Ameriprise Employees and Advisors Unite to Make a Difference in Communities Ahead of the Holiday Season

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) is once again partnering with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger association, to make the holidays brighter for families facing hunger. The firm’s employees, financial advisors and clients are volunteering at nonprofits to serve meals, stock shelves, sort food or host virtual food drives to make a collective impact. The effort is part of the firm’s National Days of Service volunteer program that happens twice a year to help people experiencing hunger in communities across the country.

“Thirty-eight million people in America struggle with hunger and the holiday season can be especially stressful for those trying to make ends meet,” said Brian Pietsch, head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “For 12 consecutive years, our employees and advisors have strengthened communities through our National Days of Service. The lingering effects of the pandemic make this year feel especially poignant as more of our employees and advisors are eager to get back to volunteering in person with safety protocols in place.”

Many nonprofits have returned to hosting in-person volunteer events where it is safe to do so. Ameriprise expects 2,500 employees, advisors and clients to volunteer in-person at local foodbanks and nonprofits as part of its day of service. The company is also offering virtual food drives to increase participation and help more people. All activities are eligible for the eight hours of paid time off the company provides to employees to volunteer in their communities each year.

Ameriprise Gives More Than $1.3 Million in Grants to Nonprofits

In conjunction with its National Days of Service, Ameriprise is donating more than $1.3 million in grants to 99 nonprofits across the country. The firm focuses on three key giving areas when awarding grants: meeting basic needs, supporting vibrant communities, and amplifying the impact of Ameriprise volunteers. Recent grant recipients include:

Appetite For Change in Minneapolis, MN

Appetite For Change uses food as a tool to build health, wealth and social change in North Minneapolis. The organization offers community cooking workshops, urban agriculture training and organized food distribution. Their pilot program, Community Cooks Meal Boxes, delivered 117,000 fresh, locally sourced meals over a 30-week period.

Portland Art Museum in Portland, OR

In response to the pandemic, the Portland Art Museum created free online resources to support distance learning, provided over 1,000 art kits to Portland area youth and partnered with Create More, Fear Less to develop a social-emotional learning video series for youth. Since reopening, the museum has featured artists that spark conversations about the state of the world, highlighting underrepresented artists of color, LGBTQ+ artists and artists living with disabilities.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future in Providence, RI

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future breaks down the barriers to economic opportunity, providing job training and placement to unemployed individuals. Since its inception, the organization has helped over 5,000 Rhode Islanders secure employment with hundreds of local employers, creating opportunities for job seekers to gain self-sufficiency while driving statewide business growth.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

