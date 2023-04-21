Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
2023-04-21
311.18 USD   -1.45%
439 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

04/21/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 439 financial advisors were named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. Forbes recognizes the industry’s top advisors according to several factors, including levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business. The rankings are finalized based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We’re delighted to see so many of our advisors earn this recognition from Forbes,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s branch and financial institutions channels. “Earning this recognition is no small feat. These advisors harness the technology, practice support, and development opportunities we offer at Ameriprise to provide an exceptional client experience.”

“On behalf of my colleagues at Ameriprise, we applaud the advisors who have earned a spot on this list,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s independent channel. “These advisors provide a deep level of service and guidance that helps their clients achieve their most important financial goals with more confidence. They continuously raise the bar by pushing themselves to evolve, no matter where they are in their careers. We’re proud to partner with them to support their growth ambitions and steadfast commitment to clients.”

The full list of Forbes Top Best-in-State Financial Advisors can be found at forbes.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” April 4, 2023

Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. These rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and are based on data from the previous two calendar years. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 214 M - -
Net income 2023 3 211 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 1,64%
Capitalization 33 201 M 33 201 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 31,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 315,76 $
Average target price 361,17 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.1.41%33 201
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.73%104 391
UBS GROUP AG6.19%63 485
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.3.15%36 687
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.62%35 385
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.94%25 231
