, is the world's largest underground copper mine. Refer to Agreements with Codelco's DET (page 18).

MVC currently operates under a tolling agreement with DET and title to the copper concentrates produced by MVC remains with DET. MVC earns copper tolling revenue, calculated as the gross value of copper produced at applicable market prices net of notional items, which include treatment and refining charges, DET copper royalties and transportation costs.

Molybdenum concentrates produced at MVC are sold under sales agreement with Chile's Molibdenos y Metales S.A. ("Molymet") and Glencore Chile SpA ("Glencore").

Amerigo's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and traded in the United States on the OTCQX.

PURPOSE OF MD&A and IDENTIFICATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

This MD&A of the results of operations and financial position of Amerigo together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), is prepared as of August 2, 2022.

It should be read in conjunction with Amerigo's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Amerigo's interim financial statements are reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as applicable to interim financial reporting. The financial data in this MD&A is derived from Amerigo's financial statements, except non-IFRS measures which are indicated as such.

Our objective in preparing this MD&A is to help the reader understand the factors affecting the Company's current and future financial performance.

Non-IFRS Measures

In this MD&A we refer to the terms "cash cost" and "total cost", which are performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under IFRS. Cash cost is the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of byproduct credits. Cash cost per pound produced is based on pounds of copper produced and is calculated by dividing cash cost over the number of pounds of copper produced. Total cost is equal to the aggregate of cash cost, DET notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties, and depreciation. A tabular reconciliation of cash cost and total cost to tolling and production costs is available on page 13.

Another non-IFRS measure used by the Company is "operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital". This is calculated by adding back the decrease or subtracting the increase in changes in non-cash working capital to or from cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A tabular reconciliation of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital in Q2-2022 and Q2-2021 is available on page 7.

Free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") refers to operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital less capital expenditures plus new debt issued less debt and lease repayments. FCFE represents the amount of cash generated by the Company in a reporting period that can be used to pay for:

potential distributions to the Company's shareholders, and any additional taxes triggered by the repatriation of funds from Chile to Canada to fund these distributions.