Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Stock price
AMP
US03076C1062
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|336.20 USD
|-0.05%
|+0.53%
|+7.57%
|Nov. 06
|Bonds, stocks take breather after last week's big rally
|RE
|Nov. 03
|U.S. Currency
|FA
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|15.33 B
|Sales 2024 *
|15.86 B
|Capitalization
|34.04 B
|Net income 2023 *
|2,961 M
|Net income 2024 *
|3,283 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,47x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|3,761 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|3,761 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
2,38x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
12,3x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
10,5x
|Employees
|13,500
|Yield 2023 *
1,58%
|Yield 2024 *
1,68%
|Free-Float
|30.02%
|1 day
|-0.27%
|1 week
|+0.77%
|Current month
|+6.73%
|1 month
|+3.34%
|3 months
|-2.42%
|6 months
|+12.34%
|Current year
|+7.83%
1 week
330.51
337.15
1 month
306.63
340.26
Current year
275.09
358.02
1 year
275.09
358.02
3 years
179.77
358.02
5 years
80.01
358.02
10 years
76.00
358.02
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
James Cracchiolo CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|2005
Walter Berman DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|80
|2000
Gerard Smyth CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|61
|2001
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Amy DiGeso BRD
|Director/Board Member
|70
|2014
Armando Pimentel BRD
|Director/Board Member
|60
|2022
Robert F. Sharpe BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2005
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|3.02%
|271 M€
|+12.96%
|3.02%
|66 M€
|0.00%
|3.02%
|31 M€
|0.00%
|2.54%
|132 M€
|+0.36%
|2.41%
|15 M€
|-4.10%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|334.95
|-0.42%
|71 508
|23-11-10
|336.36
|+1.36%
|378,514
|23-11-09
|331.84
|-0.15%
|263,059
|23-11-08
|332.34
|-0.18%
|335,912
|23-11-07
|332.95
|-0.07%
|427,581
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is specialized in services of investment. Net revenues by activity break down as follows: - wealth management (53.4%): American No. 1 in financial planning; - asset management (24.2%): USD 1,178.3 billion of assets under management at the end of 2022; - insurance (19%); - other (3.4%).
Calendar
2024-01-23 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
336.36USD
Average target price
371.12USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.33%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.83%
|34 038 M $
|+26.94%
|78 830 M $
|+4.58%
|50 088 M $
|+33.19%
|48 219 M $
|-0.13%
|35 116 M $
|+51.62%
|23 845 M $
|-13.27%
|20 860 M $
|-15.54%
|20 698 M $
|-17.15%
|16 586 M $
|-20.13%
|14 637 M $