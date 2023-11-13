Stock AMP AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Stock price

Equities

AMP

US03076C1062

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:33:22 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
336.20 USD -0.05% +0.53% +7.57%
Nov. 06 Bonds, stocks take breather after last week's big rally RE
Nov. 03 U.S. Currency FA
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 15.33 B Sales 2024 * 15.86 B Capitalization 34.04 B
Net income 2023 * 2,961 M Net income 2024 * 3,283 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,47x
Net Debt 2023 * 3,761 M Net Debt 2024 * 3,761 M EV / Sales 2024 *
2,38x
P/E ratio 2023 *
12,3x
P/E ratio 2024 *
10,5x
Employees 13,500
Yield 2023 *
1,58%
Yield 2024 *
1,68%
Free-Float 30.02%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Bonds, stocks take breather after last week's big rally RE
U.S. Currency FA
Wall Street indexes rally on bets of peak US interest rates, strong earnings RE
Transcript : Ameriprise Financial, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Ameriprise Financial Q3 Adjusted Operating Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises MT
Ameriprise Financial profit rises as AUM, client assets climb RE
Earnings Flash (AMP) AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Reports Q3 EPS $8.14 MT
Earnings Flash (AMP) AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL Posts Q3 Revenue $3.93B, vs. Street Est of $3.845B MT
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 17, 2023 CI
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Megacaps scatter in the cloud RE
Wall Street falls as Treasury yields rise, investors digest inflation data, RE
Gas and shelter costs send US consumer prices higher in Sept RE
UBS Adjusts Ameriprise Financial Price Target to $375 From $400, Maintains Buy Rating MT
The Financial Planning Association Launches National Membership Program for Financial Advisors Affiliated with Ameriprise Financial CI
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

UBS Adjusts Ameriprise Financial Price Target to $375 From $400, Maintains Buy Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Air Products, Electronic Arts, Netflix, Nike...
Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Ameriprise Financial to $360 From $350, Maintains Equalweight Rating MT
RBC Boosts Price Target on Ameriprise Financial to $410 From $385, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, FactSet, JPMorgan, Netflix, Synthomer...
More recommendations

Press releases Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Named a Military Friendly® Employer For Tenth Consecutive Year BU
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Ameriprise Financial, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes AQ
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes BU
Millionaires Share Practical Financial Tips in New Research from Ameriprise Financial BU
More press releases

News in other languages on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Point marchés-Wall Street en hausse, entre optimisme sur les taux et résultats solides
Wall Street se dispara por apuestas al fin de las alzas de tasas en EEUU y resultados sólidos
Morning Briefing - Markt Schweiz
Principales informations avant-Bourse
Point marchés-Baisse en vue en Europe après la Fed et avant la BoE
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.27%
1 week+0.77%
Current month+6.73%
1 month+3.34%
3 months-2.42%
6 months+12.34%
Current year+7.83%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
330.51
Extreme 330.5105
337.15
1 month
306.63
Extreme 306.6275
340.26
Current year
275.09
Extreme 275.09
358.02
1 year
275.09
Extreme 275.09
358.02
3 years
179.77
Extreme 179.77
358.02
5 years
80.01
Extreme 80.01
358.02
10 years
76.00
Extreme 75.995
358.02
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
James Cracchiolo CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 64 2005
Walter Berman DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 80 2000
Gerard Smyth CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 61 2001
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Amy DiGeso BRD
 Director/Board Member 70 2014
Armando Pimentel BRD
 Director/Board Member 60 2022
Robert F. Sharpe BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2005
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
RBC QUANT U.S. DIVIDEND LEADERS ETF - CAD ETF RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF - CAD
3.02% 271 M€ +12.96%
RBC QUANT U.S. DIVIDEND LEADERS (CAD HEDGED) ETF - DISTRIBUTING - CAD ETF RBC QUANT U.S. DIVIDEND LEADERS (CAD HEDGED) ETF - Distributing - CAD
3.02% 66 M€ 0.00%
RBC QUANT U.S. DIVIDEND LEADERS ETF - USD ETF RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF - USD
3.02% 31 M€ 0.00%
BRANDYWINEGLOBAL - DYNAMIC US LARGE CAP VALUE ETF - USD ETF BrandywineGLOBAL - Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF - USD
2.54% 132 M€ +0.36%
HAMILTON U.S. MID/SMALL-CAP FINANCIALS ETF - CAD ETF Hamilton U.S. Mid/Small-Cap Financials ETF - CAD
2.41% 15 M€ -4.10%
More ETFs positioned on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 334.95 -0.42% 71 508
23-11-10 336.36 +1.36% 378,514
23-11-09 331.84 -0.15% 263,059
23-11-08 332.34 -0.18% 335,912
23-11-07 332.95 -0.07% 427,581

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:48 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is specialized in services of investment. Net revenues by activity break down as follows: - wealth management (53.4%): American No. 1 in financial planning; - asset management (24.2%): USD 1,178.3 billion of assets under management at the end of 2022; - insurance (19%); - other (3.4%).
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2024-01-23 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
336.36USD
Average target price
371.12USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.33%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Investment Management & Fund Operators

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+7.83% 34 038 M $
UBS GROUP AG Stock UBS Group AG
+26.94% 78 830 M $
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Stock Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
+4.58% 50 088 M $
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Stock Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+33.19% 48 219 M $
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Stock Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
-0.13% 35 116 M $
3I GROUP PLC Stock 3i Group plc
+51.62% 23 845 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Stock State Street Corporation
-13.27% 20 860 M $
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Stock T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
-15.54% 20 698 M $
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Stock Principal Financial Group, Inc.
-17.15% 16 586 M $
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Stock Northern Trust Corporation
-20.13% 14 637 M $
Other Investment Management & Fund Operators
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Ameriprise Financial, Inc. - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer