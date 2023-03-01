Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:39 2023-03-01 pm EST
343.38 USD   +0.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

135 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

03/01/2023 | 01:27pm EST
Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 135 of its financial advisors were named to the Forbes “Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State” list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top women advisors according to several factors, which include levels of ethical standards, professionalism, success in the business and client retention. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive women advisors.

“We’re thrilled to have such a strong list of Ameriprise women advisors recognized for their outstanding accomplishments by Forbes,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s branch and financial institutions channels. “These talented women have a steadfast commitment to excellence and continuously provide an exceptional experience to their clients. We’re proud to partner with them as they support their clients and grow their businesses.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse workforce, the company invests in and supports women advisors through initiatives including:

  • The Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education and networking events.
  • Ameriprise Women Advisor Summits, which provide meaningful forums for women financial advisors to network and enhance skills that empower them to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

“It is extremely gratifying to work with such a strong group of women that bring leadership, support, trust and guidance not only to their clients but also our firm,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s independent channel. “These women embody the best of what Ameriprise represents: deep client relationships built on a foundation of trust as they deliver a superior client experience. We’re incredibly excited to continue to partner with and support these women as they grow their practices.”

The full list of Forbes Top Women Financial Advisors can be found at Forbes.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State” [Feb. 2, 2023]

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
