405 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisors List

Ameriprise Financial Inc., today announced that 405 financial advisors were named to the Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisors list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top advisors according to several factors, including levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business. The rankings are finalized based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We’re thrilled to see more than 400 of our advisors earn this recognition from Forbes,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s branch and financial institutions channels. “Being recognized in our industry does not happen by chance. It takes a relentless commitment to excellence. These advisors harness the technology, practice support, and development opportunities we offer at Ameriprise to provide an exceptional client experience. In doing so, they’ve built some of the strongest books of business in the industry.”

“On behalf of my colleagues at Ameriprise, we congratulate the advisors who have earned a spot on this notable list,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent channel. “These advisors provide a deep level of service and guidance that helps their clients make some of life’s most important decisions. They continuously raise the bar for what success looks like across the industry by pushing themselves to evolve, no matter where they are in their careers. We’re proud to partner with them to support their growth ambitions and steadfast commitment to clients.”

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” April 07, 2022.

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

