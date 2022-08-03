Amerigo Resources : Q2-2022 MD&A

This Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") has the following sections:
About Amerigo - An executive summary of Amerigo's business and long-term contractual relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco")'s El Teniente Division ("DET")…(PAGE 3)
Purpose of MD&A and Identification ofNon-IFRSMeasures - Information on accounting principles and other background factors to facilitate the understanding of this MD&A and related consolidated financial statements... (PAGE 3)
Quarterly Headlines - A summary of key operating and financial metrics during the three months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2-2022) and as at June 30, 2022…(PAGE 4)
Five-QuarterFinancial Results and Summary Cash Flow Information - A summary of financial results and uses and sources of cash presented on a quarterly basis for the most recent five reporting quarters...(PAGE 6)
Operating Results - An analysis of production results for Q2-2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2-2021") …(PAGE 7)
Financial Results - An analysis of financial performance during Q2-2022 compared to Q2-2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022 ("YTD-2022") and the six months ended June 30, 2021 ("YTD- 2021")… (PAGE 9)
Comparative Periods - A summary of financial data for the most recent eight reporting quarters… (PAGE 14)
Financial Position and Borrowings - A review of cash flow components, summary of borrowings and analysis of financial position as at June 30, 2022… (PAGE 16)
Agreement with Codelco's DET - A summary of contractual arrangements with Codelco's DET…
(PAGE 18)
Other MD&A Requirements -Transactions with related parties, critical accounting estimates & judgements, internal controls over financial reporting, commitments and cautionary statement on forward looking information…(PAGE 19)
THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. REFER TO THE CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE UNDER THE HEADING "CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" (PAGE 21).
www.amerigoresources.com
AMOUNTS REPORTED IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED OTHERWISE.
ABOUT AMERIGO
Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo") owns a 100% interest in Minera Valle Central S.A. ("MVC"), a producer of copper and molybdenum concentrates. MVC, located in Chile, has a long-term contract with Codelco's DET to process fresh and historic tailings from El Teniente. El Teniente, in production since 1905, is the world's largest underground copper mine. Refer to Agreements with Codelco's DET (page 18).
MVC currently operates under a tolling agreement with DET and title to the copper concentrates produced by MVC remains with DET. MVC earns copper tolling revenue, calculated as the gross value of copper produced at applicable market prices net of notional items, which include treatment and refining charges, DET copper royalties and transportation costs.
Molybdenum concentrates produced at MVC are sold under sales agreement with Chile's Molibdenos y Metales S.A. ("Molymet") and Glencore Chile SpA ("Glencore").
Amerigo's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and traded in the United States on the OTCQX.
PURPOSE OF MD&A and IDENTIFICATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
This MD&A of the results of operations and financial position of Amerigo together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), is prepared as of August 2, 2022.
It should be read in conjunction with Amerigo's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Amerigo's interim financial statements are reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as applicable to interim financial reporting. The financial data in this MD&A is derived from Amerigo's financial statements, except non-IFRS measures which are indicated as such.
Our objective in preparing this MD&A is to help the reader understand the factors affecting the Company's current and future financial performance.
Non-IFRS Measures
In this MD&A we refer to the terms "cash cost" and "total cost", which are performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under IFRS. Cash cost is the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of byproduct credits. Cash cost per pound produced is based on pounds of copper produced and is calculated by dividing cash cost over the number of pounds of copper produced. Total cost is equal to the aggregate of cash cost, DET notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties, and depreciation. A tabular reconciliation of cash cost and total cost to tolling and production costs is available on page 13.
Another non-IFRS measure used by the Company is "operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital". This is calculated by adding back the decrease or subtracting the increase in changes in non-cash working capital to or from cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A tabular reconciliation of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital in Q2-2022 and Q2-2021 is available on page 7.
Free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") refers to operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital less capital expenditures plus new debt issued less debt and lease repayments. FCFE represents the amount of cash generated by the Company in a reporting period that can be used to pay for:
potential distributions to the Company's shareholders, and
any additional taxes triggered by the repatriation of funds from Chile to Canada to fund these distributions.
Free cash flow ("FCF") refers to FCFE plus repayments of borrowings and lease repayments. A tabular reconciliation of operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital to FCFE and FCF in Q2- 2022 and Q2-2021 is available on page 7.
These non-IFRS performance measures are included in this MD&A because they provide key performance measures used by management to monitor operating performance, assess corporate performance, and to plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of Amerigo's operations. These performance measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.
QUARTERLY HEADLINES
Key performance metrics
Q2-2022
Q2-2021
Change
$
%
Copper produced (million pounds)
1
14.9
15.0
(0.1)
(1%)
Copper delivered (million pounds)
1
14.9
15.1
(0.2)
(2%)
Revenue ($ thousands)
2
33,584
50,503
(16,919)
(34%)
DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands)
18,281
20,183
(1,902)
(9%)
Tolling and production costs ($ thousands)
31,968
31,376
592
2%
Gross profit ($ thousands)
1,616
19,127
(17,511)
(92%)
Net (loss) income ($ thousands)
(5,071)
11,586
(16,657)
(144%)
(Loss) earnings per share
(0.03)
0.06
(0.09)
(150%)
(Loss) earnings per share (Cdn$)
(0.04)
0.08
(0.12)
(150%)
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital ($ thousands
(3,952)
17,067
(21,019)
(123%)
5
(10,657)
5,654
(16,311)
(288%)
Free cash flow to equity
Cash flow paid for plant and equipment ($ thousands)
(3,010)
(839)
(2,171)
259%
Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands)
53,020
48,909
4,111
8%
Borrowings ($ thousands)
6
27,022
37,506
(10,484)
(28%)
MVC's copper price ($/lb)
7
4.10
4.37
(0.27)
(6%)
MVC's molybdenum price ($lb)
8
17.58
13.33
4.25
32%
Notes:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Copper production conducted under a tolling agreement with DET.
Revenue reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs).
(Loss) earnings per share in Canadian dollars ("Cdn") was calculated by converting the net (loss) income to Cdn using the average USD-Cdn foreign exchange rate during the period of 1 USD:1.2768 Cdn (Q2 2021- 1 USD:1.2282 Cdn)
A non-IFRS measure. Refer to page 7 for the basis of reconciliation of operating cash flow before non-cash working capital and net cash from operating activities
A non-IFRS measure. Refer to page 7 for the basis of reconciliation of operating cash flow before non-cash working capital and free cash flow to equity.
At June 30, 2022, comprised of short and long-term portions of $7.0 and $20.0 million, respectively.
MVC's copper price is the average notional copper price for the period, before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.
MVC's molybdenum price is the average realized molybdenum price in the period, before roasting charges and settlement adjustments to prior period sales
Highlights and Significant Items
In Q2-2022, market copper prices declined significantly, affecting Amerigo's financial performance twofold: through lower current quarterly revenue which is marked-to-market at a lower provisional price (Q2-2022: $4.10 per pound ("/lb"); Q2-2021: $4.37/lb) and through negative final price settlement adjustments to prior-quarter production (Q2-2022: $5.1 million in negative adjustments to Q1-2022 production; Q2-2021: $5.3 million in positive adjustments to Q1-2021 production).
Amerigo posted a net loss in Q2-2022 of $5.1 million (Q2-2021: net income of $11.6 million). Loss per
share ("LPS") during Q2-2022 was $0.03 (Cdn$0.04) (Q2-2021: EPS of $0.06 (Cdn$0.08)).
Q2-2022production was 14.9 million pounds ("M lbs") of copper, in line with Q2-2021 production of 15.0 M lbs despite MVC operating for 8 fewer days in Q2-2022 due to its annual maintenance shutdown. Production in Q2-2022 was positively impacted by higher tonnage, grade and recoveries from fresh tailings and higher grade and recoveries from Cauquenes.
Molybdenum production in Q2-2022 was 0.2 million pounds (Q2-2021: 0.3 million pounds) due to lower molybdenum content in fresh tailings.
Revenue during Q2-2022 was $33.6 million (Q2-2021: $50.5 million), including copper tolling revenue
of $31.4 million (Q2-2021: $45.7 million) and molybdenum revenue of $2.2 million (Q2-2021: $4.8 million).
Copper tolling revenue is calculated from MVC's gross value of copper produced during Q2-2022 of $63.7 million (Q2-2021: $66.6 million) and negative fair value adjustments to settlement receivables of $7.9 million (Q2-2021: positive adjustments of $4.8 million), less notional items including DET royalties of $18.3 million (Q2-2021: $20.2 million), smelting and refining of $5.8 million (Q2-2021: $4.9 million) and transportation of $0.4 million (Q2-2021: $0.5 million). The Q2-2022 fair value adjustments included $5.1 million in negative settlement adjustments in respect of Q1-2022 production, which are final adjustments (Q2-2022: $5.3 million of final adjustments to Q1-2021 production).
The Company used operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital of $4.0 million in Q2-2022(Q2-2021: cash generated of $17.1 million). Quarterly net operating cash flow was $2.7 million (Q2-2021: $21.9 million). There was negative free cash flow to equity of $10.7 million in Q2- 2022 (Q2-2021: positive cash flow of $5.7 million).
Q2-2022cash cost (a non-IFRS measure, page 13) was $2.01/lb (Q2-2021: $1.81/lb), driven by a decrease of $0.17/lb in molybdenum by-product credits from lower molybdenum production and an increase of $0.06/lb in smelter/refinery charges. All other costs combined decreased by $0.03/lb.
Q2-2022total cost (a non-IFRS measure, page 13) was $3.61/lb (Q2-2021: $3.49/lb), due to increases of $0.20/lb and $0.05/lb in cash cost and depreciation expense respectively, mitigated by a reduction of $0.13/lb in DET royalties.
Amerigo's financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. At June 30, 2022, the Company's provisional copper price was $4.10/lb, and final prices for April, May and June 2022 sales will be the average London Metal Exchange ("LME") prices for July, August and September 2022, respectively. A 10% increase or decrease from the $4.10/lb provisional price used on June 30, 2022 would result in a $6.1 million change in revenue in Q3-2022 in respect of Q2-2022 production.
In Q2-2022, Amerigo returned $13.0 million to shareholders: $4.1 million was paid on June 20, 2022 through Amerigo's regular quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share, and $8.9 million was returned through the purchase of 6.9 million common shares for cancellation through Amerigo's recently completed Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). YTD-2022, Amerigo returned $20.5 million to shareholders.
In Q2-2022, the Company made scheduled debt payments of $3.5 million (Q2-2021: net debt payments
of $10.3 million) and paid $3.0 million for plant and equipment (Q2-2021: $0.8 million).
On June 30, 2022, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $53.0 million (December 31, 2021: $59.8 million), restricted cash of $4.2 million (December 31, 2021: $4.2 million) and had working capital of $10.9 million (December 31, 2021: $24.6 million).
Refer to Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information (page 21).
