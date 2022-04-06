Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Amerigo Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARG   CA03074G1090

AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.

(ARG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.8 CAD   +1.12%
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : Supplemental Mail Card
PU
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : Vif
PU
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : Proxy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amerigo Resources : Supplemental Mail Card

04/06/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REQUEST FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF

AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD. ("Amerigo" and/or the "Company")

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", a reporting issuer must send annually a request form to the registered holders and beneficial owners of its securities that allows the registered holders and beneficial owners to request a copy of the reporting issuer's annual financial statements and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), interim financial statements and MD&A, or both. If you wish to receive any of these materials this year, please complete and return the form below.

You will not automatically receive copies of Amerigo's financial statement(s) unless you complete and return this card. Copies of all previously issued annual and interim financial statements and related MD&A are available to the public on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

In order to benefit the environment by saving paper and to reduce delivery expenses, the Company will be providing email only as the preferred method of communication, please provide your current email address (please print clearly) and your consent to electronic delivery. To provide your consent, please complete the Consent to Electronic Delivery form available at:

http://amerigoresources.com/investors/financials_reports/

Shareholders that return this card in the mail and have requested delivery of statements via email must at some time before the mailing, complete the Consent Form at the above noted URL.

TO: AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.

The undersigned certifies that he/she/it is a registered holder and/or beneficial owner of securities (other than debt instruments) of the Company and requests that he/she/it be placed on Amerigo's Mailing List for delivery of its annual and/or interim financial statements and MD&A for the current financial year.

Please check one or both of the following options:

Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

Email Address:

*Signature: Date:

PLEASE RETURN YOUR COMPLETED REQUEST FORM BY EMAIL TO:

info@amerigoresources.com

OR COMPLETE THE FORM ONLINE AT: http://www.amerigoresources.com/investors/financials_reports/

* Amerigo Resources Ltd. respects your privacy and we are committed to protecting your information. The personal information you are providing on this form will only be used for its intended purpose described above, and will be handled in accordance with our transfer agent's Privacy Policy. We will use the information that you are providing on this form in order to process your request and will treat your signature(s) on this form as your consent to the above.

Disclaimer

Amerigo Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : Supplemental Mail Card
PU
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : Vif
PU
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : Proxy
PU
05:23pAMERIGO RESOURCES : 2022 Notice of Meeting and Information Circular
PU
03/31AMERIGO RESOURCES : 43-101 (Technical Report)
PU
03/31AMERIGO RESOURCES : Annual Information Form - Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
03/03AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28Amerigo Resources Ltd. Provides Production Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/28Amerigo Resources Ltd. Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 21, 2022
CI
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Amerigo Resources Ltd., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 184 M - -
Net income 2022 26,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 45,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 249 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Amerigo Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurora G. Davidson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer
Klaus M. Zeitler Executive Chairman
Robert J. Gayton Lead Independent Director
Alberto Salas Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.21.92%249
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.48.53%23 351
ANTOFAGASTA PLC27.83%22 123
VEDANTA LIMITED22.77%20 599
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.23.56%16 103
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED9.29%8 739