Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) announced that 156 of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Forbes “Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State” list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top women advisors according to several factors, which include levels of ethical standards, professionalism, success in the business and client retention. The rankings are finalized based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most accomplished women advisors.

“Congratulations to the Ameriprise women advisors highlighted by Forbes,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Advisor & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Groups. “These talented advisors represent the best in the industry for the way they truly listen to their clients and earn their trust by delivering best-in-class advice and service, one interaction at a time. As a firm, we're steadfast in our commitment to providing a premium advice-based experience that ‘wows’ clients and helps advisors grow their practices.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop and engage a diverse workforce, the company invests in and supports women advisors through initiatives including:

Ameriprise “Career Compass” events aimed at attracting more women into careers in the financial services industry. The events are designed to help women with varying levels of experience explore a career as a financial advisor.

The Ameriprise Women's Empowerment (WE) Network that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education and networking events to help advisors build their practices and create a strong community.

Ameriprise Women Advisor Summits, which provide meaningful forums for women financial advisors to network and enhance skills that empower them to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

“We’re proud to see these advisors be nationally recognized because they embody what Ameriprise is all about: delivering advice that helps clients feel financially confident,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “Ameriprise continually invests in the capabilities and leadership support advisors need to drive efficiency and create capacity in their practices – so that in turn they can help more people. We know our approach is working when we see so many elite advisors acknowledged for their efforts.”

The full list of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State can be found at Forbes.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for 130 years1. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1Company founded June 29, 1894

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State” [Feb. 8, 2024]

Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. These rankings for each applicable year are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and are based on data from the previous two calendar years. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking or its use. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

