Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 68 of its financial advisors were named to the 2024 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list. Barron’s recognizes the industry’s top advisors according to several factors including professionalism, philanthropic work and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by more than 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We congratulate the advisors who have earned a place on this acclaimed Barron’s list,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “This recognition is a testament to how tirelessly these advisors work on behalf of their clients to help them achieve their biggest goals in life. Ameriprise provides best-in-class resources and leadership to fuel our advisors’ growth, allowing them to deliver this life-changing financial advice to more people.”

“The advisors on this list share our passion and deep commitment to serving clients exceptionally well,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s branch and financial institutions channels. “We applaud their success, and the way they harness the technology, practice support and development opportunities we offer at Ameriprise to consistently deliver a referable client experience.”

The full list of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors can be found at Barron’s.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

AtAmeriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for 130 years1. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1Company founded June 29, 1894.

Source: Barron’s®, March 8, 2024, “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.”

Barron’s generates its rankings from a formulaic analysis of surveys answered by candidates regarding assets, revenue, and quality of practice, including an advisor’s regulatory and compliance record. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. This award for each applicable year is based on data from the previous two calendar years and is not indicative of this advisor’s/team’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking or its use. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

