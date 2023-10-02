Nicole Boulais left Raymond James to join The McCulla Group, an established Ameriprise practice led by Ameriprise advisor Matthew McCulla

Financial advisor Nicole Boulais, AAMS®, recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James where she managed $170 million in client assets. Boulais joined an established Ameriprise practice, The McCulla Group, in Pella, Iowa, which is led by Ameriprise private wealth advisor Matthew McCulla, CFP®.

Boulais and McCulla were originally introduced through a mutual friend. When Boulais decided to pursue a new broker-dealer, she reached out to McCulla to learn more about Ameriprise and his practice.

“I wanted a firm that will help me to grow both organically and through acquisitions,” said Boulais. “After speaking with Matthew, I was confident I would have the resources from Ameriprise and the guidance of a great team to make that happen.”

“The move also gives me more freedom and independence to make choices I feel are in the best interest of my clients,” Boulais explained. “With Ameriprise and The McCulla Group, I now have the stability and support needed to reach my goals while helping my clients achieve theirs.”

“It was clear early on that Nicole would bring a renewed push for growth that our practice could really benefit from,” said McCulla. “I was impressed with her unwavering support to her clients and her deep knowledge as an advisor. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

The McCulla Group is supported locally by Ameriprise franchise field vice president Britt Tappan.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2022 10-K.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

3 Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Release.

