Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   US03076C1062

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:19 2022-12-12 am EST
322.72 USD   +0.52%
12/09Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
12/09Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
RE
12/09Stocks, dollar little changed as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advisor with $125 Million Selects Ameriprise Financial for Firm's Reputation, Flexibility and Resources

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Matthew De Vries joined Ameriprise from Edward Jones to grow his practice and meet clients’ evolving needs

Financial advisor Matthew De Vries, MBA, CFP®, AAMSTM, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Edward Jones in Fargo, North Dakota. De Vries decided to move his practice to Ameriprise because of the firm’s positive reputation, flexibility, and comprehensive resources – all of which will enable him to provide an excellent client experience today and into the future. His team, called Surety Wealth Group, manages $125 million in assets, and has served clients for nearly 15 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005568/en/

Financial advisor Matthew De Vries, MBA, CFP®, AAMS, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. from Edward Jones in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo courtesy of De Vries)

Financial advisor Matthew De Vries, MBA, CFP®, AAMS, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. from Edward Jones in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo courtesy of De Vries)

“Clients’ priorities are our team’s priorities,” said De Vries, reflecting on the decision. “At Ameriprise, we have the flexibility to operate an independent practice while having the powerful resources from an industry-leading firm to meet and exceed our clients’ high expectations.”

Additionally, De Vries added, “I’ve dedicated my career to serving clients with integrity, and I’m proud to align with Ameriprise. The firm has a positive, nationally recognized brand, and is also committed to giving back and serving local communities well.”

In 2023, he plans to launch “Be the Difference” quarterly events where he will invite clients, staff members, and their families to volunteer at charities that support the Fargo community.

Surety Wealth Group includes financial planning assistant Danelle Bunn, client service specialist Annette McGrath, office administrator Janet Hellman, and office manager Laurie De Vries. Ameriprise franchise field vice president Britt Tappen supports the team.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2021 10-K.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

3 Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
12/09Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
12/09Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
RE
12/09Stocks, dollar little changed as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
12/09Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
12/07Ameriprise Financial : A Strong Economy is Making the Inflation Fight Difficult
PU
12/07Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Y..
BU
12/06Ameriprise Financial Once Again Recognized by J.D. Power for its "Outstanding Customer ..
AQ
12/05Ameriprise Financial Once Again Recognized by J.D. Power for its “Outstanding Cus..
BU
11/30DoorDash latest to cut jobs amid ballooning costs
RE
11/29S&P, Nasdaq end lower ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 027 M - -
Net income 2022 2 744 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 34 164 M 34 164 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 321,04 $
Average target price 339,75 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerard Smyth Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Robert F. Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.84%34 164
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.79%106 181
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.92%67 518
UBS GROUP AG4.29%58 447
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.02%36 138
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.02%28 999